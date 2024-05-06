Integrated System and Devices Limited Achieves IMS Certification

The managing director of ISDL expressed his elation at receiving the IMS certifications, emphasizing ISDL's dedication to delivering exceptional quality and service to its clientele.

Integrated System and Devices Limited (ISDL), a major provider of electronic security solutions, is delighted to announce the successful attainment of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications following a rigorous audit process conducted by Bureau Veritas Certification Holdings SAS-UK Branch.

In 2021, ISDL bagged the Quality management systems ISO 9001:2015, and now in 2024, with unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, the Occupational Health and Safety system ISO 45001:2018 and the Environmental management system ISO 14001:2015 have been consolidated to form an Integrated Management System.

These certifications, covering ISDL's headquarters and branches, signify the company's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality management across all facets of its operations.

According to Engr. Oluseun Mabogunje, the Managing Director of ISDL, the scope of the certifications encompasses the design, procurement, supply, installation, integration, maintenance, and after-sales support of various electronic security and Extra Low Voltage (ELV) equipment.

Engr. Mabogunje expressed his elation at receiving the IMS certifications, emphasizing ISDL's dedication to delivering exceptional quality and service to its clientele. He emphasized that this achievement underscores the company's ongoing pursuit of continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 are internationally recognized standards for Quality, Occupational Health & Safety and Environmental management systems, emphasizing a process-based approach to meeting customer requirements and enhancing satisfaction, protecting the environment and also providing safe and healthy working conditions to prevent work-related injuries and illnesses among our employees, contractors and visitors. ISDL's certification demonstrates its ability to consistently provide products and services that not only meet regulatory requirements but also exceed customer expectations.

Engr. Mabogunje extended profound gratitude to the workforce for their contribution to this achievement, attributing it to their team spirit and unwavering dedication to hard work, resilience and excellence. He urged the staff to continue offering top-notch services to their clients.

About Integrated System and Devices Limited (ISDL):

Integrated System & Devices Limited (ISDL), incorporated in 1988, is a leading provider of Electronic Low Voltage (ELV) and Security systems, that provides a total turnkey service for the design, supply, installation and continued effectiveness of security systems for medium and high-risk locations.

ISDL has over 30 years’ history in the delivery of professional electronic security services in integration, maintenance and after sales support of various electronic security and related equipment. ISDL has her head Office in Lagos, and two branch offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

For more information about ISDL, please visit www.isdlnig.com

