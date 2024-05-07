Nigerian skit-maker and content creator Carter Efe has given an update on the health of singer, Khaid

The Afrobeats musician was said to have been hospitalised on April 17 due to an alleged internal bleeding

Carter Efe shared a video of the singer trying to walk to his hospital bed with the aid of crutches while being flanked by two men

Odahohwo Joseph Efe, widely known as Carter Efe, has given an update about uprising star Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, aka Khaid's health.

It will be recalled that Khaid was reportedly hospitalised due to internal bleeding on April 17. His health status remained vague as management did not release an official statement.

Carter Efe shares an update from the hospital

A video shared on Carter Efe's Twitter page and Khaid's Instagram suggested his health was improving.

Carter shared a video recording of the budding musician trying to walk to his bed with the help of two men. He wrote:

"Thank God Khaid is getting better."

Khaid was signed to Neville Records, a music label by skit-maker Sydney Talker, in January 2022.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions by netizens. See below:

@honest30bgfan_:

"Omo what happened to him?"

@Jobless_Captain:

"All these Pr stunt getting better una."

@wizkidfc_:

"Thank God."

@timi_threads:

"If this thing con later turn out to be pr, una go hear am."

@RichDakvng:

"Make him barb that dread."

@SargeXg:

"Aswr I no like the way Sydney dey behave. He did not even post or say anything he's not even giving update abt the guy. Man Sydney fuc**d up big time.. CARTER God bless you man."

@V_YBRANT:

"I thought you went on live saying you don’t know his where about?"

Carter Efe slams Sydney Talker over Khaid’s health

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Carter Efe called out his friend, Sydney Talker, concerning the health of his label signee, Khaid.

Recall that Khaid was hospitalised over an alleged internal bleeding sometime in April.

A video that trended at the time showed the singer going through severe pain, and fans kept asking questions about what went wrong.

