A disappointed Nigerian boy has displayed his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) result online

What pained him the most was his failure to hit his UTME target, as he fell short of it by just one point

Some people advised the boy to stop beating himself up over the outcome of his UTME and accept things the way they are

Obayomi Praise Feranmi, a JAMB candidate, has cried out after seeing his UTME result.

The arts student displayed his UTME score online and questioned God over his performance in the exam.

Obayomi Praise Feranmi scored 199 in the UTME. Photo Credit: Innocent Lad, jamb.gov.ng

In a Facebook post, Praise criticised JAMB for failing to add just one mark to his score to make it a round number.

Praise expressed sadness over failing to meet his UTME target. He shared an SMS screenshot containing his UTME score.

The lad scored 199: 55 in English, 61 in government, 45 in Literature and 38 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

Praise's Facebook post read:

"I've seen mine guys but God this is not what I want God . Jamb Waka ️ why you should just make it 200 nah that 1 point pain me like mad ooo ."

JAMB said only 0.5% of the candidates scored 300 and above in the 2024 UTME.

People react to the JAMB candidate's lamentation

Olamzi DC said:

"U no dey read Ur Bible?"

Dennis Lily said:

"My dear don't blame.

"God okay take it the way you see it."

Ayebagbani Lawyers Jr. said:

"Try to dey Appreciate... No matter d obstacles always Thank God... Because some people scure 150 -170 and they are Happy... As for me I have been trying since dey one no respond... Always give God thanks for what you have."

