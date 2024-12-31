Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Jeremiah Fufeyin and a few other Nigerian pastors made it as the most talked about pastors of 2024

The preachers dominated headlines for significant reasons, some controversial, other praise-worthy

Enoch Adeboye had people question their beliefs on tithing; Prophet Fufeyin was criticized for his newly launched miracle products and many others

There is this spectacular attention that comes with trending on the internet as a clergyman, with two opposing sides dishing out their views on what the pastor or preacher has either said or done.

2024, experienced several heated episodes triggered by some of the most reputable church leaders; some were controversial, and others annunciated the grace in their ministries. Nevertheless, people still saw reasons to talk.

Legit.ng took a moment to revisit these moments as the year wraps up.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and his healing products

Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM) headquartered in Warri, Delta State, got into a social media rumble with online critic Verydarkman (born Martins Vincent Otse) after he claimed that his spiritual products, 'Pool of Bethesda water,' 'Miracle handkerchiefs,' and 'Anointed oil' had "miraculous healing powers and spiritual significance."

VDM Publicly questioned the prophet's products' genuineness and challenged him to give the NAFDAC certification number.

The feud heated up when VDM claimed that the cleric had sued him for 1 billion naira. The lawsuit reportedly sought monetary damages and a restraining order to prevent further criticism of his spiritual wares.

Tobi Adegboyega accused of deportation, fraud

According to reports, a UK immigration tribunal ordered the deportation of Tobi Adegboyega, the main pastor of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, due to charges of financial mismanagement, lack of transparency, and fraud.

According to The Telegraph UK, the tribunal considered complaints made by former members before deciding if Mr Adegboyega was truly valuable to the UK.

Former church members claimed that the religion is a cult in which young people are pushed to take out enormous loans, conduct benefit fraud, and donate money through any means available, even selling their blood.

According to the tribunal, his church officials live extravagant lifestyles, and there have been reports of abuse.

However, in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the controversial preacher categorically denied the charges and expressed anger with the scrutiny he has received, particularly from Nigerians.

Pastor Adeboye reignites tithing debate

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, repented for claiming that tithe is required to make paradise.

The apology occurred after a video of his sermon appeared online. In the video, the cleric stated that paying tithes was essential for going to heaven.

The sermon generated controversy, with many condemning him for putting financial gain before spiritual counsel.

Pastor Abel Damina of Power City International Ministry was among the pastors who earlier tackled his sermon on tithe.

Oyedepo to set up airstrip for Canaanland

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Ministries revealed that the Federal Government has approved the construction of an airfield at Faith Tabernacle in Canaanland, Otta, Ogun State.

He announced this development to members of his congregation during the church's Tehillah Night Special Edition.

The new airstrip will allow Oyedepo to travel directly from the church grounds without having to commute to the airport first.

Speaking to the audience, he underlined that this relocation is consistent with God's plan for them and encouraged them to be faithful in their faith.

Lazarus Muoka's church slogan trends

Sometime around September 2024, the "I am a Chosen" slogan quickly went viral across various social media platforms, sparking debates as people taunted the religious body.

The church became a focal point online after a viral video featured one of its female members claiming to have disarmed four intruders with AK-47 rifles in a dream.

Despite the church's media team attempting to clarify the testimony and release the full video, the trend showed no signs of dying down. It was only fueled further by additional bizarre testimonies from church members going viral.

Bolaji Idowu accused of arrest

Earlier this month, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), was accused of being involved in a 1.5 billion naira fraud.

Nigerian police apprehended him and transported him to Abuja, where the FCID interviewed him on charges of real estate fraud and money laundering.

Legit.ng reported that the cleric denied receiving over a billion naira in his bank account and being involved in any fraudulent activities.

During a church service, Mr Idowu clarified his involvement in the aforementioned deception.

Prophet Fufeyin hosts entertainers for crossover service

In a previous report, Nigerian clergy Jeremiah Fufeyin made headlines following arrangements for his church's crossover service.

A trending video revealed that the prophet invited a couple of top comedians to perform in his church on December 31.

The viral clip mentioned that AY Makun, I Go Dye, and many others have been outlined to thrill the congregation, gaining the attention of many.

