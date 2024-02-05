Global site navigation

200 songs with a colour in the title in different genres
Top Lists

by  Naomi Karina

Colour is suggestive and evocative. Although colour is everywhere, hearing about it in a song helps you visualise the image. The music industry has introduced many great songs that talk about colours. Discover songs with a colour in the title in different genres.

Pink music notes
Music notes in a pink background. Photo: Carol Yepes (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Colour and music go hand in hand. Different artists use colour in their songs to drive the point home. Whether it's sunshine yellow, a red light, or a black night, songs with colour help you visualise better. Here is a list of songs with a colour in the title from different artists.

Songs with a colour in the title

Songs with a colour in the title evoke beautiful emotions. They help listeners internalise the meaning of the song better. Below is a list of songs from various artists with a colour in their title.

  • Yellow Submarine — The Beatles
  • Yellow River — Christie
  • White Lines — Grandmaster Flash
  • Purple — DAGames
  • Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini — Brian Hyland
  • Black Velvet — Alannah Myles
  • Fade to Grey — Visage
  • Pink Moon— Nick Drake
  • Brown Girl in the Ring — Boney M
  • Pink Elephants on Parade (Dumbo) — Frank Churchill and Oliver Wallace
  • Silver Lining — Rilo Kiley
  • Red — Daniel Merriweather
  • Pink Toothbrush — Max Bygraves
  • Red Right Hand — Nick Cave
  • Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer — Gene Autry
  • Back to Black— Amy Winehouse
  • Mr Blue Sky — ELO
  • White Christmas — Bing Crosby
  • Black Heart Inertia — Incubus
  • Green Onions — Booker T & the MGs
  • Like Red on a Rose — Alan Jackson
  • Evergreen — Will Young
  • Forever in Blue Jeans — Neil Diamond
  • Nights in White Satin — The Moody Blues
  • Goldfinger — Shirley Bassey

Songs with colours in the title

Robin Campbell of UB40 performs at Scone Palace in 2018
Robin Campbell of UB40 performs live on stage during Rewind Scotland 2018 at Scone Palace on 22 July 2018 in Perth, Scotland. Photo: Lorne Thomson (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The world has many artists who have produced songs with colours in the title. Some of these songs have topped the charts and made millions in sales. Below is a list of songs that have colours in their titles.

  • Pink Turns To Blue — Husker Du
  • Red and Gold — MF DOOM
  • Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue — Crystal Gayle
  • Silver Threads and Golden Needles — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette
  • Blue Black Jack — Mos Def
  • Green & Purple — Travis Scott (featuring Playboi Carti)
  • Black and White Town — Doves
  • House of the Blue Green Buddha — SUSTO
  • Purple Yellow Red and Blue — Portugal. The Man
  • Black or White — Michael Jackson
  • Black and Gold — Sam Sparro
  • Pink + White— Frank Ocean
  • Black and White — The Upper Room
  • Pink Orange Red — Cocteau Twins
  • Ebony and Ivory — Stevie Wonder & Paul McCartney
  • Golden Brown — The Stranglers
  • Black and Yellow — Wiz Khalifa
  • Blue Red and Grey — The Who
  • Red, White And Blue — Travis Denning
  • Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American) — Toby Keith
  • Black Eyes, Blue Tears — Shania Twain
  • Black Gold — Soul Asylum

Country songs with a colour in the title

Kelly Clarkson performs at her show
Kelly Clarkson performs at The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo by: Trae Patton (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Country music is a music genre that originated in the Southwestern United States. Simple harmonies and stringed instruments such as guitar, fiddle, and banjo characterise the music. Below is a list of country songs with a colour in the title.

  • Blue Clear Sky — Edit. George Strait
  • Bluebird — Little Big Town
  • One Blue Sky — Sugarland
  • Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) — Toby Keith
  • How Blue — Reba McEntire
  • Little White Church — Little Big Town
  • Long Black Train — Josh Turner
  • White Lightnin' — George Jones, Mark Knopfler
  • Red Neckin' Love Makin' Night — Conway Twitty
  • Pink Flamingos — Tracy Byrd
  • Black Coffee — Lacy J. Dalton
  • Blue Moon of Kentucky — The Kentucky Headhunters
  • Red Storm — Shania Twain
  • Black & White — Barbara Mandrell
  • Blue Side Of Town — Patty Loveless
  • Blue Moon — The Mavericks
  • Greener Pastures — Brothers Osborne
  • Red Light — David Nail
  • Blue Eyes and Freckles — Chris LeDoux
  • Black — Dierks Bentley

Rock songs with a colour in the title

Sir Elton John sings at the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue's Holiday Windows and Light show
Sir Elton John performs in the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on 22 November 2022 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Rock and roll is a popular music genre that traces its roots in the 1940s and 1950s in the United States. Bands mainly perform the music, including a lead vocalist, electric guitar, bass guitar, and drums. Below is a list of rock songs with a colour in the title.

  • Amber — 311
  • The Red — Chevelle
  • Gold On The Ceiling — The Black Keys
  • Electric Blue — Arcade Fire
  • Black Hole Sun — Soundgarden
  • Black Sun — Death Cab for Cutie
  • Seein' Red — Unwritten Law
  • Pink Triangle — Weezer
  • Girl's Not Grey — AFI
  • Red Rain — Peter Gabriel
  • Welcome to the Black Parade — My Chemical Romance
  • Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) — The Offspring
  • Orange Crush — REM
  • Midnight Blue — Lou Gramm
  • Supermassive Black Hole— Muse
  • Black And Blue — Van Halen
  • Little Black Submarines — The Black Keys
  • Grey Street — Dave Matthews Band
  • Yellow Ledbetter — Pearl Jam
  • Blue Sky Mine — Midnight Oil
  • That Green Gentleman — Panic! at the Disco
  • Old Yellow Bricks — Arctic Monkeys
  • White Wedding — Billy Idol

R&B songs with a colour in the title

Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora perform at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2015
Iggy Azalea (L) and Rita Ora (R) perform onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 February 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo (Lester Cohen) (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

R&B is one of the music genres that talk about love and life. Numerous R&B songs with lyrics about love and life mention colour. Have a look at these R&B songs that mention colour in their title.

  • Bodak Yellow — Cardi B
  • Brown Skin Girl — Beyonce, Wizkid, Blue Ivy Carter, and SAINt JHN
  • Inner City Blues — Marvin Gaye
  • Black Panther — Kendrick Lamar
  • Brown Sugar — D’Angelo
  • PYNK — Janelle Monáe
  • Red Room — Offset
  • White Iverson — Post Malone
  • Green Light — John Legend
  • Black Widow — Iggy Azalea feat. Rita Ora
  • Grass Is Always Greener — Ludacris
  • Gold Digger — Kanye West
  • Blue Sky — Common
  • Green Lights — Aloe Blacc
  • Men in Black — Will Smith

Pop songs with a colour in the title

Kylie Minogue sings during the F1 Grand Prix of Las in 2023
Kylie Minogue performs ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on 16 November 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker - Formula 1 (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Pop songs use colour both literally and figuratively. Different pop stars use different colours to represent emotions. Below are various pop songs that have colour in their title.

  • Behind These Hazel Eyes — Kelly Clarkson
  • Blue (Da Ba Dee) — Eiffel 65
  • Golden — Harry Styles
  • Pink Champagne — Ariana Grande
  • Song Sung Blue — Neil Diamond
  • Little Black Dress — One Direction
  • Red Lipstick — Rihanna
  • Red — Taylor Swift
  • Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
  • Black Horse and the Cherry Tree — KT Tunstall
  • Into the Blue — Kylie Minogue
  • How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful — Florence + the Machine
  • Out of the Blue — Debbie Gibson
  • Blackstar — David Bowie
  • Yellow— Coldplay
  • Blue — Leann Rimes
  • Black Magic — Little Mix
  • White Flag — Dido
  • Counting Blue Cars — Dishwalla
  • Pretty in Pink — The Psychedelic Furs
  • True Blue — Madonna

Classic songs with a colour in the title

Wiz Khalifa performs at SoFi Stadium in 2023
Wiz Khalifa performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on 01 September 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur
Source: Getty Images

Classical music mainly refers to the art music of the Western world from the old days. The songs are considered to have lasting value and touching love messages. Below are classical songs that have colour in their title.

  • Purple Rain — Prince
  • Brown Eyed Girl— Van Morrison
  • Blackbird — The Beatles
  • A Whiter Shade of Pale — Procol Harum
  • Tangled Up in Blue — Bob Dylan
  • Blue Velvet— Bobby Vinton
  • Back in Black— AC/DC
  • Big Yellow Taxi— Joni Mitchell
  • Mellow Yellow— Donovan
  • Pale Blue Eyes — The Velvet Underground
  • Behind Blue Eyes— The Who
  • Little Red Corvette — Prince
  • Paint it Black — The Rolling Stones
  • Fields of Gold — Sting
  • Lady in Red — Chris de Burgh
  • Band of Gold— Freda Payne
  • Almost Blue — Elvis Costello
  • Black Magic Woman — Santana
  • White Rabbit — Jefferson Airplane
  • Goodbye Yellow Brick Road — Elton John
  • Purple Haze— Jimi Hendrix
  • Mr. Blue Sky — Electric Light Orchestra
  • 99 Red Balloons — Nena
  • Love Over Gold — Dire Straits
  • Gold Rush — Ed Sheeran

Great songs with a colour in the title

Janet Jackson performs at RNB Fridays Live 2019
Janet Jackson performs onstage during RNB Fridays Live 2019 at HBF Park on 8 November 2019 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Matt Jelonek (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Rating a song great is relative and varies from person to person. Some of the greatest songs have colours in their title. Below are the popular songs to tap into all of your colourful moods.

  • Little Green Bag — George Baker Selection
  • Gold— Chet Faker
  • Black Capricorn Day — Jamiroquai
  • Red Red Wine— UB40
  • Kozmic Blues — Janis Joplin
  • Red Light Spells Danger — Billy Ocean
  • Heart of Gold— Neil Young
  • Good as Gold — The Beautiful South
  • Yellow Flicker Beat — Lorde
  • The Green Door — Jim Lowe
  • Redneck Woman— Gretchen Wilson
  • White Horse — Taylor Swift
  • Bluer Than Blue — Michael Johnson
  • Chasing Colors — Marshmello x Ookay featuring Noah Cyrus
  • Purple Lamborghini — Skrillex & Rick Ross
  • Purple Pills — D12
  • Black Sheep — Gin Wigmore
  • Blue Peter — Mike Oldfield
  • Scarlet Ribbons — Sinead O'Connor
  • Silence Is Golden — The Tremeloes
  • Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree — Dawn
  • Silver Machine — Hawkwind
  • Black Sabbath — Black Sabbath
  • Grey Cloudy Lies — George Harrison
  • Gold In Them Hills — Katie Melua

Best songs with a colour in the title

Katie Melua performs at the Royal Albert Hall
Katie Melua performs at the Royal Albert Hall on May 16, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Many artists have composed songs that create a sense of colour in the sounds. Below are some of the best songs that use a colour in the title.

  • Brown Eyes — Destiny's Child
  • I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues — Elton John
  • Blue Suede Shoes — Elvis Presley
  • Fools Gold — The Stone Roses
  • Blue Monday — New Order
  • Indigo — Molokok
  • A Red Letter Day — Pet Shop Boys
  • Deepest Blue — Deepest Blue
  • Green Green Grass of Home — Tom Jones
  • Green Light — Beyoncé
  • Pretty Pink Tractor — Tim Hawkins
  • White Liar — Miranda Lambert
  • Jet Blue Jet — Major Lazer ft. Leftside, GTA, Razzy, Biggy
  • Green Valley — Calvin Harris
  • Red Lights — Tiesto
  • Red Camaro — Keith Urban
  • Red Rubber Ball — The Cyrkle
  • Black Balloon — Goo Goo Dolls
  • Powder Blue — Elbow
  • Black Cat — Janet Jackson
  • Red Blooded Woman — Kylie Minogue
  • Blue Sunday — The Doors
  • Caribbean Blue — Enya
  • Black Eyed Boy — Texas

Colour and music are used daily to describe the nuances of life. Many songs use colour figuratively or to evoke emotions. And above are 200 songs from different genres with a colour in the title to prove it.

Legit.ng published an article about powerful worship songs. Music is one form of worship. When people sing worship songs, they get closer to God. Nigeria has many talented worship singers with powerful worship songs.

Nigeria is a religious country with a good number of people being Christian. Christians worship by singing hymns and worship songs. Discover powerful worship songs from Nigeria.

