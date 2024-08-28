Bella Disu, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga, has made a name for herself as a versatile leader in a number of Nigerian industries

Additionally, she is essential to the expansion and success of Globacom Limited, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Africa

She also serves as CEO of Cobblestone Properties and Estates, a real estate development firm that owns a portfolio of both residential and business properties

Bella Disu, (born Belinda Ajoke Olubunmi Adenuga), is continuing to play a crucial role in the development and growth of Globacom Limited, one of Africa's telecommunications groups.

In Nigeria, Bella Disu has made a name for herself as a multidimensional leader with a significant influence in a number of industries. Photo Credit: Bella Disu, Mike Adenuga

Like her father, Mike Adenuga, she has established herself as a multifaceted leader with a strong presence across various sectors in Nigeria.

Disu began her career with Globacom at the tender age of 18, and she is currently Executive Vice Chairman of the renowned telecom provider. She rose to prominence in the African business world very rapidly.

In addition to telecoms, Disu, is changing the nation's skyline one tower at a time and reinventing the shopping experience one mall at a time.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties and Estates, a renowned real estate development company, Disu's dedication to quality, sophisticated sense of style, and proficiency in high-stakes contract negotiations and project management have guaranteed the triumphant completion of significant projects.

These consist of opulent homes, workspaces, and living quarters that surpass standards for excellence and style.

Billionaires.Africa has acknowledged some residential and commercial sites that Bella Disu led Cobblestone sites and Estates to create, highlighting her influence on the continent's future. Her revolutionary idea still directs business boards toward greater profitability and productivity.

Bella’s Place

Bella's Place is the height of elegance and sophistication for corporate clients on Victoria Island in Lagos. This architectural wonder creates a dynamic environment for enterprises with six large floors devoted to premium leased office spaces.

Sisi Paris

Sisi Paris is an upscale apartment complex in Ikoyi, with eighteen roomy flats and a penthouse available for rent. Each apartment has a vivid façade, lush surrounds, natural sunlight, calming color schemes, and expansive views.

Niger Towers

Tucked away in serene Ikoyi, Niger Towers is made up of twin towers that are undergoing renovations and have 36 elegant apartments overall.

With features like a surveillance system, kids' play area, backup generator, round-the-clock security, landscaped gardens, facility management, tennis court, parking, swimming pool, fitness center, and WiFi, each unit—whether it has three or four bedrooms—combines elegance and solitude.

Ilé Ọjà Victoria Island

Ilé 㻌jà Victoria Island is a high-end shopping center with 14 distinctively designed areas spread across two levels. It has a stunning red and white façade and offers both luxury and comfort with features like WiFi, firefighting systems, video cameras, backup generators, and round-the-clock security and facilities management.

Ilé Ọjà Òpébí

Located in Ikeja’s Opebi area, Ilé Ọjà Òpébí is a newly developed shopping mall offering spacious retail spaces ranging from 75 to 890 sqm. Designed for modern business needs, it features amenities such as surveillance systems, backup generators, 24/7 security, landscaped gardens, fire detection, WiFi, and ample parking. Perfectly blending comfort, efficiency, and contemporary design for discerning entrepreneurs.

