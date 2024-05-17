PDP chieftain Reno Omokri has reacted to Labor Party flagbearer, Peter Obi's meeting with a young student

Omokri lambasted Obi for posting himself and the 11-year-old student on his social media page and did not do so when he met Atiku Abubakar and other PDP bigwigs

The PDP chieftain, however, questioned Obi's return to the main opposition party in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticized Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections for not sharing an update of his meeting with Atiku Abubakar.

Reno Omokri reacts to Peter Obi's meetings with Atiku and 11-year-old student. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Atiku Abubakar, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Should the PDP accept him back? Reno Omokri queries

In a post shared on his X page on Friday, May 17, Omokri expressed concern over Obi's decision to post himself honouring the request of a young pupil but did not post the picture of his meetings with Atiku and other PDP bigwigs.

Recall that an 11-year-old primary school student, Tolu, was astonished to discover that his letter to the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, had reached him.

The message was a letter of invitation to the kid's graduation ceremony at Corona School in Gbagada, Lagos.

Obi got the letter, accepted the invitation, and turned up at the young student school.

Reacting to the development, Omokri suggests that Obi's tọxic followers have isolated him, prompting speculation about rejoining the PDP.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Remember I told you that Peter Obi posts everything that happens to him? Look. He met with an 11-year-old Corona pupil named Tolu and rushed to chase clout with it. Now, ask yourself why Peter did not do the same with photos and details from his meetings with Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Senator Bukola Saraki and Sule Lamido.

"If Waziri Atiku's media team had not posted the photo, you would not have known about the meetings. Like Nicodemus, he tried hiding the meetings by sneaking in at night. Why? Because he is tired of labouring in vain.

"He has realised how his toxic followers have alienated him from right right-thinking citizens of Nigeria, and he is considering jumping ship.

"Quick question: Should the PDP accept him back?"

