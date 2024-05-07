Videos from Kizz Daniel's show at the prestigious OVO Arena for his 10th anniversary in the music industry have emerged online

A clip showing the moment Kizz Daniel made an entrance on the big stage after being ushered in with Yoruba chants known as 'Oriki' and a talking drum has left people talking

Aside from Kizz Daniel's performance, skit maker turned singer Nasboi also thrilled the audience with his hit songs

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel's show at OVO Arena Wembley in the UK, is making headlines as the music star took his excited fans down memory lane with his hit songs from his days at G-Worldwide label to his Flyboy Inc label.

Tuesday, May 6, is one day that will linger in the hearts of fun seekers who stormed Kizz Daniel's show as he marked his 10th anniversary in the industry.

Kizz Daniel thrills with hit songs at OVO Arena. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights from the concert was the Twe Twe star's grand entrance as he went traditional, returning to his roots in Abeokuta, an area of Ogun state.

With the help of a Yoruba chant singer and a talking drummer, Vado held his audience spellbound with an impressive display.

Watch a video showing the moment Kizz Daniel was brought on stage below:

See another video from Kizz Daniel's performance below:

Nasboi performs at Kizz Daniel show

Aside from Kizz Daniel, another Nigerian act, Nasboi, gave a delightful performance as he left the audience singing his hit songs Umbrella and Small Money.

Watch the video from Nasboi show below:

Netizens react to video from Kizz Daniels' show

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

trustfunds_baibie:

"Lowkey he’s among the big 4 but we are not ready for that conversation."

iam_olasunkanmii:

"Nha kizz Daniel first start this one sha."

bobbymillo_exchange:

"Intro lit."

jaywon_euro:

"All Yoruba is proud of you."

mcpaapcomedian01:

"Omo this entrance mad Great concept."

manioflife_:

"That’s my sis chanting fire."

adeyemi_hunt:

"Abeokuta are proud of you man!"

Kizz Daniel confirms collabo with 2Baba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng confirmed that a new jam is on the way between Kizz Daniel and 2Baba.

Recall that Kizz Daniel made headlines after he shared how musician Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, influenced his musical career.

Kizz, in a clip, confirmed he and the celebrated singer have a song together.

