Get to know Lola Simone Rock, Chris Rock's eldest daughter

Lola Simone Rock is an American celebrity kid. She is widely known as the eldest daughter of the American stand-up comedian, actor and film producer Chris Rock. Her father has won several accolades, including four Prime Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and BET Awards.

Chris Rock's eldest daughter in a white top. Photo: @malaak_compton_rock on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lola Simone Rock primarily came into the limelight because of her famous father, Chris Rock. Her parents married in November 1996 and divorced in August 2016 after being in marriage for almost two decades. Lola is currently studying Culinary Arts in Europe.

Profile summary

Full name Lola Simone Rock Gender Female Date of birth 28 June 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Paris, France Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Chris Rock Mother Malaak Compton-Rock Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Jack & Jill of America (Bergen Passaic chapter in New Jersey) Profession Student

Lola Simone Rock's biography

The celebrity child was born in New York City, United States, but raised in Alpine, New Jersey, USA. How old is Lola Simone Rock? Chris' daughter is 21 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 June 2002. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

She was brought up alongside her younger sister Zahra Savannah Rock, born on 22 May 2004, and an adoptive sister from South Africa called Ntombi.

Lola Simone Rock's parents

Simone is the daughter of Christopher Julius Rock, famous as Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock. Her dad is a comedian, actor, writer and producer. Some of his stand-up specials include Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker and Selective Outrage.

Malaak Compton-Rock, Lola Simone Rock, Zahra Savannah Rock and Chris Rock attend the "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Her mother, Malaak Compton-Rock, is a humanitarian, author, public relations executive, entrepreneur and reality TV star. She is a founder of a non-profit organisation called StyleWorks.

Lola's parents first met at the Essence Awards in 1994, and after dating for two years, they exchanged their marriage vows on 23 November 1996 in a private ceremony. Their marriage lasted for around two decades as they divorced on 22 August 2016.

Which high school did Lola Rock attend?

Simone attended high school at Jack & Jill of America (Bergen Passaic chapter in New Jersey), graduating in June 2020. Her father once revealed that she once misbehaved with four of her wealthy girlfriends. He, therefore, requested the school's headteacher to discipline her by kicking her out of school so that she could learn her lesson, which she did.

Her mother's post on her Instagram page shows that Lola joined a European university, although she did not disclose the college's name. Her father disclosed that she is studying Culinary Arts in Europe.

What does Lola Simone Rock do for a living?

Simone Rock in a black top smiling (L) and her in a graduation gown (R). Photo: @malaak_compton_rock (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chris Rock's daughter currently depends on her parents for support as she is a student at one of the universities in Europe studying culinary arts.

FAQs

Who is Lola Simone Rock? She is a celebrity kid popularly known as Chris Rock's daughter. Where is Lola Simone from? She was born in New York City, United States. When is Lola Simone's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 28 June. What is Lola Rock's age? She is 21 years old as of 2023. What is Lola Simone's ethnicity? She is of African-American descent. Who are Lola Simone Rock's siblings? She has a blood sister called Zahra Savannah and an adoptive sister, Ntombi. What is the name of Lola Rock's college? The exact name of the college she attends remains a mystery, but she is believed to be pursuing Culinary Arts at a college in Paris, France.

Lola Simone Rock is a celebrity kid from the United States. She is widely recognised for being the daughter of Chris Rock, a famous comedian, actor and filmmaker. Lola currently resides in Paris, France, where she pursuing her studies.

Source: Legit.ng