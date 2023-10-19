10 interesting facts about Athena for lovers of Greek mythology

Greek mythology is a wide collection of stories, narratives and legends from ancient Greece. It explains the origins of the world, the gods and various heroes. These mythical stories bring out many themes, from creation to love, war, and the human condition. Discover interesting facts about Athena in this article.

Statue of the Goddess of Wisdom, Athena, dressed in armour with a gilded helmet, her left hand carries a spear; her right has Nike. Photo: Privizer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In the Olympian gods and goddesses and Greek deities, Athena represents a symbol of wisdom, courage and strategic warfare. With a captivating fusion of mythology and history, this article explores ten fascinating facts about Athena's character, enlightening the remarkable traits and stories that make her a lasting icon in Greek mythology.

10 interesting facts about Athena

Athena is a notable personality and a distinguished individual in Greek mythology. She is the goddess of wisdom, courage, inspiration, civilization, law and justice. These Athena fun facts show her multifaceted character and significance in Greek mythology.

1. She was the goddess of wisdom

Athena is mostly known as the goddess of wisdom, courage and strategic warfare. She embodies intellect and rational thinking. Her wisdom made many gods come to her for her wisdom.

She helped many gods, such as Heracles, Perseus, Diomedes, Argus and Cadmus. Most importantly, she helped Perseus to kill Medusa and Jason to construct the Argo.

2. She was born miraculously

In mythology, she is believed to have been born from her father, Zeus, forehead after he swallowed her mother, Metis. Zeus learnt that Metis' next child was to overthrow him and would be more powerful than him.

Greek gods pantheon. Mythological Olympian gods, ancient Greek religion, women and men characters with names collection, traditional elements personifications. Photo: Olga Kurbatova

Source: Getty Images

This led to Zeus swallowing Metis, who was his first wife and happened to be already pregnant with Athena at the time. When child delivery was almost over, Zues started having bad migraines and much pain.

He was struck on his head with an axe, and Athena came out of his forehead, fully armed and dressed in armour.

3. She was a virgin goddess

She was one of only three virgin goddesses. She is considered a virgin goddess since she remained chaste and never married. Concerning her warrior maiden, she is known as Parthenos.

This implied that she was believed to remain perpetually a virgin like her fellow goddesses, Artemis and Hestia.

4. Her symbol was an owl

An owl is often associated with wisdom. It was considered to be her sacred animal. It was believed to symbolize her knowledge and insight. The owl was always on her shoulder, revealing truths to her.

Since owls can see in the dark, it was used as a symbol to illuminate her "blind side, " making her see the truth.

5. She murdered her childhood friend

Classical Ancient Greek silhouettes. Photo: Man_Half-tube

Source: Getty Images

Athena and Pallas were good friends and loved each other dearly in their young age. Palas was a Titan god in Greek mythology who was a titan of witchcraft. He was the son of the Titan Crius and Eurybia.

One day, as they were in their martial exercise practices, she accidentally killed Pallas. To preserve the memories of her friends, she added his name to her own. This is the reason why she is known as Athena Pallas by many people.

6. She was the goddess of craftsmanship

She was the goddess of crafts, mostly weaving and pottery. She was associated with the creation of useful and artistic objects. Homer usually says that Athena used to fashion ornate and luxurious embroidery robes for her and herself.

She is believed to have combined her two main interests as a goddess of war and art to make the war chariot and even worship.

7. Athena played a major role in the Trojan War

She supported the Greeks in the Trojan War, where she particularly favoured Odysseus and helped to construct the Trojan Horse. During the war, she ensured her favourite Achaean heroes were protected and kept safe.

She granted Diomedes superhuman strength, which made him slaughter and injure Aphrodite. She also participated in the killing of Hector by Achilles after tricking Hector to face Achilles without a weapon.

8. She created the olive tree

Athena created the olive tree, which made her win the contest with Poseidon. The olive tree was a symbol of peace and prosperity. The olive tree gift was highly valued in ancient Greece and appealed to the Athenians more than what the sea god offered.

9. She took responsibility for the creation of Medusa

Perseus holding the head of Medusa, a bronze statue created by Benvenuto Cellini in 1554 and exposed in Loggia de Lanzi. Photo: fotofojanini

Source: Getty Images

Medusa was known to be a priestess of the goddess who was recognized for her beauty. Her beauty attracted Poseidon, who assaulted her in her temple. Athena was angry for the disrespect shown in her space and turned Medusa's hair into snakes as a punishment.

She also cursed Medusa so that she could turn any man who looked at her head into a stone. This made Medusa one of the most famous monsters in Greek mythology.

10. She was the foster mother of Erichthonius

Athena was a virgin goddess; therefore, she did not have any biological child, but she was the foster mother to a child called Erichthonius. In Greek mythology, Hephaestus wanted to take advantage of her in his workshop, where Athena had gone to borrow some weapons from him, but Athen resisted.

Hephaestus' seminal discharge fluid fell on her thighs, which she wiped off with a tuft of wool. The fluid fell on the earth, which is personified as Gaea. The earth became pregnant, and Erichthonius was born. Athena adopted him and raised him, becoming her foster mother.

FAQs

What is Athena's nickname? She was referred to by nicknames such as Ergan, Nike, Pallas, Parthenos, Polias and Promachos. Why is Athena so special? She is the goddess of wisdom, strategic warfare, and crafts. Her wisdom is highly regarded, and she is often portrayed as a wise and strategic thinker. What are the top 2 facts about Athena, the Greek goddess? She was primarily known as the Greek goddess of wisdom and has a unique birth story. What is Athena, the goddess of? She is the goddess of wisdom, strategic warfare, and crafts, and her special connection to Athens makes her a multifaceted and influential goddess in Greek mythology. How was Athena born? She was born fully grown and armoured from her father's head, Zeus. What is Athena's weakness? She is often depicted as emotionally detached or less emotional than some other gods and goddesses. Who is Athena jealous of? She was jealous of Medusa's beauty and lustrous hair.

Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, warfare, and craftsmanship, is a complex and enthralling figure in Greek mythology. These ten interesting facts about Athena superficially explore the rich tapestry of stories and symbolism surrounding her, making her a truly iconic and enduring character in Greek mythology.

