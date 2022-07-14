There's a new kid on the block that has taken the skit-making industry by a storm

His name is Kiriku, but can we yet say he is the most popular child comic in Nigeria at the moment?

Over the years, we've had other kid comic stars who have held sway and are still a force in the industry to date

However, it was seen in some spaces where it was argued who was the bigger star at the moment amongst the top child skit makers in the country

The Nigerian skit-making industry has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. In that period, the growth of the industry cannot be discussed without talking about the impact of kid skit makers.

They are young but are already huge in comic space. Their unique selling point is usually centred around their roles in their families.

Kiriku, Emmanuella, and Aunty Success, Nigeria's biggest child comic stars

Source: Instagram

In no particular order, below is a list of the biggest and most popular child comic stars in Nigeria.

1. Emanuella:

Emanuella Samuel is a teenage skit maker and comedienne. She was introduced to the industry by her famous comedian uncle, Mark Angel, as a child before she grew into a teenager.

She has featured in over 150 comedy skits and has won numerous awards for her efforts. The teenage comedy star boasts over , with 324.5k followers on TikTok, while her Instagram page has 847k followers.

Emmanuella is regarded as the most popular Nigerian kid skit star.

2. Kiriku:

Enorense Victory, better known as Kiriku, is probably the fastest-growing comic talent in the country at the moment.

Kiriku has over the last few months taken the entertainment industry by storm. With his rising profile, he is gradually becoming a household name.

He is most famous for his signature slang, "Abeg shift". He works with his brother "De Umbrella Boy", who is also his business partner.

Kiriku, across his social media platform, has over 4m followers. On his Instagram page, he has 1.1m followers, on TikTok, he has over 2.5m and finally, on Facebook, he can attest to having over 530k followers.

Kiriku has featured in over 100 skits, he has also worked with a lot of his older colleagues like Oga Sabinus, Brain Jotter, Officer Woos, and Broda Shaggi.

3. Aunty Success:

Success Madubuike is a young comic star born in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. She's another product of the Mark Angel comedy production company.

She is the younger sister of the comedian Mark Angel. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while now, since her debut 4-years ago.

Aunty Success is famous for her stinging advice which she shares with people who are way older than her.

The kid comic has over 232k followers on Facebook, with nearly 13k followers on TikTok and 10.1k followers on Instagram

