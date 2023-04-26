Who is Al Horford’s wife? Meet Miss Universe 2003, Amelia Vega

Al Horford's wife, Amelia Vega, is a famous model, actress, singer and entrepreneur from the Dominican Republic. Her fame skyrocketed after winning the title of Miss Dominican Republic in 2002 and Miss Universe in 2003. Her husband is an NBA player playing for the Boston Celtics of the NBA as a power forward and centre.

Al Horford's wife has appeared in numerous films such as Homie Spumoni and The Lost City. She has also been featured on various magazines' covers, including Oh! Magazine, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Harper's Bazaar and Glamour. She has been married to Al Horford for over a decade now.

Amelia Vega's biography

The Dominican model was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to her parents, Otto Miguel Vega Rasuk and Patricia Victoria Alvarez. Amelia's father is a doctor, while her mother is a licenced pilot.

In 1980, her mum won Miss Dominican Republic World and represented her country at the Miss World pageant. The actress graduated from the Barbizon Modelling and Acting School in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

What is Amelia Vega's age? The model is 38 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 7 November 1984; her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

She is a model, singer, actress and entrepreneur. She developed an interest in singing at a tender age. She released her first and only album Agua Dulce in 2011.

The singer is also an actress with three credits under her name. The films she has been featured in include Homie Spumoni (2006) and The Lost City (2005). In 2006, she made her appearance in the music video Aventura: Mi corazoncito. The actress hosted shows like Telemundo, an American reality show, Segunda Oportunidad, and Bachelor-Style.

As a model, Amelia was featured in Cover Girl campaigns. Her breakthrough came in 2002 when she was crowned Miss Dominican Republic. She also won the Miss Universe title in 2003 and became the tallest and the youngest Dominican woman to have won the crown. After the victory, she toured over 40 countries around the globe, supporting various non-governmental organizations such as Global Health Council and amfAR.

The Dominican singer is also an entrepreneur. She owns two boutiques: Essence by Amelia Vega in Miami, United States. In 2019, the model published a children's book Un día en la vida de pichín.

What is Amelia Vega's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her modelling career and businesses. The model is also an actress and TV show host and has been in the showbiz scene for a long time.

How did Al Horford and Amelia Vega meet?

Al Horford and Amelia first met at the Latin Pride Awards in Boston, United States, but they started dating four years later. After dating for two months, they exchanged their vows on 24 December 2011. The couple has five children, a son and four daughters. Amelia Vega's kids' names are; Ean, Alia, Ava, Nova and Mila Horford. His lastborn Mila was born on 12 December, 2022.

Amelia Vega's husband is a professional basketball player currently playing for the Boston Celtics. His father, Tito, is a former NBA player.

Amelia Vega's height and weight

The Dominican actress is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 35-23-35 or 89-58-89 centimetres.

Amelia Vega is a model, actress and entrepreneur popularly known as Al Horford's wife. She is best recognized for winning the Miss Universe title in 2003. Amelia is a mother of five children and resides in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

