20+ political quotes in Nigeria that are relevant to this day

Nigeria is one of the largest countries in Africa, and it is a federal state with a presidential system. Elections occur every four years, but politics play out throughout as politicians criticise each other on various issues and hence the long list of political quotes.

Nigeria's politics have a history of ethnic competition and military coups since independence. As a result, politicians have criticised each other, and some are quoted as giving people hope for a better future. Below is a compilation of some of the most memorable and famous quotes from various Nigerian politicians.

Political quotes in Nigeria

Politics in Nigeria is taken very seriously. Here are some popular quotes from the past about peace and prosperity that have helped shaped Nigeria's politics.

I have always said it, the problem of this country is that we are in a country where we import what we have, and we export what we don't have. It is only in Nigeria we do that. We have cotton but will not process it to make cloth, except we go to China to buy clothes. We have crude oil, but you cannot go to a filling station and get fuel in Nigeria, except we take our crude to England and go there to buy refined products. We have gas, but we are always flaring it into the air. – Emir of Kano Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Nigeria's unity is one for which enough blood has been spilled, and many hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost. Many have paid for the unity of this country with their lives, and it will be wrong of us, as men and women of goodwill in this generation, to toy with those sacrifices that have been made. – Yemi Osinbajo

I am painfully aware that many citizens of all walks of life who are sincere patriots are becoming concerned about the length of time it is taking to crush the rebellion in our country. We have one and only one aim in prosecut­ing this war: it is to ensure that coming generations will live in a happier and more stable country. Let us accept our present difficulties as the price we have been called upon to pay in order to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for our children. – Yakubu Gowon

An up-close portrait of middle-class Nigeria exploring the boundaries of morals and public decorum. Pitched between humour and despair, with stripped-down, evocative prose. A few difference bristles with penknife-sharp dialogue, but its truths are more subtle, hiding in the unspoken. Ultimately, a bit of difference explores with a hint of mischief–the problem of how to look like you have no problems when you have abundant problems–the universal problem of the socially-motivated classes. – Nii Parkes

Nigeria is the most populated African country. If Nigeria succeeds at democratic governance, it will be an anchor for all of West Africa. Africa needs a strong Nigeria. – Ed Royce

Of course, my contemporaries scorned at me, but the facts of history are irrefutable. I consider it most unfortunate that our "Young Turks" decided to introduce the element of violent revolution into Nigerian politics. No matter how they and our general public might have been provoked by obstinate and perhaps grasping politicians, it is an unwise policy. – Obafemi Awolowo

Hunger and poverty have no political party, hunger and poverty have no religion. To have brought people to discuss on the line of APC or PDP is not correct because the poor PDP man and the poor APC man all go to the same market. – Senator Dino Melaye

Political campaign quotes in Nigeria

Overall, political campaign quotes are used to enlighten the masses to open their eyes to see things they would otherwise miss.

You all know Yahaya Bello. There is nothing I don't have more than him. Number one, I am taller than him. Number two, I am more handsome than him. Number three, I am more educated than him. And if it is "kere wa wa", I can do better than him. – Dino Melaye

Prayers don't build good infrastructures. They don't develop countries. They don't improve the poor healthcare system or the education system. God has placed man in charge of all. – Oyekunle Bamigboye

Though the reality of an election outcome can be very serious and means a lot to many people, the length of time we are exposed to political campaigns, rallies, and speeches means that we really need to be able to laugh about it too.

We need cohesion and concentration of effort and maximum force – political, economic, social, psychological and military - to deal successfully with the menace of criminality and terrorism separately and together. Blame game among own forces must be avoided. It is debilitating and only helpful to our adversary. We cannot dither anymore. It is time to confront this threat headlong and in a manner that is holistic, inclusive and purposeful. – Olusegun Obasanjo

No matter how much you love Nigeria, you can't help the country if you fail to help yourself, and one of the best ways to help yourself is to be financially independent. With that, you own your thought process and decision-making capability, which widen the scope of the problem at hand and proffers possible lasting solutions. – Olawale Danie

Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly, and giving the wrong remedies. – Ernest Benn

I have come to launch a campaign of ideas, not one of calumny. I have come to preach love, not hate. I have come to break you away from divisive tendencies of the past, which have slowed our drive to true nationhood. I have no enemies to fight. You are all my friends, and we share a common destiny. – Goodluck Jonathan

God forbid that we become so brainwashed as to embrace a politician as a messiah and believe what the media portrays him or her to be. Until their tenure is up and they have done their bit, every politician is just another politician. – Paul Bamikole

Inspirational political quotes

Politicians use political quotes to inspire people to hope for the best for their country. Here is a list of inspirational quotes from past and current politicians that motivate people to look forward to better days no matter how bad things are.

Those of us placed in a position of leadership must be prepared to grasp the nettle if we unite in doing so, and if, in addition, we set a worthy example and a marathon on pace in probity, unselfishness, and self-sacrifice, the people will follow, all too readily, in our footsteps. – Obafemi Awolowo

The most important thing is that we are on the right path, and we will not deviate from it, even in the face of strong temptation to choose temporary gains over long-term benefits. – Yemi Osinbajo

In my early school days, I had no shoes, no school bags. I carried my books in my hands but never lost hope; I had no car to take me to school, but I never despaired. There were days I ate only one meal, but I never lost hope. I walked long miles and crossed many rivers to school daily, but I never despaired. I didn't have power, didn't have generators, studied with lanterns, but I never despaired. In spite of these, I finished secondary school attended the University of Port Harcourt and now hold a doctorate degree. – Goodluck Jonathan

As far as the constitution allows me, I will try to ensure that there is responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country. For I will not have kept my own trust with the Nigerian people if I allow others to abuse theirs under my watch. – Muhammadu Buhari

I am angry. We should all be angry. Anger has a long history of bringing about positive change. In addition to anger, I am also hopeful, because I believe deeply in the ability of human beings to remake themselves for the better. – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The average Nigerian person has come to reconcile himself with the fact that his or her social progress remains essentially in his or her hands in collaboration with other fellow Nigerians and not merely relying on what government alone could provide for him or her. – Ibrahim Babangida

Politics are part of every society, and they affect every aspect of life. As the political season approaches, politicians will try to outdo each other to win power. Most of them tend to use quotes spoken by Nigeria's founding statesmen such as Yemi Osinbajo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Obafemi Awolowo to convince the masses for votes.

