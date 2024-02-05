200 songs with a colour in the title in different genres
Colour is suggestive and evocative. Although colour is everywhere, hearing about it in a song helps you visualise the image. The music industry has introduced many great songs that talk about colours. Discover songs with a colour in the title in different genres.
Colour and music go hand in hand. Different artists use colour in their songs to drive the point home. Whether it's sunshine yellow, a red light, or a black night, songs with colour help you visualise better. Here is a list of songs with a colour in the title from different artists.
Songs with a colour in the title
- Yellow Submarine — The Beatles
- Yellow River — Christie
- White Lines — Grandmaster Flash
- Purple — DAGames
- Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini — Brian Hyland
- Black Velvet — Alannah Myles
- Fade to Grey — Visage
- Pink Moon— Nick Drake
- Brown Girl in the Ring — Boney M
- Pink Elephants on Parade (Dumbo) — Frank Churchill and Oliver Wallace
- Silver Lining — Rilo Kiley
- Red — Daniel Merriweather
- Pink Toothbrush — Max Bygraves
- Red Right Hand — Nick Cave
- Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer — Gene Autry
- Back to Black— Amy Winehouse
- Mr Blue Sky — ELO
- White Christmas — Bing Crosby
- Black Heart Inertia — Incubus
- Green Onions — Booker T & the MGs
- Like Red on a Rose — Alan Jackson
- Evergreen — Will Young
- Forever in Blue Jeans — Neil Diamond
- Nights in White Satin — The Moody Blues
- Goldfinger — Shirley Bassey
Songs with colours in the title
The world has many artists who have produced songs with colours in the title. Some of these songs have topped the charts and made millions in sales. Below is a list of songs that have colours in their titles.
- Pink Turns To Blue — Husker Du
- Red and Gold — MF DOOM
- Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue — Crystal Gayle
- Silver Threads and Golden Needles — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette
- Blue Black Jack — Mos Def
- Green & Purple — Travis Scott (featuring Playboi Carti)
- Black and White Town — Doves
- House of the Blue Green Buddha — SUSTO
- Purple Yellow Red and Blue — Portugal. The Man
- Black or White — Michael Jackson
- Black and Gold — Sam Sparro
- Pink + White— Frank Ocean
- Black and White — The Upper Room
- Pink Orange Red — Cocteau Twins
- Ebony and Ivory — Stevie Wonder & Paul McCartney
- Golden Brown — The Stranglers
- Black and Yellow — Wiz Khalifa
- Blue Red and Grey — The Who
- Red, White And Blue — Travis Denning
- Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American) — Toby Keith
- Black Eyes, Blue Tears — Shania Twain
- Black Gold — Soul Asylum
Country songs with a colour in the title
Country music is a music genre that originated in the Southwestern United States. Simple harmonies and stringed instruments such as guitar, fiddle, and banjo characterise the music. Below is a list of country songs with a colour in the title.
- Blue Clear Sky — Edit. George Strait
- Bluebird — Little Big Town
- One Blue Sky — Sugarland
- Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) — Toby Keith
- How Blue — Reba McEntire
- Little White Church — Little Big Town
- Long Black Train — Josh Turner
- White Lightnin' — George Jones, Mark Knopfler
- Red Neckin' Love Makin' Night — Conway Twitty
- Pink Flamingos — Tracy Byrd
- Black Coffee — Lacy J. Dalton
- Blue Moon of Kentucky — The Kentucky Headhunters
- Red Storm — Shania Twain
- Black & White — Barbara Mandrell
- Blue Side Of Town — Patty Loveless
- Blue Moon — The Mavericks
- Greener Pastures — Brothers Osborne
- Red Light — David Nail
- Blue Eyes and Freckles — Chris LeDoux
- Black — Dierks Bentley
Rock songs with a colour in the title
Rock and roll is a popular music genre that traces its roots in the 1940s and 1950s in the United States. Bands mainly perform the music, including a lead vocalist, electric guitar, bass guitar, and drums. Below is a list of rock songs with a colour in the title.
- Amber — 311
- The Red — Chevelle
- Gold On The Ceiling — The Black Keys
- Electric Blue — Arcade Fire
- Black Hole Sun — Soundgarden
- Black Sun — Death Cab for Cutie
- Seein' Red — Unwritten Law
- Pink Triangle — Weezer
- Girl's Not Grey — AFI
- Red Rain — Peter Gabriel
- Welcome to the Black Parade — My Chemical Romance
- Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) — The Offspring
- Orange Crush — REM
- Midnight Blue — Lou Gramm
- Supermassive Black Hole— Muse
- Black And Blue — Van Halen
- Little Black Submarines — The Black Keys
- Grey Street — Dave Matthews Band
- Yellow Ledbetter — Pearl Jam
- Blue Sky Mine — Midnight Oil
- That Green Gentleman — Panic! at the Disco
- Old Yellow Bricks — Arctic Monkeys
- White Wedding — Billy Idol
R&B songs with a colour in the title
R&B is one of the music genres that talk about love and life. Numerous R&B songs with lyrics about love and life mention colour. Have a look at these R&B songs that mention colour in their title.
- Bodak Yellow — Cardi B
- Brown Skin Girl — Beyonce, Wizkid, Blue Ivy Carter, and SAINt JHN
- Inner City Blues — Marvin Gaye
- Black Panther — Kendrick Lamar
- Brown Sugar — D’Angelo
- PYNK — Janelle Monáe
- Red Room — Offset
- White Iverson — Post Malone
- Green Light — John Legend
- Black Widow — Iggy Azalea feat. Rita Ora
- Grass Is Always Greener — Ludacris
- Gold Digger — Kanye West
- Blue Sky — Common
- Green Lights — Aloe Blacc
- Men in Black — Will Smith
Pop songs with a colour in the title
Pop songs use colour both literally and figuratively. Different pop stars use different colours to represent emotions. Below are various pop songs that have colour in their title.
- Behind These Hazel Eyes — Kelly Clarkson
- Blue (Da Ba Dee) — Eiffel 65
- Golden — Harry Styles
- Pink Champagne — Ariana Grande
- Song Sung Blue — Neil Diamond
- Little Black Dress — One Direction
- Red Lipstick — Rihanna
- Red — Taylor Swift
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- Black Horse and the Cherry Tree — KT Tunstall
- Into the Blue — Kylie Minogue
- How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful — Florence + the Machine
- Out of the Blue — Debbie Gibson
- Blackstar — David Bowie
- Yellow— Coldplay
- Blue — Leann Rimes
- Black Magic — Little Mix
- White Flag — Dido
- Counting Blue Cars — Dishwalla
- Pretty in Pink — The Psychedelic Furs
- True Blue — Madonna
Classic songs with a colour in the title
Classical music mainly refers to the art music of the Western world from the old days. The songs are considered to have lasting value and touching love messages. Below are classical songs that have colour in their title.
- Purple Rain — Prince
- Brown Eyed Girl— Van Morrison
- Blackbird — The Beatles
- A Whiter Shade of Pale — Procol Harum
- Tangled Up in Blue — Bob Dylan
- Blue Velvet— Bobby Vinton
- Back in Black— AC/DC
- Big Yellow Taxi— Joni Mitchell
- Mellow Yellow— Donovan
- Pale Blue Eyes — The Velvet Underground
- Behind Blue Eyes— The Who
- Little Red Corvette — Prince
- Paint it Black — The Rolling Stones
- Fields of Gold — Sting
- Lady in Red — Chris de Burgh
- Band of Gold— Freda Payne
- Almost Blue — Elvis Costello
- Black Magic Woman — Santana
- White Rabbit — Jefferson Airplane
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road — Elton John
- Purple Haze— Jimi Hendrix
- Mr. Blue Sky — Electric Light Orchestra
- 99 Red Balloons — Nena
- Love Over Gold — Dire Straits
- Gold Rush — Ed Sheeran
Great songs with a colour in the title
Rating a song great is relative and varies from person to person. Some of the greatest songs have colours in their title. Below are the popular songs to tap into all of your colourful moods.
- Little Green Bag — George Baker Selection
- Gold— Chet Faker
- Black Capricorn Day — Jamiroquai
- Red Red Wine— UB40
- Kozmic Blues — Janis Joplin
- Red Light Spells Danger — Billy Ocean
- Heart of Gold— Neil Young
- Good as Gold — The Beautiful South
- Yellow Flicker Beat — Lorde
- The Green Door — Jim Lowe
- Redneck Woman— Gretchen Wilson
- White Horse — Taylor Swift
- Bluer Than Blue — Michael Johnson
- Chasing Colors — Marshmello x Ookay featuring Noah Cyrus
- Purple Lamborghini — Skrillex & Rick Ross
- Purple Pills — D12
- Black Sheep — Gin Wigmore
- Blue Peter — Mike Oldfield
- Scarlet Ribbons — Sinead O'Connor
- Silence Is Golden — The Tremeloes
- Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree — Dawn
- Silver Machine — Hawkwind
- Black Sabbath — Black Sabbath
- Grey Cloudy Lies — George Harrison
- Gold In Them Hills — Katie Melua
Best songs with a colour in the title
Many artists have composed songs that create a sense of colour in the sounds. Below are some of the best songs that use a colour in the title.
- Brown Eyes — Destiny's Child
- I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues — Elton John
- Blue Suede Shoes — Elvis Presley
- Fools Gold — The Stone Roses
- Blue Monday — New Order
- Indigo — Molokok
- A Red Letter Day — Pet Shop Boys
- Deepest Blue — Deepest Blue
- Green Green Grass of Home — Tom Jones
- Green Light — Beyoncé
- Pretty Pink Tractor — Tim Hawkins
- White Liar — Miranda Lambert
- Jet Blue Jet — Major Lazer ft. Leftside, GTA, Razzy, Biggy
- Green Valley — Calvin Harris
- Red Lights — Tiesto
- Red Camaro — Keith Urban
- Red Rubber Ball — The Cyrkle
- Black Balloon — Goo Goo Dolls
- Powder Blue — Elbow
- Black Cat — Janet Jackson
- Red Blooded Woman — Kylie Minogue
- Blue Sunday — The Doors
- Caribbean Blue — Enya
- Black Eyed Boy — Texas
Colour and music are used daily to describe the nuances of life. Many songs use colour figuratively or to evoke emotions. And above are 200 songs from different genres with a colour in the title to prove it.
