Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton made a surprising revelation about his roots in Maroons and its relationship with Nigeria

The Veteran artist disclosed during a recent podcast show that Maroons originated from the Igbo people

Speaking further, he spoke on the reported unfairness his people are getting from the government, claiming that Indigenous Maroon lands are under threat

Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton has revealed that he is of Igbo descent, with ancestral roots in Nigeria's Igbo clan.

During a recent appearance on the popular Drink Champs podcast, co-hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Banton shared his ethnic heritage, stating that his tribe, the Maroons, originally descended from the Igbo people.

Buju Banton speaks on being Igbo. Credit: @bujubanton

Source: Instagram

Banton also expressed deep concern about the current situation in Jamaica, claiming that Indigenous Maroon lands are under threat.

According to the reggae legend, the Jamaican government is inviting Chinese and other foreign entities to enter their region, displacing the Maroon people.

Buju Banton said, "Our Indigenous way of life and our land are being threatened by the current government of Jamaica, which seeks to bring Chinese and other nationalities into the Cockpit region, which is an Indigenous sacred region, to usurp us, the Maroons as the warriors.

"Maroons are some of the Indigenous warriors on my Island. We fought the British relentlessly. We are called Blackmaroons. My generation originated from Nigeria. I am an Igbo man according to my bloodline."

In October 2022, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, disclosed that her ancestry was partly Nigerian. The information spurred massive excitement in the Nigerian social media space and even bestowed her indigenous names.

Source: Legit.ng