Mixed reactions have continued to trail the Lagos state government's decision on the deportation of citizens mostly of Osun State origin

Taking a side, Peter Obi expressed shock and described the action as "distasteful because of the far-reaching effects it will have on the nation's cohesion and development

Many Nigerians on the social media platform X reacted differently to Obi's statement, as a few reminded him of his actions during his time as Anambra state governor

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has strongly criticised the alleged deportation of Osun indigenes from Lagos state.

Obi tackles Sanwo-Olu over alleged ‘deportation’ of Osun youths

PM News reported that on Saturday, May 4, several luxury buses allegedly dropped hundreds of youths at Ilesa, Osun, after they were rounded up in several parts of Lagos state.

However, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, directed an immediate investigation into the alleged deportation of the state’s indigenes from Lagos.

In a swift reaction, Peter Obi, in a series of posts shared on his X account, on Monday May 6, described the alleged deportation as a “violation of citizens’ rights”.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked by the recent reports of the deportation of citizens mostly of Osun State origin by Lagos State authorities. This is not merely a concern for Osun State but for all Nigerians who uphold the principles of unity, fairness, and justice.

"I find this action very distasteful because of the far-reaching effects it will have on our National cohesion and development. As a pan-Nigerian advocate, I vehemently oppose any form of discrimination, injustice, or violation of our citizens' rights."

"I implore all Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant as we await the outcome of the investigation. Meanwhile, the security agencies in Osun State are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the deported youths."

Alleged ‘deportation’ of Osun youths: Nigerians tackle Obi

Some Nigerians did not spared Peter Obi on X as they weighed in on the matter. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

@UchePOkoye tweeted:

"First Tinubu came and insulted them that he's richer than Osun state, then imposed his cousin on them.

"Now deporting and threatening them to never come back to their own country.

"Treating them like trash after stealing their money through proxy."

@Mario9jaa tweeted:

"This hypocrisy will not take you anywhere I swear to God almighty.

"Cho cho cho cho cho every where. Afise ni?"

@Riddwane tweeted:

"Moment you were sworn in as Governor, your first action was to move against non-Catholics in Anambra system. Gbajue, you are now posing as activist."

@drkenon2 tweeted:

"It is quite egregious and unbelievable that Nigerians can be deported from Lagos. Lagos was once a capital of Nigeria and that state was built collaboratively. If any state can do that, it should not be Lagos."

@novieverest tweeted:

"Agbado members, you have a job tonight. Work for your money."

Lagos to relocate displaced squatters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government had disclosed its plans to relocate more than half of the busted squatters to their home states.

The government noted that allowing their stay in the state without any trajectory or survival means would pose a major security risk to the community.

The authority apprehended 450 squatters, of whom 371 pleaded to be helped with transportation back to their states of birth.

