A woman who found the creativity that an owner of a house devised to get his dogs to view outside shared it on TikTok

In the viral TikTok video, the lady found the mask on the dogs not just unique but amusing

Many social media users who watched the video observed that the owner could come up with such idea because he could afford it

Four dogs gets creative masks

A woman who was behind the camera has captured a rare sight in the building of someone who made a mask for his four dogs just so they could view the outside world.

The video showed that the masks were created masterfully in a way that they blend with the gate accurately.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over a million likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @pubity below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@RobbySimpson reacted:

"2 of them will tell the truth, but the other 2 can only lie."

@derby_b0y_vr said:

"What in the Resident Evil. all never know the identity of the paw patrol."

@jeżdżcówapokalipsy wrote:

"I mean, theyre not barking. A win."

@mr Jommins added:

"This is Excellent.You just know the tails are wagging."

@hermano4637 also commented:

"This is the kind of wealth we should all have."

