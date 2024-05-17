A Nigerian man who has spent 34 years in the UK without coming home finally reunited with his aged mother

The man's sister had to persuade the man about the reunion before he agreed to come back to Nigeria

Many people got emotional watching the family's video when they realised that it was the last reunion before the mother passed away

A woman shared the video of his brother, who had not been in Nigeria for over three decades since he left.

The sister said he had to "drag" the man back home earlier in February. She didn't know that would be the last time he would see their mum. She died after the reunion.

The man's mother was so happy to see him. Photo source: @raks_eseku

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian man reunited with mother

At a UK airport, the man said his sister (@raks_eseku) convinced him to take the journey home. He would not have done so without her persuasion.

Despite having dementia, their mother recongised her son and was so happy to welcome him home. The family reunion got many emotional.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mideholloway said:

"A member of my church in London lost her dad and she was inconsolable for weeks. I asked her when was the last time she saw her father, she said 23yrs ago, but she vacationed often in Europe & America."

Funmilola Oladele wondered:

"How do u guys stay so long before visiting home?"

LordAmazon said:

"Mummy smile was priceless."

Adeborola said:

"Dementia took a rest when your mum sighted her son."

Fugilaa said:

"Is it that most Nigerians hate/fear to return to their country once they get out…this is not the first similar story i have seen."

adex said:

"The major reason i always try to go home every year."

isabelfaleyimu said:

"Thank you lovely sister, God bless you."

bertha said:

"Thank god you encouraged him to come along, who knew that would be the last time you would see her, aww may she rest in peace."

Alphonsus said:

"Same thing I did with my sis, after 30yrs and she ask me what should I give mum.for a birthday and I said let's go personally to surprise her..last time she saw her b4 she left us."

D_Legendary said:

"This actually put a smile on my face. Rest on grandma."

Source: Legit.ng