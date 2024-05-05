A Nigerian man has shared the story of a pure water hawker from his village who recently secured a scholarship

Despite leaving school since two years ago, the brilliant boy wrote UTME and surprisingly scored an aggregate of 309

Social media users reacted massively to the post with many praising the youngster for his remarkable performance

A pure water seller has secured a full scholarship into the university after scoring 309 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It was gathered that the brilliant boy left school two years ago to hustle in the street as a pure water hawker.

Pure water hawker gets 309 aggregate score in UTME



Pure water seller gets full scholarship

Winexviv who shared the story on X said the boy was challenged to write UTME and score above 300 to get a full scholarship.

The boy picked up the challenge and began to attend classes while still hawking his pure water after classes.

The UTME results came out and the intelligent boy shocked everyone with an aggregate score of 309. He has now been enrolled fully into a scholarship program.

Winexviv narrated:

"This youngster from my village Ugwu Chibuzo Augustus scored 309 in JAMB. He left school 2 years ago and has been selling pure water in the streets.

"We convinced him to join the JAMB prep program with a promise that he will get a scholarship if he scores above 300. He took up that challenge. He comes to classes during the day and goes back to sell his pure water after the days classes.

"During the monthly assessments he has been consistent with good scores and right now he made it. He has now been enrolled in our full scholarship program. He will be rewriting his WAEC from next week because he feels he is prepared enough to do it because of the intense training he gained since September."

Reactions as pure water seller gets full scholarship

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud him over his impressive UTME score.

Brian Gabriel said:

"He may need to retrain for WAEC, because WAEC and JAMB are two unrelated beasts."

Adenike Awe said:

"God bless you for your motivation to this children."

Toochukwu wrote:

"You don’t know what you’re doing.. you’re giving this kids hope.. thank you for this."

Ikenna Amanze wrote:

"Now, this is making an impact for the good of generations. God bless you, nwanne."

Ezeh Enugu added:

"Determination is the key. Congratulations to the young chap."

See the post below:

