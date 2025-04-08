90+ fact or fiction questions to trump everybody on trivia night

Playing trivia games is not only entertaining but can also boost your mind. The fact or fiction questions allow participants to brainstorm and ponder on the answers. These questions help to sift through the vast sea of knowledge and separate reality from misconception. Sample these fun facts or fiction questions to create group memories, reconnect, and build better bonds with your loved ones.

Science fact or fiction questions with answers

Science is one subject that stands on facts and proven data or information, which makes it a good topic in a trivia question game. Below are questions and answers to help you see how well you know your science.

Sharks are mammals.

Fiction. They are classified as fish.

Jaguars have the strongest bite in the animal kingdom but the smallest teeth.

Fiction. The saltwater crocodile has the strongest bite and the smallest teeth.

Oxygenated blood is red; deoxygenated blood is blue.

Fiction. Both oxygenated and deoxygenated blood are red.

An octopus has three hearts.

Fact. An octopus's main heart pumps blood around its body, while the two others pump the blood over each of its gills.

The human body has four lungs.

Fiction. It has two.

It takes a sloth two weeks to digest a meal.

Fact. This is the slowest digestion time of any mammal.

Your tongue senses different tastes in different areas.

Fiction. The taste buds are distributed all over the tongue.

Most of the human brain is made of muscle.

Fiction. The brain is made up of 60% fat.

The most common blood type is 0 negative.

Fact. AB negative is the rarest.

A person can survive a month without water.

Fiction. People can survive about three days without water.

The first oranges weren't colour orange.

Fact. They were green.

Cats have more bones than humans.

Fact. Cats typically have about 230 bones, while humans have 206.

Storing old batteries in the refrigerator will prolong their life.

Fiction. The cold temperatures in the fridge could harm the battery's performance.

The Eiffel Tower grows up to 6 inches over the summer.

Fact. The growth is due to the thermal expansion of the iron structure.

Penguins can fly if they like.

Fiction. Penguins' wings are for swimming, not flying.

Honey never spoils.

Fact. It is a preservative.

Fact or fiction questions about yourself

Asking questions about yourself and the human body is interesting while playing trivia questions. Below is a list of facts and fiction questions you can ask on your knowledge game with your friends.

Your nose and ears continue to grow over time.

Fact. They change in appearance due to the effects of ageing.

Your ancestors used to have tails.

Fact. Human ancestors, and the closest primate relatives, the apes, had tails.

You can get struck by lightning even when it's not raining.

Fact. Lightning can strike before or even after the rain.

Humans used to have gills during the very early stages of development.

Fiction. They develop pharyngeal pouches or gill slits.

Every person has a unique tongue print.

Fact. Even identical twins have different tongue prints.

You can't hum while holding your nose closed.

Fact. Humming requires airflow through the nose.

Pop Rocks and soda will make your stomach explode.

Fiction. It can cause gas and burping, but not stomach explosion.

You have not stopped evolving.

Fact. Evolution is a continuous process.

The average person walks the equivalent of five times around the world in their lifetime.

Fact. That is around 110,000 miles (177027.84 kilometres).

Women were among the first computer programmers.

Fact. Ada Lovelace was the World's first computer programmer.

You can't taste food if you hold your nose.

Fiction. The sense of smell contributes to taste.

Humans only use vocal cords to speak.

Fiction. Other organs involved include the lungs, larynx, mouth, and tongue.

You are born with the ability to swim.

Fiction. Swimming is a learned skill.

Humans only use 10% of their brains.

Fiction. They use all their brain parts.

The sound of snapping your fingers is caused by your middle finger hitting your palm.

Fact. The middle finger produces sound after hitting the palm of your hand at high speed.

You have a sixth sense.

Fact. It's known as intuition or extrasensory perception.

Funny fact or fiction questions

Trivia is a simple game that should not be taken too seriously and adding humour will spice up the game. Below are funny questions that will tickle your brain and make you laugh out loud.

A banana is a berry, but a strawberry isn't.

Fact. A banana qualifies as a berry, but a strawberry does not because its seeds are on the outside.

The Great Wall of China is visible from space.

Fiction. It's not visible to the naked eye.

You can sneeze in your sleep without waking up.

Fiction. The nerves responsible for the sneeze reflex are also resting.

A group of flamingos is called flamboyance.

Fact.

Watermelons can explode if you cover them in rubber bands.

Fact. If you put enough rubber bands, the pressure can cause it to explode.

Humans share 50% DNA with bananas.

Fiction. They share 17-25% DNA.

Cows have best friends.

Fact. Studies have shown that cows form close bonds with others in their herd.

Horses do not vomit.

Fact. They have a strong, one-way valve between their oesophagus and stomach.

Yawning is contagious even over Zoom calls.

Fact. Yawning is triggered by seeing or hearing another person yawn, even if it's through a video call.

Pineapples were once so valuable, they were displayed rather than eaten.

Fact. They were a status symbol from 16th to 18th centuries.

Ostriches bury their heads in the sand when scared.

Fiction. They run away from danger.

A snail can sleep for three years.

Fact. During hash conditions, they enter hibernation.

Bats always turn left when exiting a cave.

Fiction. There's no evidence to support that they always turn left.

Cows can predict the weather by lying down before it rains.

Fiction. There is no scientific evidence to support this.

Peanuts are not nuts.

Fact. They are classified as legumes.

You can't cry in space.

Fiction. You can cry in space, but tears do not drop as there is no gravity.

Fact or fiction questions for adults

Trivia question games are not only fun for young people but adults can have fun too. Check out the following questions with answers you can ask your adult friends on game night or during your virtual hangouts.

English is the most spoken language in the world.

Fiction. It's Mandarin Chinese.

The first animal sent into space was a monkey.

Fiction. Fruit flies were sent into space on a V-2 rocket in 1947.

The two longest rivers in the world are the Mississippi and the Nile.

Fiction. It is the Nile and the Amazon.

A dog sweats by panting its tongue.

Fiction. Canines sweat through glands in their paws.

Swallowed gum will remain in your digestive system for an average of 7 years.

Fiction. Gum is passed through the digestive system within a few days.

Vatican City is the smallest country in the world.

Fact. It measures 0.2 square miles.

South Africa has one capital.

Fiction. South Africa has three: Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein.

The process of creating honey involves bees’ waste.

Fiction. It involves bees vomiting.

Brazil is the only country to have participated in each World Cup finals match.

Fact. Brazil has been to all 22 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The world’s highest waterfall is in South Africa.

Fiction. It’s in Venezuela.

The Netherlands was the first country to officially legalize same-sex marriage.

Fact. It was legalized on 1 April 2001.

Arachnophobia is the fear of bathing.

Fiction. Ablutophobia is the fear of bathing.

The letter "J" is the only letter in the alphabet not included in the periodic table.

Fact. No element name starts with "Q".

The NFL has 30 teams.

Fiction. The NFL consists of 32 teams.

Colourblind people can see colour.

Fact. Some colourblind people can see very narrow ranges of colour.

Canada has the longest coastline on Earth.

Fact. It measures 151,019 miles (243041.522 kilometres).

Fun fact or fiction questions

Playing trivia games allows people to relax and have fun, especially after a busy or hard week. These fact or fiction questions will bring out the playful and fun side of players during trivia night.

The star sign Aquarius is represented by a tiger.

Fiction. It is represented by the water bearer.

"K" is worth four points in Scrabble.

Fiction. The "K" is worth 5 points in Scrabble.

All the kings in a standard deck of cards have a moustache.

Fiction. The King of Hearts has no moustache.

Cinderella was the first Disney princess.

Fiction. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first in 1937.

Facebook was the first social media website.

Fiction. Six Degrees is the first social media site, launched in 1996.

You can die of a broken heart.

Fact. Doctors say it’s called broken heart syndrome.

Ketchup was once used as a medicine.

Fact. It was used to cure sicknesses like diarrhoea and indigestion.

In Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy has no siblings.

Fact. He is always accompanied by his henchmen, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle.

Three strikes in a row in bowling is called a chicken.

Fiction. It is called a turkey.

French fries are a French invention.

Fiction. The dish originated in Belgium.

Pigs roll in the mud because they love dirt.

Fiction. Pigs roll in the mad to help them cool.

The shortest war in history lasted only 38 minutes.

Fact. The Anglo-Zanzibar War lasted 38 minutes on 27 August 1896.

Family Feud and Jeopardy are among the most-watched game shows of all time.

Fact. Another favourite is The Price is Right.

Every country in the world has a rectangular flag.

Fiction. Nepal's flag is not rectangular and resembles two pennants stitched together.

Lightning can’t strike in the same place twice.

Fiction. Lightning can strike in the same place more than one time.

Humans lose most of their heat through their heads.

Fact. About 80 per cent of heat escapes through the head.

Fact or fiction questions for kids

Kids love to have fun and are competive in nature. One way to keep them entertained is by asking questions and allowing them to answer in a game. Below are interesting questions and answers you can use when playing games with kids.

The blue whale is the biggest animal to have ever lived.

Fact. And that includes dinosaurs!

The largest ocean in the world is the Atlantic Ocean.

Fiction. The Pacific Ocean is the largest in the world.

The tallest mountain in the world is Mount Everest.

Fact. It reaches 8,848 meters or 29,032 feet.

A' is the most common letter used in the English language.

Fiction. It's 'E'.

The human body is about 60% water.

Fact. Water is vital for every cell to function.

Herbivores are animal eaters.

Fiction. Herbivores only eat plants.

Minnie Mouse's full name is Wilhelmina Mouse.

Fiction. Her real name is Minerva Mouse.

The sun is not a star.

Fiction. The sun is a star.

There are more countries in South America than in Africa.

Fiction. There are 54 countries in Africa compared to 12 in South America.

Boiling water is 100 degrees Celsius.

Fact. That’s also 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

The heart is the largest internal organ in the body.

Fiction. The liver is the largest internal body organ.

Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the surface of the moon.

Fact. He landed on the moon on 20 July 1969.

Pineapples grow on trees.

Fiction. They grow in the ground.

The ostrich egg is the world's smallest bird egg.

Fiction. The ostrich egg is the world’s largest bird egg.

Soda is the most popular beverage on the planet.

Fiction. Water is the most popular drink.

Fantasia is Disney’s longest-animated movie.

Fact. The animation is 126 minutes long.

Fact and fiction questions are fun to read for both adults and kids. You can incorporate mind-churning questions into your house parties, long car rides, and even your online game nights.

