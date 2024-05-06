Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has accused President Bola Tinubu of a conflict of interest.

According to Atiku, Tinubu’s son, Seyi, being on the board of a company belonging to a Lebanese-Nigerian family, the Chagourys, is unacceptable.

In a statement on Sunday night, May 5, by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the former vice-president cited a recent report by the Paris-based Africa Intelligence News Agency that Seyi is a formalised business partner with the owners of Hitech Construction Company Ltd, The Nation reported.

The presidential hopeful stated that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was being done in a hurry because of the business relationship between Tinubu and Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of Hitech, the contractor that was awarded the contract for the highway project in alleged contravention of the procurement laws.

This Day newspaper also noted Atiku's stance.

Atiku's statement reads:

“Thanks to quality reporting by Africa Intelligence, our suspicions have been confirmed that Chagoury and Tinubu are indeed business partners and it has been formalized with Seyi on the board of one of Chagoury’s firms."

