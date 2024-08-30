Former presidential candidate Peter Obi strongly criticized tribalism and hate speech following a viral video in which a woman threatened to poison Yoruba and Benin people

Obi highlighted the negative impact of tribalism on Nigeria’s development, questioning its contribution to solving critical issues

Emphasizing the importance of good governance, Obi urged Nigerians to prioritize unity and collaboration

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has strongly condemned tribalism and hate speech in response to a viral video featuring a woman threatening to poison Yoruba and Benin people.

Legit.ng recalls that a video in question, which has sparked widespread outrage, shows a woman making inflammatory statements and threatening violence against certain ethnic groups.

Obi slams woman in viral video promoting violence Photo credit: @PeterObi/@empror24

Source: Twitter

Probing the situation, the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, unveiled the photo and identity of the Nigerian woman based in Canada who threatened to kill Yoruba and Benin people.

Obi, who has consistently advocated for national unity, called on Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric and focus on the collective challenges facing the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also reacting, Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, condemned the viral video of the Cadana-based Nigerian woman, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, who was heard vowing to kill all Yoruba and Benin people at her place of work, The Punch reported.

Obi calls for national unity

In his statement, Obi emphasized the futility of tribalism and religious bigotry, questioning their impact on Nigeria's development, Leadership reported.

Obi said:

"As Nigerians, we should unite and focus on addressing our shared challenges, rather than allowing tribalism and hate to tear us apart."

Obi speaks on the cost of division

He highlighted that such divisions do not contribute to solving the country's pressing issues, such as health, education, poverty, and economic challenges.

Obi asked:

"What does a nation achieve through tribal or religious bigotry?

"Does it contribute positively to development by fixing our numerous health, education challenges, and pulling people out of poverty?"

He further questioned whether tribalism has any impact on reducing the cost of essential goods like bread, rice, garri, or yam in the market, or if it improves vital infrastructure like transportation and electricity supply.

Obi speaks on good governance beyond tribal lines

Obi also underscored the importance of good governance and how it is unrelated to tribal affiliations.

He urged Nigerians to prioritize unity and collaboration over divisive sentiments.

Obi, Otti move to convene NEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti have called for a party stakeholders’ meeting.

The Labour Party's extended stakeholders' meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Umuahia.

Source: Legit.ng