The story of a young girl from Kogi State who hopes to own her own mechanic station some day

Tawalkalt Onize said she had always wanted to be a mechanic and when the opportunity presented itself, she did not hesitate

She revealed that her greatest passion is to be a skilled mechanic and some of the stumbling blocks she encountered along the way

Tawakalt Onize, a young girl from Kogi State, grew up wanting to be outstanding.

She had a strong sense of direction that leads to a unique pathway.

Onize revealed some of the challenges she encountered on the field. Photo credit: Tawakalt Onize Source: Original

She said, aside from wanting to be a person who thinks outside the box, being a female mechanic is something she loved.

Having to be able to diagnose automobiles, bring them back to life after they had been knocked over energized her. For her, this is a passion that is unending.

In a conversation with Legit.ng, Onize said:

"I just want to do something different, not what my fellow ladies do, I want to do something outstanding for myself."

Many people who knew Onize said they knew no other female mechanic within their community, nor have they ever seen one in the past until she began to tow that path.

Perspective and statistics

According to a report by the Society of Women Engineers, as of 2016, only around 26% of mechanical engineers in the United States were women.

This suggests that there are still significantly more men working in this field than women.

Although, there is no recent data on the percentage of female mechanics in Nigeria. However, according to a study by the Training and Employment of Artisans in Nigeria (TEAM-Nigeria), only 6 percent of all mechanics in Nigeria are women.

Blazing through the challenges

Onize's drive for automobiles made her apply to become a student of Mechanical Engineering at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa.

As a field practitioner of the skill, Onize said the usual hurdle is lack of working tools.

"Well, lack of working tools. This is at the top of the challenges. Sometimes there are some things that I can't really do myself. For example, after loosening the engine to bring it out I need support from my colleagues due to no crane available for me to bring the engine out myself."

For the young student, the challenges are not deterrence but a stepping stone.

She said:

"I love being a mechanic because that's the only thing that gives me satisfaction, I feel so happy and accomplished while working. I see myself having my own standard workshop, where I have my men and women being trained as a professional mechanic, and have branches in different states."

The trailblazing Kogi-born mechanic said that being a good female mechanic is achievable with determination and patience.

She told Legit.ng:

"Being a mechanic as a lady required lots of hardwork and determination, persistent, and patience. If you don't have this, there is no way... But the beautiful part of it is that being a Mechanic is very interesting especially as a lady."

