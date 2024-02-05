Colour is suggestive and evocative. Although colour is everywhere, hearing about it in a song helps you visualise the image. The music industry has introduced many great songs that talk about colours. Discover songs with a colour in the title in different genres.

Music notes in a pink background. Photo: Carol Yepes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Colour and music go hand in hand. Different artists use colour in their songs to drive the point home. Whether it's sunshine yellow, a red light, or a black night, songs with colour help you visualise better. Here is a list of songs with a colour in the title from different artists.

Songs with a colour in the title

Songs with a colour in the title evoke beautiful emotions. They help listeners internalise the meaning of the song better. Below is a list of songs from various artists with a colour in their title.

Yellow Submarine — The Beatles

— The Beatles Yellow River — Christie

— Christie White Lines — Grandmaster Flash

— Grandmaster Flash Purple — DAGames

— DAGames Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini — Brian Hyland

— Brian Hyland Black Velvet — Alannah Myles

Fade to Grey — Visage

— Visage Pink Moon — Nick Drake

— Nick Drake Brown Girl in the Ring — Boney M

— Boney M Pink Elephants on Parade ( Dumbo ) — Frank Churchill and Oliver Wallace

( ) — Frank Churchill and Oliver Wallace Silver Lining — Rilo Kiley

— Rilo Kiley Red — Daniel Merriweather

— Daniel Merriweather Pink Toothbrush — Max Bygraves

— Max Bygraves Red Right Hand — Nick Cave

— Nick Cave Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer — Gene Autry

— Gene Autry Back to Black — Amy Winehouse

— Amy Winehouse Mr Blue Sky — ELO

— ELO White Christmas — Bing Crosby

— Bing Crosby Black Heart Inertia — Incubus

— Incubus Green Onions — Booker T & the MGs

— Booker T & the MGs Like Red on a Rose — Alan Jackson

— Alan Jackson Evergreen — Will Young

— Will Young Forever in Blue Jeans — Neil Diamond

— Neil Diamond Nights in White Satin — The Moody Blues

— The Moody Blues Goldfinger — Shirley Bassey

Songs with colours in the title

Robin Campbell of UB40 performs live on stage during Rewind Scotland 2018 at Scone Palace on 22 July 2018 in Perth, Scotland. Photo: Lorne Thomson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The world has many artists who have produced songs with colours in the title. Some of these songs have topped the charts and made millions in sales. Below is a list of songs that have colours in their titles.

Pink Turns To Blue — Husker Du

— Husker Du Red and Gold — MF DOOM

— MF DOOM Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue — Crystal Gayle

— Crystal Gayle Silver Threads and Golden Needles — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette

— Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette Blue Black Jack — Mos Def

— Mos Def Green & Purple — Travis Scott (featuring Playboi Carti)

— Travis Scott (featuring Playboi Carti) Black and White Town — Doves

— Doves House of the Blue Green Buddha — SUSTO

— SUSTO Purple Yellow Red and Blue — Portugal. The Man

The Man Black or White — Michael Jackson

— Michael Jackson Black and Gold — Sam Sparro

— Sam Sparro Pink + White — Frank Ocean

— Frank Ocean Black and White — The Upper Room

— The Upper Room Pink Orange Red — Cocteau Twins

— Cocteau Twins Ebony and Ivory — Stevie Wonder & Paul McCartney

— Stevie Wonder & Paul McCartney Golden Brown — The Stranglers

— The Stranglers Black and Yellow — Wiz Khalifa

— Wiz Khalifa Blue Red and Grey — The Who

— The Who Red, White And Blue — Travis Denning

— Travis Denning Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue ( The Angry American ) — Toby Keith

( ) — Toby Keith Black Eyes, Blue Tears — Shania Twain

— Shania Twain Black Gold — Soul Asylum

Country songs with a colour in the title

Kelly Clarkson performs at The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo by: Trae Patton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Country music is a music genre that originated in the Southwestern United States. Simple harmonies and stringed instruments such as guitar, fiddle, and banjo characterise the music. Below is a list of country songs with a colour in the title.

Blue Clear Sky — Edit. George Strait

— Edit. George Strait Bluebird — Little Big Town

— Little Big Town One Blue Sky — Sugarland

— Sugarland Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) — Toby Keith

— Toby Keith How Blue — Reba McEntire

— Reba McEntire Little White Church — Little Big Town

— Little Big Town Long Black Train — Josh Turner

— Josh Turner White Lightnin' — George Jones, Mark Knopfler

— George Jones, Mark Knopfler Red Neckin' Love Makin' Night — Conway Twitty

— Conway Twitty Pink Flamingos — Tracy Byrd

— Tracy Byrd Black Coffee — Lacy J. Dalton

— Lacy J. Dalton Blue Moon of Kentucky — The Kentucky Headhunters

— The Kentucky Headhunters Red Storm — Shania Twain

— Shania Twain Black & White — Barbara Mandrell

— Barbara Mandrell Blue Side Of Town — Patty Loveless

— Patty Loveless Blue Moon — The Mavericks

— The Mavericks Greener Pastures — Brothers Osborne

— Brothers Osborne Red Light — David Nail

— David Nail Blue Eyes and Freckles — Chris LeDoux

— Chris LeDoux Black — Dierks Bentley

Rock songs with a colour in the title

Sir Elton John performs in the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show on 22 November 2022 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rock and roll is a popular music genre that traces its roots in the 1940s and 1950s in the United States. Bands mainly perform the music, including a lead vocalist, electric guitar, bass guitar, and drums. Below is a list of rock songs with a colour in the title.

Amber — 311

— 311 The Red — Chevelle

— Chevelle Gold On The Ceiling — The Black Keys

— The Black Keys Electric Blue — Arcade Fire

— Arcade Fire Black Hole Sun — Soundgarden

— Soundgarden Black Sun — Death Cab for Cutie

— Death Cab for Cutie Seein' Red — Unwritten Law

— Unwritten Law Pink Triangle — Weezer

— Weezer Girl's Not Grey — AFI

— AFI Red Rain — Peter Gabriel

— Peter Gabriel Welcome to the Black Parade — My Chemical Romance

— My Chemical Romance Pretty Fly ( For A White Guy ) — The Offspring

( ) — The Offspring Orange Crush — REM

— REM Midnight Blue — Lou Gramm

— Lou Gramm Supermassive Black Hole — Muse

— Muse Black And Blue — Van Halen

— Van Halen Little Black Submarines — The Black Keys

— The Black Keys Grey Street — Dave Matthews Band

— Dave Matthews Band Yellow Ledbetter — Pearl Jam

— Pearl Jam Blue Sky Mine — Midnight Oil

— Midnight Oil That Green Gentleman — Panic! at the Disco

— Panic! at the Disco Old Yellow Bricks — Arctic Monkeys

— Arctic Monkeys White Wedding — Billy Idol

R&B songs with a colour in the title

Iggy Azalea (L) and Rita Ora (R) perform onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 February 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo (Lester Cohen) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

R&B is one of the music genres that talk about love and life. Numerous R&B songs with lyrics about love and life mention colour. Have a look at these R&B songs that mention colour in their title.

Bodak Yellow — Cardi B

— Cardi B Brown Skin Girl — Beyonce, Wizkid, Blue Ivy Carter, and SAINt JHN

— Beyonce, Wizkid, Blue Ivy Carter, and SAINt JHN Inner City Blues — Marvin Gaye

— Marvin Gaye Black Panther — Kendrick Lamar

— Kendrick Lamar Brown Sugar — D’Angelo

— D’Angelo PYNK — Janelle Monáe

— Janelle Monáe Red Room — Offset

— Offset White Iverson — Post Malone

— Post Malone Green Light — John Legend

— John Legend Black Widow — Iggy Azalea feat. Rita Ora

— Iggy Azalea feat. Rita Ora Grass Is Always Greener — Ludacris

— Ludacris Gold Digger — Kanye West

— Kanye West Blue Sky — Common

— Common Green Lights — Aloe Blacc

— Aloe Blacc Men in Black — Will Smith

Pop songs with a colour in the title

Kylie Minogue performs ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on 16 November 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker - Formula 1 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pop songs use colour both literally and figuratively. Different pop stars use different colours to represent emotions. Below are various pop songs that have colour in their title.

Behind These Hazel Eyes — Kelly Clarkson

— Kelly Clarkson Blue ( Da Ba Dee ) — Eiffel 65

( ) — Eiffel 65 Golden — Harry Styles

— Harry Styles Pink Champagne — Ariana Grande

— Ariana Grande Song Sung Blue — Neil Diamond

— Neil Diamond Little Black Dress — One Direction

— One Direction Red Lipstick — Rihanna

— Rihanna Red — Taylor Swift

— Taylor Swift Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

— Kacey Musgraves Black Horse and the Cherry Tree — KT Tunstall

— KT Tunstall Into the Blue — Kylie Minogue

— Kylie Minogue How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful — Florence + the Machine

— Florence + the Machine Out of the Blue — Debbie Gibson

— Debbie Gibson Blackstar — David Bowie

— David Bowie Yellow — Coldplay

— Coldplay Blue — Leann Rimes

— Leann Rimes Black Magic — Little Mix

— Little Mix White Flag — Dido

— Dido Counting Blue Cars — Dishwalla

— Dishwalla Pretty in Pink — The Psychedelic Furs

— The Psychedelic Furs True Blue — Madonna

Classic songs with a colour in the title

Wiz Khalifa performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on 01 September 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Classical music mainly refers to the art music of the Western world from the old days. The songs are considered to have lasting value and touching love messages. Below are classical songs that have colour in their title.

Purple Rain — Prince

— Prince Brown Eyed Girl — Van Morrison

— Van Morrison Blackbird — The Beatles

— The Beatles A Whiter Shade of Pale — Procol Harum

— Procol Harum Tangled Up in Blue — Bob Dylan

— Bob Dylan Blue Velvet — Bobby Vinton

— Bobby Vinton Back in Black — AC/DC

— AC/DC Big Yellow Taxi — Joni Mitchell

— Joni Mitchell Mellow Yellow — Donovan

— Donovan Pale Blue Eyes — The Velvet Underground

— The Velvet Underground Behind Blue Eyes — The Who

— The Who Little Red Corvette — Prince

— Prince Paint it Black — The Rolling Stones

— The Rolling Stones Fields of Gold — Sting

— Sting Lady in Red — Chris de Burgh

— Chris de Burgh Band of Gold — Freda Payne

— Freda Payne Almost Blue — Elvis Costello

— Elvis Costello Black Magic Woman — Santana

— Santana White Rabbit — Jefferson Airplane

— Jefferson Airplane Goodbye Yellow Brick Road — Elton John

— Elton John P urple Haze — Jimi Hendrix

— Jimi Hendrix Mr. Blue Sky — Electric Light Orchestra

— Electric Light Orchestra 99 Red Balloons — Nena

— Nena Love Over Gold — Dire Straits

— Dire Straits Gold Rush — Ed Sheeran

Great songs with a colour in the title

Janet Jackson performs onstage during RNB Fridays Live 2019 at HBF Park on 8 November 2019 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Matt Jelonek (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rating a song great is relative and varies from person to person. Some of the greatest songs have colours in their title. Below are the popular songs to tap into all of your colourful moods.

Little Green Bag — George Baker Selection

— George Baker Selection Gold — Chet Faker

— Chet Faker Black Capricorn Day — Jamiroquai

— Jamiroquai Red Red Wine — UB40

— UB40 Kozmic Blues — Janis Joplin

— Janis Joplin Red Light Spells Danger — Billy Ocean

— Billy Ocean Heart of Gold — Neil Young

— Neil Young Good as Gold — The Beautiful South

— The Beautiful South Yellow Flicker Beat — Lorde

— Lorde The Green Door — Jim Lowe

— Jim Lowe Redneck Woman — Gretchen Wilson

— Gretchen Wilson White Horse — Taylor Swift

— Taylor Swift Bluer Than Blue — Michael Johnson

— Michael Johnson Chasing Colors — Marshmello x Ookay featuring Noah Cyrus

— Marshmello x Ookay featuring Noah Cyrus Purple Lamborghini — Skrillex & Rick Ross

— Skrillex & Rick Ross Purple Pills — D12

— D12 Black Sheep — Gin Wigmore

— Gin Wigmore Blue Peter — Mike Oldfield

— Mike Oldfield Scarlet Ribbons — Sinead O'Connor

— Sinead O'Connor Silence Is Golden — The Tremeloes

— The Tremeloes Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree — Dawn

— Dawn Silver Machine — Hawkwind

— Hawkwind Black Sabbath — Black Sabbath

— Black Sabbath Grey Cloudy Lies — George Harrison

— George Harrison Gold In Them Hills — Katie Melua

Best songs with a colour in the title

Katie Melua performs at the Royal Albert Hall on May 16, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many artists have composed songs that create a sense of colour in the sounds. Below are some of the best songs that use a colour in the title.

Brown Eyes — Destiny's Child

— Destiny's Child I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues — Elton John

— Elton John Blue Suede Shoes — Elvis Presley

— Elvis Presley Fools Gold — The Stone Roses

— The Stone Roses Blue Monday — New Order

— New Order Indigo — Molokok

— Molokok A Red Letter Day — Pet Shop Boys

— Pet Shop Boys Deepest Blue — Deepest Blue

— Deepest Blue Green Green Grass of Home — Tom Jones

— Tom Jones Green Light — Beyoncé

— Beyoncé Pretty Pink Tractor — Tim Hawkins

— Tim Hawkins White Liar — Miranda Lambert

— Miranda Lambert Jet Blue Jet — Major Lazer ft. Leftside, GTA, Razzy, Biggy

— Major Lazer ft. Leftside, GTA, Razzy, Biggy Green Valley — Calvin Harris

— Calvin Harris Red Lights — Tiesto

— Tiesto Red Camaro — Keith Urban

— Keith Urban Red Rubber Ball — The Cyrkle

— The Cyrkle Black Balloon — Goo Goo Dolls

— Goo Goo Dolls Powder Blue — Elbow

— Elbow Black Cat — Janet Jackson

— Janet Jackson Red Blooded Woman — Kylie Minogue

— Kylie Minogue Blue Sunday — The Doors

— The Doors Caribbean Blue — Enya

— Enya Black Eyed Boy — Texas

Colour and music are used daily to describe the nuances of life. Many songs use colour figuratively or to evoke emotions. And above are 200 songs from different genres with a colour in the title to prove it.

Legit.ng published an article about powerful worship songs. Music is one form of worship. When people sing worship songs, they get closer to God. Nigeria has many talented worship singers with powerful worship songs.

Nigeria is a religious country with a good number of people being Christian. Christians worship by singing hymns and worship songs. Discover powerful worship songs from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng