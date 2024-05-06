Davido is determined to challenge his colleague Wizkid to a song battle as he recently dropped a teaser of a new jam

The DMW boss shared a snippet of his new song dubbed 'Jesus Is King' a line Wizkid has been using online for a while

Davido's recent announcement about his new jam has triggered reactions from rival fans who tackled him

The ongoing popularity contest between Nigerian music superstars David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayodeji Balogun, Wizkid, may not end soon.

Days after the two music leaders in the industry called themselves names on social media dividing fans and colleagues in the process, Davido has challenged Wizkid to a music war.

Davido teases new jam

The DMW label owner, who recently specially celebrated his wife Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, in Jamaica, has dropped a teaser of a new song which he titled 'Jesus Is King.'

Davido appeared to have taken the title from the line Wizkid popularised online after their heated exchange.

See a screenshot of Davido's post about his new song, which he shared via his Instatory

Reactions as Davido is set to drop a new song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

st.maurice_:

"Wizkid don give you work."

joe.omeiza:

"totally down for this! let’s go record for record!"

fiscoded_001:

"Popsy give u work true true,just make sure u de write them yourself."

eleniyan_dc:

"How many sleepless nights Popsy give Una before una ft write with Jesus is king bc this one na Popsy effect."

big_cody_in_hellcat:

"So we all can now agree that Big Wiz have always and will forever inspire your fave."

mx_coko0:

"Na lowkey promoting Wizkid do for Davido like this."

casamigofinest_:

"Peruzzi done waybill song for Oga."

mx_coko0:

"Wizkid lowkey been de promote this song."

Davido clashes with FC Barber

In a recent report, Davido was involved in a heated exchange with an Abuja barber on social media.

The barber stirred a reaction from Davido after he referred to him as number three in the music industry.

In a response, Davido revealed the barber lost a golden opportunity for taking sides.

