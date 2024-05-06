JAMB 2024: Boy Cries out as One Mark Denies Him His Desired UTME Score, Displays His Result
Obayomi Praise Feranmi, a JAMB candidate, has cried out after seeing his UTME result.
The arts student displayed his UTME score online and questioned God over his performance in the exam.
In a Facebook post, Praise criticised JAMB for failing to add just one mark to his score to make it a round number.
Praise expressed sadness over failing to meet his UTME target. He shared an SMS screenshot containing his UTME score.
The lad scored 199: 55 in English, 61 in government, 45 in Literature and 38 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).
Praise's Facebook post read:
"I've seen mine guys but God this is not what I want God . Jamb Waka ️ why you should just make it 200 nah that 1 point pain me like mad ooo ."
JAMB said only 0.5% of the candidates scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME.
People react to the JAMB candidate's lamentation
Olamzi DC said:
"U no dey read Ur Bible?"
Dennis Lily said:
"My dear don't blame.
"God okay take it the way you see it."
Ayebagbani Lawyers Jr. said:
"Try to dey Appreciate... No matter d obstacles always Thank God... Because some people scure 150 -170 and they are Happy... As for me I have been trying since dey one no respond... Always give God thanks for what you have."
Boy heartbroken after checking his UTME result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy was disappointed after seeing his UTME performance.
The sad student lamented bitterly over his poor academic performance following the release of the results online.
The heartbroken student, identified as @SantiHari43, stated that he felt so ashamed of himself after seeing the result and would not mind going to any length to get better academically. He reached out to a physics teacher to be under his tutelage so he could pass his UTME next time.
