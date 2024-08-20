Top 15 most famous Vikings: The greatest Vikings of all time

The Vikings were seafaring warriors who ventured out of their Scandinavian homelands to seek better fortunes in trading markets or raiding grounds. Historically, these warriors are remembered for their ferocious raids, piracy, trading, and seafaring culture. The most famous Vikings were male and female warriors who stood out for their unrivalled conquests and political and cultural influences.

We strive to deliver valuable insights and facts to our readers through our various rankings and lists. Data from reputable sources such as History and expert opinions from Viking historians guide are the basis of this ranking. It’s important to note that the list of real Vikings in history is presented in no particular order.

Who are the most famous Vikings?

According to Yale University's history professor Anders Winroth, the Vikings were not only pillaging marauders but also made enduring contributions to modern civilisations. Their frequent raids increased the demand for taxes, military organisation, and commerce. Here is a list of the top 15 most famous Vikings.

1. Ragnar Lothbrok

Full name : Ragnar Lothbrok

: Ragnar Lothbrok Other names : Ragnar Lodbrok

: Ragnar Lodbrok Year of birth : 725 AD

: 725 AD Year of death: 800 AD

Nordic legends written about Ragnar Lothbrok depict him as a ferocious Viking king of Sweden and Denmark who led numerous raids across the British Isles. The son of King Sigurd Hring, he fathered three sons, Ivar the Boneless, Björn Ironside and Sigurd Ragnarsson, with his third wife, Aslaug.

In his Vikings depiction, played by Australian actor Travis Fimmel, he was originally a farmer who became a warrior and, later, king of Kattegat. His death, which is said to have occurred between 800 AD and 856 AD, happened during a foiled raid against England. According to folklore, he was overcome by King Aela, who threw him into a pit of snakes.

2. Guthrum

Full name : Guthrum

: Guthrum Other names : Godrum, Guthorm, Guthrum the Unlucky, Aethelstan

: Godrum, Guthorm, Guthrum the Unlucky, Aethelstan Ruling period : 880 AD - 890 AD

: 880 AD - 890 AD Year of death: 890 AD

Guthrum the Unlucky was a Danish warrior who assumed kingship of East Anglia under Aethelstan. He led the autumn invasion of East Anglia in 865 AD and the invasion of King Alred's West Saxon in 878 AD. In The Last Kingdom, played by Thomas W. Gabrielsson, he is a Danish warlord and second in command to Ubba of the Great Heathen Army.

4. Björn Ironside

Full name : Björn Ironside

: Björn Ironside Other names: Björn Järnsida

Björn Ironside was a Norse Viking warrior whose legend is told in mythical adventures. He was played by Alexander Ludwig, one of Canada's best male actors in the Vikings. One such adventure involved a clever ruse akin to the Trojan Horse, in which he pretended to be dead to access the gates of a city.

He remains a semi-legendary figure in the Vikings' legacy, with recorded facts of his life and rule being debated in history circles. His legacy as a fearsome warrior and eventual King of Kattegat is celebrated in the History Channel's drama Vikings.

5. Erik the Red

Full name : Erik the Red

: Erik the Red Other names : Eirikr rauði Þorvaldsson, Erik Thorvaldsson, Eirik Rauð

: Eirikr rauði Þorvaldsson, Erik Thorvaldsson, Eirik Rauð Ruling period : 880 AD - 890 AD

: 880 AD - 890 AD Year of death: 890 AD

Who was the most feared Viking of all time? Erik the Red owes his nickname to his fiery red hair and beard. He is widely recognised as the first European settler in Greenland. His journey to Greenland began with his father's exile from Norway to Iceland. His eventual exile from Iceland, around 980 and 982, led him to Greenland.

5. Egil Skallagrímsson

Full name : Egil Skallagrímsson

: Egil Skallagrímsson Year of birth : 910 AD

: 910 AD Year of death: 990 AD

Skaldic poet Egil Skallagrímsson contributed to Scandinavian literature through his compositions and poems. According to the Skaldic Project, some of the outlawed Vikings' works include the níðstǫng, a vengeful creation against the king and queen of Norway. The Egill Sagas include works such as the Hǫfuðlausn, Arinbjarnarkviða, and Sonatorrek.

6. Rollo

Full name : Rollo

: Rollo Other names : Hrolf, Rolf, Rollon, Rou

: Hrolf, Rolf, Rollon, Rou Year of birth : 860 AD

: 860 AD Year of death: 932 AD

Rollo is a Viking explorer whose raids against France earned him the position of the first Duke of Normandy in the Treaty of Saint-Clair-sur-Epte. Other raiding expeditions were recorded in England, Scotland, and Flanders. Before his death, he gave his son, William I Longsword, the dukedom.

In the Vikings TV Series, Rollo, played by Hollywood actor Clive Standen, is Ragnar Lothbrok's older brother. He claims to be a descendant of Odin and, like in real life, converts to Christianity to become the Duke of Normandy.

7. Olaf Tryggvason

Full name : Olaf I Tryggvason, Olav Tryggvason

: Olaf I Tryggvason, Olav Tryggvason Year of birth : 964 AD

: 964 AD Ruling period : 995 AD - 1,000 AD

: 995 AD - 1,000 AD Year of death: 1,000 AD

Olaf was a Norwegian Viking king who rose to power between 995 AD and 1,000 AD. He is best remembered for his efforts to Christianize Scandinavia. While he contributed greatly to introducing the religion to the Shetland, Iceland, Greenland, Faroe, and Orkney Islands, his efforts were unsuccessful in his homeland, Norway.

8. Leif Eriksson

Full name : Leif Eriksson

: Leif Eriksson Other names : Leif the Lucky

: Leif the Lucky Year of birth : 970 AD

: 970 AD Ruling period : 1,000 AD - 1,020 AD

: 1,000 AD - 1,020 AD Year of death: 1,020 AD

Eriksson is the second of the Nordic chief and explorer Eric the Red. Like his father, he led expeditions to North America, making landfall at Helluland, Markland and Vinland. He is celebrated as the first European adventurer of the New World.

9. Harald Hardrada

Full name : Harald III Sigurdsson

: Harald III Sigurdsson Other names : Harald Hardråde, Harald the Ruthless

: Harald Hardråde, Harald the Ruthless Year of birth : 1,015 AD

: 1,015 AD Ruling period : 1,045 AD - 1,066 AD

: 1,045 AD - 1,066 AD Year of death: 1,066 AD

Harald's journey to the throne of Norway began in 1,045 AD with a power-sharing agreement with his nephew Magnus I Olafsson, the reigning king. In 1047, he succeeded Magnus after his demise in a military expedition. According to Screen Rant's review of his character (played by Leo Suter) on Valhalla, his rule was characterised by cruelty and power struggles.

10. Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Full name : Freydís Eiríksdóttir

: Freydís Eiríksdóttir Other names : Godrum, Guthorm, Guthrum the Unlucky, Aethelstan

: Godrum, Guthorm, Guthrum the Unlucky, Aethelstan Year of birth : 970 AD

: 970 AD Ruling period : 880 AD - 890 AD

: 880 AD - 890 AD Year of death: 890 AD

Viking women enjoyed numerous rights compared to countless other women in that era. Stark differences in Freydís Eiríksdóttir's portrayal in The Saga of the Greenlanders and Eirik the Red’s Saga paint a picture of a brave, unpredictable, and wild warrior.

11. Ivar Ragnarsson

Full name : Ivar Ragnarsson

: Ivar Ragnarsson Other names : Ívarr hinn Beinlausi, Ivar the Boneless

: Ívarr hinn Beinlausi, Ivar the Boneless Year of birth : 787 AD

: 787 AD Year of death: 873 AD

In the Tale of Ragnar Loðbrok, Ivar, one of the most notable Vikings, is Ragnar Lothbrok’s youngest son, played by Hollywood actor Ivar Alex Høgh Andersen. He and his brothers led the Great Heathen Army against Anglo-Saxon kingdoms in retaliation against their father's murder by Northumbrian King Ælla.

In addition to retaking lands his father, Ragnar Lothbrok, had conquered, he led conquests across the British aisles. According to History Hit, his legend is considered the most true, with concurring tales being recorded in the Gesta Danorum or Deeds of the Danes.

12. Erik Segersäll

Full name : Erik Segersäll

: Erik Segersäll Other names : Eiríkr inn sigrsæli Bjarnarson, Eric the Victorious

: Eiríkr inn sigrsæli Bjarnarson, Eric the Victorious Year of birth : 945

: 945 Ruling period: 970 AD - 995 AD

970 AD - 995 AD Year of death: 995 AD

Historical chronicles of the Swedish monarch's life differ in various ways, including his birth year. Some report that the second son of Björn Eriksson was born in 928. One of his successful conquests was against Denmark, where he ruled until his death.

13. Harald Fairhair

Full name : Harald Fairhair

: Harald Fairhair Other names : Harald I, Harald Finehair, Harald Hárfagri, Harald Hårfager

: Harald I, Harald Finehair, Harald Hárfagri, Harald Hårfager Year of birth : 860

: 860 Ruling period : 872 AD - 930 AD

: 872 AD - 930 AD Year of death: 940 AD

Folklore remembers Harald I as the longest-reigning king in Norwegian culture. His nickname, Fairhair, is linked to his long uncut hair and beard, which was filled with mythical strength and power. Folklore also speaks of his vow to maintain his hair until he unites all of Norway, a vow he kept within a decade.

14. Gunnar Hámundarson

Full name : Gunnar Hámundarson

: Gunnar Hámundarson Other names : Godrum, Guthorm, Guthrum the Unlucky, Aethelstan

: Godrum, Guthorm, Guthrum the Unlucky, Aethelstan Year of birth : 945 AD

: 945 AD Year of death: 992 AD

Tales of Gunnar's exploits in battles, such as the Hólmganga Duel and the Burning at Njáls Farm, are included in Icelandic literature through the Njáls saga. The Viking warrior was born to Hámund, a chief in Hlíðarendi, Iceland. He is best known for his brutal battle tactics, such as using the atgeir or hewing spear.

15. Lagertha

Full name : Lagertha

: Lagertha Other names : Lathgertha, Ladgerda

: Lathgertha, Ladgerda Year of birth : 785 AD

: 785 AD Year of death: 821 AD

Lagertha is one of the most popular Vikings, played by Hollywood star Katheryn Winnick. Historians and folklore enthusiasts debate over whether she is a fictional character or not. According to History, details of her life were recorded in the Gesta Danorum.

She was the wife of Viking king Ragnar Lothbrok and fought alongside him as a shield maiden. Accounts of their marriage allege that he won her hand in marriage by defeating two of her sentries, a dog and a bear.

Who was the most famous Viking?

Rulers and chiefs such as Ragnar Lothbrok, Harald Bluetooth, Erik Segersäll, and Cnut the Great have retained their fame as the most famous Viking kings.

Björn Ironside and Ivar the Boneless are recognised for their various roles as commanders of Viking armies. Other famous players in Viking sagas include explorer Lief Erikkson and shield maidens Lagertha and Freydís Eiríksdóttir.

Who is the king of Vikings?

Ragnar Lothbrok is considered the greatest of all rulers of the Viking period. However, other historical accounts place Cnut, Erik the Red and Rollo as contenders for the top spot.

Who are the most famous Danish Vikings?

Danish history is marked by an age of glamorous yet violent Vikings. The most notable personalities of this period include Ragnar Lothbrok, Canute the Great, and Sweyn Forkbeard.

Like past civilisations, Vikings still influence modern-day cultures through art, literature, language, and governance. Dramas that tell the stories of the most famous Vikings, such as The Last Kingdom, Valhalla, and Vikings, continue to emphasise the impact of the valiant era of warriors and kings.

