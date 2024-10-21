What is the fastest animal in water? Top 10 quickest and their speeds

Fish are adapted to their environment in various ways. Their streamlined bodies, scale designs, fin type, and muscle function enhance their speeds, a factor crucial to survival and hunting techniques. Discover some of the fastest animals in water and their record speeds.

The Black Marlin (L), Sailfish (C), and Swordfish (R) are among the fastest animals in the water. Photo: @BillfishReport, @junglelife6_/X (Twitter), Bbevren/Getty Images (modified by author)

This list of the fastest aquatic animals and their speed was compiled by tracking scientific studies and firsthand observations from marine researchers. We have used data from various reputable websites, such as NatGeo, BBC Earth, the National Wildlife Federation and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, to compile this list.

What is the fastest animal in water?

Speed is fundamental for the survival of animals on land and in water. Water animals have adapted to outrank the fastest race cars with swiftness that allows them to catch prey or evade predators. Their body features and specially adapted features, such as oil glands in Swordfish, only function to enhance acceleration.

Knowledge of these creatures' special abilities helps increase animal awareness for their conservation and protection. Here is a full list of the fastest animals in the water.

Animal Speed record Black Marlin 82 miles per hour (132 kilometres per hour) Sailfish 68 miles per hour (110 kilometres per hour) Swordfish 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour) Mako Shark 45 miles per hour (72 kilometres per hour) Yellowfin Tuna 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) Bluefin Tuna 43 miles per hour (70 kilometres per hour) Bonito 40 miles per hour (64 kilometres per hour) Wahoo 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour) Orca 34 miles per hour (56 kilometres per hour) Flying Fish 35 miles per hour (56 kilometres per hour)

1. Black Marlin — 132 km/h (82 mph)

An artistic depiction of an Atlantic blue marlin. Photo: CoreyFord

Habitat : Indian and Pacific Oceans

: Indian and Pacific Oceans Size : Over 10 feet long (3 meters)

: Over 10 feet long (3 meters) Diet: Small fish and squid

What is the fastest water animal? The black marlin stands out as the fastest fish in the ocean. In October 2014, a fishing exercise by BBC Earth discovered that the Black Marlin's top speeds rivalled a Formula 1 racing car. Its aerodynamic body and crescent-shaped tail, among other body features, work together to reach over 80mph.

Its muscle composition, fast-twitch fibres, elongated tail muscles and rigid, non-retractable pectoral fins allow it to achieve . With speed on its side, the Black Marlin is a formidable predator and a prize catch for fishermen.

2. Sailfish — 110km/h (68mph)

A sailfish fights the lure on a fishing line in the Seychelles. Photo: ByronD

Habitat : Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

: Atlantic and Pacific Oceans Size : Up to 11 feet long (3.4 meters)

: Up to 11 feet long (3.4 meters) Diet: Smaller fish and squid

The Sailfish is known for its unique sail-like dorsal fin that stretches across the entire length of its back. It also has a characteristic slender body with long pelvic fins. Like many fish in this list, speed allows the Sailfish to catch prey and evade predators. Its incredible speed and size make it a challenging but prized catch.

3. Swordfish — 97km/h (60mph)

A Swordfish lunges from the water to catch its prey, flying fishes. Photo: Bbevren

Habitat : Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans

: Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans Size : Up to 10 feet long (3 meters)

: Up to 10 feet long (3 meters) Diet: Fish, tuna, squid, and crustaceans

The Swordfish has a flat, pointed, and elongated bill or sword used to slash through prey. The aggressive and powerful predator has a scaleless, streamlined, round shape, influencing its speed and agility. Its physical attributes also help it swim over long distances.

4. Shortfin Mako Shark — 74km/h (45mph)

A Mako Shark off shore from the Western Cape. Photo: By Wildestanimal

Habitat : Tropical and temperate oceans worldwide

: Tropical and temperate oceans worldwide Size : Up to 12 feet long (3.7 meters)

: Up to 12 feet long (3.7 meters) Diet: Tuna and other sharks

Far from the slowest animal in the sea, the Mako Shark is one of the ocean's legendary speed demons. The prized fisherman's catch is predominantly featured in Ernest Hemingway’s nautical fiction, The Old Man and the Sea.

The Isurus oxyrinchus is known as the fastest shark in the world. This attribute is aided by its conical and pointed snout and conic-cylindrical and crescent-shaped tail, which produce maximum thrust and propulsion with minimum drag.

5. Yellowfin Tuna — 74km/h (45mph)

A school of yellowfin tuna hunt for prey in the deep ocean. Photo: Corey Ford/Stocktrek Images

Habitat : Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans

: Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic Oceans Size : Up to 7 feet long (2.1 meters)

: Up to 7 feet long (2.1 meters) Diet: Fish, squid, and crustaceans

The Yellowfin Tuna is an impressive swimmer, easily identifiable by its striking yellow dorsal, pectoral and caudal fins. These fish are not just popular on fishing lines; they also rely on their speed for survival. Yellowfin tuna can travel long distances for food and escape larger predators. Their unique muscle structure, rich in red muscle fibres, gives them the endurance to sustain high speeds, whether they’re migrating or hunting.

6. Bluefin Tuna — 69km/h (43mph)

The Bluefin tuna, scientifically known as Thunnus thynnus. Photo: Lunamarina

Habitat : Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

: Atlantic and Pacific Oceans Size : Up to 10 feet long (3 meters)

: Up to 10 feet long (3 meters) Diet: Fish, squid, and crustaceans

Bluefin tuna is a heavyweight ocean champion capable of reaching impressive speeds. Speed is crucial for these powerful fish, allowing them to migrate across vast stretches of water and hunt down fast prey. With a muscular build that combines endurance and quick-twitch capabilities, bluefin tuna are well-equipped for both long-distance swimming and rapid acceleration during a hunt.

7. Bonito — 64km/h (40mph)

A school of Atlantic Bonitos in the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal. Photo: Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild

Habitat : Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

: Atlantic and Pacific Oceans Size : Up to 3 feet long (0.9 meters)

: Up to 3 feet long (0.9 meters) Diet: Smaller fish and squid

The bonito, a smaller but speedy member of the mackerel family, relies heavily on its agility. These fish are quick and nimble, using their speed to evade predators and catch smaller fish. Their muscles are designed for quick bursts of movement, enabling them to dart through the water efficiently and enhance their hunting prowess.

8. Wahoo — 60 mph (97 kph)

The Wahoo, scientifically known as Acanthocybium solandri. Photo: Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild

Habitat : Warm seas

: Warm seas Size : Up to 8 feet long (2.4 meters)

: Up to 8 feet long (2.4 meters) Diet: Fish and squid

The shortfin mako uses its impressive speed to chase down fast prey, while the wahoo is known for its quick ambush tactics. Both species have a high proportion of fast-twitch muscle fibres, which allows them to accelerate rapidly, giving them a significant advantage in the hunt and when escaping danger.

9. Orca (Killer whale) — 56km/h (35mph)

A killer whale mother and calf leaping out of the water. Photo: Slowmotiongli

Habitat : Oceans worldwide

: Oceans worldwide Size : Up to 32 feet long (9.8 meters)

: Up to 32 feet long (9.8 meters) Diet: Fish, seals, and other whales

Orcas, or killer whales, may not be the fastest swimmers, but their intelligence and social structure make them highly effective hunters. Their powerful muscles provide strength and endurance, enabling them to pursue and catch large prey, from seals to whales, in their tightly knit pods.

10. Flying fish — 56km/h (35mph)

Habitat : Warm oceans worldwide

: Warm oceans worldwide Size : Up to 12 inches long (30 centimeters)

: Up to 12 inches long (30 centimeters) Diet: Small fish and plankton

Flying fish are truly unique and famous for their ability to glide above the water's surface. They rely on speed to achieve the lift needed for gliding, which helps them evade predators. Their muscular adaptations allow them to make powerful jumps out of the water, giving them an edge in avoiding danger.

What are the top 3 fastest animals in the water?

The black marlin, sailfish and swordfish are the fastest fish in the ocean. Their top speeds range between 82 miles per hour (132 kilometres per hour) and 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour).

What is the fastest marine mammal?

According to Guinness World Records, the bull killer whale (Orca) is the fastest marine mammal, clocking speeds of up to 55.5 km/h (34.5 mph) in the northeastern Pacific. The Dall's porpoise (Phocoenoides dalli) has also reached such speeds, although in short bursts.

Which is faster, cheetah or swordfish?

The cheetah is the fastest animal on land, with top speeds of up to 70 miles per hour (123 kilometres per hour). It is, therefore, faster than a swordfish, whose top speeds are 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour).

Which land animal is the fastest swimmer?

The Gentoo is a tall penguin found on subantarctic islands. The Guinness World Records recognises it as the fastest bird swimmer with a maximum burst speed of about 36 km/h (22 mph)

The fastest animal in water is the Black Marlin, with a maximum speed of 132 km/h (82 mph). Other fastest water animals include Sailfish and Swordfish. Their speedy nature helps them in navigation, hunting, and escaping danger.

