25 best flowers that start with A and their significance

Flowers have an incredible ability to bring joy, colour, and life to any space. Whether you are an experienced gardener looking for new additions or a flower enthusiast wanting to expand your knowledge, discovering flowers that start with A can be exciting. This collection of flowers that begin with A offers tremendous variety and versatility and will help you develop some great ideas for planting in your garden.

Amaryllis (L), Allium (C) and Achillea (R) are some of the best flowers that start with A. Photo: mashabuba, Jacky Parker Photography, Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The world is has many flowers, each with its allure and aroma, and those beginning with A are some of the most incredible ones. Flowers that start with A include blooms like African daisy, alyssum, and amaranth and perennials like Acanthus, allium, and amaryllis. These flowers boasts captivating colours, shapes, and fragrances to adorn gardens and landscapes.

Best flowers that start with A

Regarding flowers that start with A, there is an abundance of stunning options to choose from. These beautiful flowers add colour and vibrancy to any garden or floral arrangement and possess unique characteristics that make them truly wonderful. Below are some of the flowers that start with A and their significance.

1. Amaryllis

Amaryllis is a small genus of flowering bulbs with two species. Photo: wulingyun

Source: Getty Images

Order : Asparagales

: Asparagales Family : Amaryllidaceae

: Amaryllidaceae Genus: Amaryllis

Amaryllis is a small genus of flowering bulbs with two species. Originally hailing from the lush landscapes of South America, these flowers are known for their stunning beauty and large, showy blooms. These stunning flowers are believed to symbolise pride, strength, and determination.

2. Alyssum

Alyssums are known to mean worth beyond beauty, making them a popular choice in many floral arrangements. Photo: DEA / A.MORESCHI

Source: Getty Images

Order : Brassicales

: Brassicales Family : Brassicaceae

: Brassicaceae Genus: Alyssum

Alyssum flowers are originally from the Mediterranean region and are characteristically small and grouped in terminal clusters. They are often yellow or white coloured but can be pink or purple and come in a variety of species and varieties.

In the Victorian language of flowers, Alyssums are known to mean worth beyond beauty, making them a popular choice in many floral arrangements.

3. Azalea

Originally from Asia and North America, these flowering symbolise taking care of yourself and those around you. Photo: ooyoo

Source: Getty Images

Family : Ericaceae

: Ericaceae Order : Rhododendron

: Rhododendron Genus: Rhododendron

Azaleas, part of the Rhododendron family, are hugely popular spring-blooming shrubs widely known for their masses of colourful flowers in shades of pink, purple, yellow, orange, red, and white. Originally from Asia and North America, they symbolise taking care of yourself and those around you.

4. Achillea

Achillea millefolium or yarrow is a flowering plant in the family Asteraceae, native to the Northern Hemisphere. Photo: ChristopherBernard

Source: Getty Images

Family : Asteraceae

: Asteraceae Genus : Achillea; L.

: Achillea; L. Order: Asterales

Achillea millefolium, or yarrow, is a flowering plant in the family Asteraceae native to the Northern Hemisphere. In various regions worldwide, Achillea has been used in popular medicine for its anti-hemorrhagic, healing, and analgesic properties. The plant is also said to signify everlasting love.

5. Allium

Allium is a genus of monocotyledonous flowering plants with hundreds of species, including cultivated onion, garlic, scallion, shallot, leek, and chives. Photo: AlpamayoPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Order: Asparagales

Asparagales Family : Amaryllidaceae

: Amaryllidaceae Genus: Allium

Allium is a genus of monocotyledonous flowering plants with hundreds of species, including cultivated onion, garlic, scallion, shallot, leek, and chives. Allium flowers are edible, have a mild onion flavour, and may be used as a garnish or fresh ingredient. These flowers often represent good luck and prosperity.

6. Anemone

Anemones, also known as windflowers, are engaging herbaceous perennials that are low-growing plants with vibrant blooms. Photo: love Photo and Apple.

Source: Getty Images

Order : Ranunculales

: Ranunculales Family : Ranunculaceae

: Ranunculaceae Genus: Anemone

Anemones, also known as windflowers, are engaging herbaceous perennials that are low-growing plants with vibrant blooms. They are native to the temperate and subtropical regions of all continents except Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and the Middle East. These flowers are often seen as a symbol of love and passion.

7. Aster

Asters are notable for their starburst arrangement of bright petals, which most often surround a yellow centre. Photo: stockcam

Source: Getty Images

Family : Asteraceae

: Asteraceae Genus : Aster

: Aster Order: Asterales

Aster is a genus of perennial flowering plants in the family Asteraceae. Asters are notable for their starburst arrangement of bright petals, which most often surround a yellow centre. Named after the Greek word for "Star" due to their blooms resembling stars, Asters signify love, wisdom, faith, and colour.

8. Agapanthus

Agapanthus is a genus of flowering plants that captivate with their large clusters of showy blue or white flowers. Photo: Photo by Alex Tihonov

Source: Getty Images

Family : Amaryllidaceae

: Amaryllidaceae Genus: Agapanthus

Agapanthus Order: Asparagales

Agapanthus, best known as Lily of the Nile, is a genus of flowering plants that captivate with their large clusters of showy blue or white flowers. Native to South Africa, these perennials are popular for their tall, elegant blooms in shades of blue, purple, and white, which sway gracefully above strap-shaped green leaves. They are often used to symbolise love.

9. Angel’s Trumpet

Angel’s Trumpet is known for its huge, pendulous trumpet-shaped blooms and irresistible fragrance. Photo: Luis Diaz Devesa

Source: Getty Images

Order: Solanales

Solanales Family : Solanaceae

: Solanaceae Genus: Brugmansia

Angel’s Trumpet, scientifically known as Brugmansia, is a tropical woody shrub or small tree characterised by its huge, pendulous trumpet-shaped blooms and irresistible fragrance. Native to tropical regions of South America, it has been cultivated worldwide for its dramatic flowers and imposing presence. However, the flowers and leaves can be poisonous.

10. Aconite

Aconite flowers are renowned for its striking blue, purple, or white flowers. Photo: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo

Source: Getty Images

Order : Ranunculales

: Ranunculales Family : Ranunculaceae

: Ranunculaceae Tribe : Delphinieae

: Delphinieae Genus: Aconitum

Aconite, also known as monkshood, is a genus of flowering plants renowned for its striking blue, purple, or white flowers. These beautiful Aconite flowers are a stunning addition to any garden or floral arrangement. Being one of the earliest Spring flowers, Winter Aconites symbolise hope, rebirth, and new beginnings to some people. However, it is important to be aware that the Aconite plant is toxic.

11. The African daisy

African Daisy is an annual flower known for its bright colours and long blooming period. Photo: Henrik Karlsson

Source: Getty Images

Order : Asterales

: Asterales Family : Asteraceae

: Asteraceae Genus: Gerbera

African Daisy, also known as Gerbera, is a genus of flowering plants native to South Africa. It is an annual flower known for its bright colours and long blooming period. African daisies have various meanings depending on their colour and culture. They generally represent beauty, innocence, purity, cheerfulness, and joy.

12. Ageratum

Ageratum flowers are native to Central and South America. Photo: nilapictures

Source: Getty Images

Family : Asteraceae

: Asteraceae Genus : Ageratum

: Ageratum Order: Asterales

Ageratum, popularly known as the Floss Flower, is a fluffy annual beloved for its tufts of soft, brush-like flowers. The fluffy flowers are lavender-blue, pink, lilac, or white, and spread in small compound umbels. They are all native to Central and South America.

13. Angelonia

Angelonia flowers bloom from late spring through fall and add cheerful colour to containers, borders, or garden beds. Photo: KoBoZaa

Source: Getty Images

Order : Lamiales

: Lamiales Family : Plantaginaceae

: Plantaginaceae Genus: Angelonia

Angelonia, also known as summer snapdragon or angel flower, is a genus of flowering plants in the family Plantaginaceae. Its flowers bloom from late spring through fall and add cheerful colour to containers, borders, or garden beds. Angelonias are herbaceous plants that occur mainly in arid and semi-arid habitats.

14. Asphodel

Asphodel flowers produce tall spikes covered with white star-shaped flowers in spring. Photo: membio

Source: Getty Images

Order : Asparagales

: Asparagales Family : Asphodelaceae

: Asphodelaceae Genus: Asphodelus

Asphodelus is a genus of mainly perennial flowering plants in the asphodel family Asphodelaceae. They produce tall spikes covered with white star-shaped flowers in spring. Grown from bulbs, it naturalises readily in sunny meadows and grassy areas.

15. Allamanda

Alamanda flowers are often associated with positivity and warmth. Photo: NancyAyumi

Source: Getty Images

Order : Gentianales

: Gentianales Family : Apocynaceae

: Apocynaceae Genus: Allamanda

Allamanda, also known as golden trumpet, produces trumpet-shaped flowers in shades of yellow, orange, and red. These vibrant blooms have a weight of cultural significance, and due to their sunny colouration, they are often associated with positivity and warmth.

16. African Violet

African violets are known for their velvety leaves and purple, white, pink or blue flowers. Photo: Pilat666

Source: Getty Images

Order : Lamiales

: Lamiales Family : Gesneriaceae

: Gesneriaceae Genus: Streptocarpus

African violets are among the most widely grown houseplants in the world and remain at the top of any list of favourite flowering plants. They are known for their velvety leaves and purple, white, pink or blue flowers. Native to East Africa, they are emblems of devotion and maternal wisdom.

17. Anthurium

Anthuriums are native to South America and make great houseplants and outdoor decor in warm weather. Photo: Andrey Bukreev

Source: Getty Images

Family : Araceae

: Araceae Genus: Anthurium; Schott

Anthurium; Schott Order: Alismatales

Anthurium, also known as tailflower, flamingo flower, pigtail plant, or laceleaf, is known for its vibrant and showy blooms. These tropical plants are native to South America and make great houseplants and outdoor decor in warm weather. Anthuriums' symbolism varies depending on their colour. The most common variety, red anthuriums, symbolises love and passion.

18. Aquilegia

Aquilegia flowers are native to meadows and woodlands across the Northern Hemisphere, especially in temperate climates. Photo: kjschoen

Source: UGC

Order: Ranunculales

Ranunculales Family : Ranunculaceae

: Ranunculaceae Genus: Aquilegia

Aquilegia, known fondly as Columbine, is a genus of airy and delicate perennials that grace woodland and alpine gardens. These flowering plants are native to meadows and woodlands across the Northern Hemisphere, especially in temperate climates. Historically, its tri-lobed leaves were seen as a representation of the Christian Trinity.

19. Alstroemeria

Alstroemeria symbolises friendship, love, strength, and devotion. Photo: magicflute002

Source: Getty Images

Order : Liliales

: Liliales Family : Alstroemeriaceae

: Alstroemeriaceae Genus: Alstroemeria

The Alstroemeria, also called the Peruvian lily, Lily of the Incas, Parrot lily, New Zealand Christmas bell, Parrot flower, or Red parrot beak, is native to South America. Ranging from reds and oranges to pinks and purples, these popular cut flowers symbolise friendship, love, strength, and devotion.

20. Astilbe

Astilbe is a genus of flowering plants that are renowned for their feathery, plume-like flowers and their ability to thrive in shade gardens. Photo: LordRunar

Source: Getty Images

Family : Saxifragaceae

: Saxifragaceae Genus : Astilbe

: Astilbe Order: Saxifragales

Astilbe is a genus of flowering plants that are renowned for their feathery, plume-like flowers and their ability to thrive in shade gardens. They symbolise patience and dedication to a loved one, thriving in moist, shadowed areas with their vibrant shades.

21. Arum Lily

Arum lily perennials are native to southern Africa and are often associated with purity and beauty. Photo: aimintang

Source: Getty Images

Order: Alismatales

Alismatales Family : Araceae

: Araceae Genus: Zantedeschia

The Arum lily or Calla lily, scientifically known as Zantedeschia, is a stunning genus of flowering plants known for its elegant, trumpet-shaped flowers. These perennials are native to southern Africa and are often associated with purity and beauty. In many cultures, they are associated with purity, innocence, and rebirth.

22. Aubrieta

Aubrieta is a low-growing, evergreen perennial that forms a mat of flowers. Photo: seven75

Source: Getty Images

Order : Brassicales

: Brassicales Family : Brassicaceae

: Brassicaceae Genus: Aubrieta

Aubretia is a low-growing, evergreen perennial that forms a mat of flowers. It is good for the front of a border or, better still, tumbling down a wall. These charming flowers are native to southern Europe and central Asia but have been distributed to Europe. They are a great option for edging alongside garden paths.

23. Adriatic bellflower

In mythology, bellflowers have long been associated with witches and fairies and used in charms to bring luck and compel truth. Photo: RukiMedia

Source: Getty Images

Order : Asterales

: Asterales Family : Campanulaceae

: Campanulaceae Genus: Campanula

Adriatic bellflower is a species of flowering plant in the bellflower family Campanulaceae native to Southern Europe. This flower creates a sea of starry blooms all summer, creating a soft backdrop for taller, bolder plant companions. In mythology, bellflowers have long been associated with witches and fairies and used in charms to bring luck and compel truth.

24. Acanthus

Acanthus flowers are well-known for their stylised leaves, which have been used in architectural decorations for millennia. Photo: skymoon13

Source: Getty Images

Order : Lamiales

: Lamiales Family : Acanthaceae

: Acanthaceae Genus: Acanthus

Acanthus flowers are well-known for their stylised leaves, which have been used in architectural decorations for millennia. Most acanthus flower species are native to the warm temperate zones, the tropics, Southeast Asia, and the rocky forests of the Mediterranean. They are symbols of immortality, rebirth, long life, and lasting life.

Asclepias

Asclepias flower represents transformation and rebirth. Photo: Doug Gordon

Source: Getty Images

Family : Apocynaceae

: Apocynaceae Order : Gentianales

: Gentianales Genus: Asclepias

Asclepias, commonly known as milkweed, is a genus of flowering plants known for their clusters of small, star-shaped flowers that come in a range of colours, including orange, yellow, pink, and white. These hardy perennials represent transformation and rebirth.

What flower starts with A?

There are many flowers that start with the letter A. Some of the popular ones include Aster, Amaryllis, Anemone, and Azalea. Each of these flowers is known for its unique and vibrant blooms.

What flower starts with Aza?

The flower that starts with 'Aza' is the Azalea. This bloom is known for its vibrant blooms.

Flowers that begin with the letter A captivate with their vibrant colours, delicate petals, and unique characteristics. Whether you are an avid gardener seeking new additions or simply a flower enthusiast, the above list of flowers that start with A will not disappoint in adding charm and elegance to your world.

