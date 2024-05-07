Odumodublvck has stated that Olamide has been good to him in the past as he shared some of the things the singer has done for him

He noted that Olamide was the one who put him on the first private jet he would ever enter in his life

Odumodublvck also added that Olamide gave him the sum of N18 Million and didn't make noise about it

Nigerian singer Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodublvck, has shown how grateful he is to his colleague, Olamide.

During an Instagram Live, he said that Olamide has been good to him as he shared the things the singer has done in his life.

According to him, Olamide was the one who made him enter a private jet for the first time. He added that Olamide also gave him $20,000 (N18 million).

Not done, he also noted that the singer has not for once mentioned it publicly to anyone.

Odumodublvck advices givers

In the recording, the singer, who gave fans gifts, noted that whenever anyone does anything, they should not go to the roof to announce it.

According to him, those who announce what they have done for others are myopic.

He spoke about royalty but didn't mention anyone's name in his rant.

This is not the first time that an artists would recall the good deeds done by Baddo to them. Lojay once said that Olamide paid for his video as a birthday gift.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of what Odumodublvck said about Olamide. Here are some of the comments below:

@pakerzytune:

"I never for ones see Baddo do video inside plane."

@iam_khayyberry:

"Na why baddo na there baba."

@vibeman_flr:

"Baddo na baba no worry."

@ryo_monie:

"Olamide : King of the industry for many reasons."

@only_1._max:

"Why odumodublvck dey cap??"

@iam_lordwinny:

"Who was he referring to?"

@philipmelo94:

"Meanwhile before davido do anything he go first tell Tunde and VDM to announce. I don tire for my 003."

@west_mannie_:

"That is Baddo for years he has been doing this good work silently @olamide."

@heis_gwin:

"Baddoo is never a known in clout chasing, he'll never stoop low to that extent, I remembered the feud he had big Don jazzy back then, it was because he was being cheated so he had to express himself, that wasn't a clout mehn. Enough respect to king."

@bambzyrichies78:

"YBNL don’t cap rep for life."

Odumodublvck wins Bet against Stonebwoy

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodublvck had staked a bet against his Ghanaian colleague, Stonebwoy ahead of Nigeria's friendly match.

He told the Ghanaians singer he would be his backup singer if Nigeria defeated Ghana.

Nigeria later won the match against Ghana.

