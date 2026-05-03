A young woman based in Canada has narrated how she was embarrassed by an individual when she tried to pick up toys

The individual mentioned that she had picked several other items in the past and wanted to pick a toy she saw at an apartment

She shared what happened when she rang the bell at the front of the apartment, which made her stop picking up toys

A Nigerian woman who is based in Canada has shared her most kept secret, which, according to her, made her feel deep shame and vow never to repeat what led to it.

She took to her social media page to explain that when she newly moved to Canada, she was informed that she could pick items that had been disposed of by individuals.

Woman shares embarrassing moment while picking toys for her children. Photo Source: TikTok/naomibells.dynasty

Source: TikTok

Woman in Canada shares sad experience

In her TikTok video, she explained that she had in the past picked toys, shoes, and several other things that she or her kids needed at some point.

Her statement:

"I want to share one of my darkest moments in this country. This particular story is one of my deepest secrets, but I'm willing to share it with you guys today. Don't judge me.

"If you judge me, my head will fight. I don't know if I was the only one they told then, when we newly came into the country, that if you see anything on the grass—like toys or household appliances, it means you can pick them, that they're free and people want to give them out.

"I came with little kids. I used to look out for toys; children need toys. The first time I picked up a toy, I stood there for 5 minutes just to be sure nobody was watching me."

While previous attempts were successful, @naomibells.dynasty shared an experience she can't forget due to the shame it made her feel.

Canada-based Nigerian woman shares embarrassing moment while picking toys for her kids. Photo Source: TikTok/naomibells.dynasty

Source: TikTok

In her statement, she explained that she once saw toys in front of a woman's house and decided to ring the doorbell to ask if the toys were still in use or had been put out for giveaway. However, the woman's response made her feel ashamed.

She explained:

"There was a day I was taking my son to school and I saw a scooter in the same spot, and I told my son I was going to get it for him. We grabbed the scooter."

"On that fateful day, I was with my second child and my little baby. My second child was around 3 years old then. We came down from the bus very close to our house, and as we were walking, my son saw a set of toys and said, 'Mummy, let's get that."

"The position of the toys was confusing. The way the house was facing, it wasn't like a regular house. I wanted to be sure the toys were for giveaway. I stood there and looked at them, but I wasn't sure, so I had to ring the bell of the house where the toys were placed. After some minutes, a woman came out."

"I told her, 'I'm sorry to bother you. I just wanted to confirm if these toys are for giveaway or if they're still in use."

"That day, shame caught me. The woman said, 'Is that how you go around pressing people's bells to beg for toys? Is that how you behave like scavengers?' I was so ashamed of myself. That was the last time I picked toys."

Reactions as woman shares her experience

I am. Uyi wrote:

"Sister, God has always a good time for everyone. Today you can buy toys and give away."

Tosh Jummai noted:

"It’s one of those things .People can be mean sometimes."

Empress Adeola noted:

"Judge u ke, I park so tey I carry igi idun (bed bugs )and that was the last time I picked up anything, na to find am for fb market or probably go value village oo why u shame, can never be me 🤣🤣🤣 i will tell her sorry and laff her comot ni. Even the ojibwe sef Dey scavenge 😏 a Canadian told me to go to Milton if I want."

Yemmiee said:

"Nobody can judge you. It’s all on the past now."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian woman sparked reactions online after visiting her friend in the UK and discovering something unusual behind the door in the apartment.

She revealed that the item, a local broom brought from Nigeria, caught her attention and left her surprised.

Lady discovers strange item on partner’s bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady cried out on social media after she found a nose ring on her boyfriend’s bed while trying to tidy up his room.

The lady, who said she had never pierced her nose and only had one ear piercing, expressed confusion and concern over how the jewellery got there. Her discovery sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng