The reboot of the Nollywood classic, Domitilla, premiered on Saturday, April 1, and several celebrities turned up in attendance, with some bringing their fashion A-game and others, not.

The theme for the event was 'BigNolly Futuristic Fantasy', and from the look of things, it appears that guests struggled to understand it - judging by their outfits.

Photos of stars at the premiere Credit: @smoothallysyn, @hermesiyele, @iamlucyedet, @stannze

And because the theme of the event was rather vague, we would not be judging by how well stars at the event understood the assignment, but by how stylish they looked.

Check out eleven celebrity looks spotted at the event below:

1. Stan Nze in all-black ensemble

The Nollywood actor came through dripping in swag in this sleek all-black look. The outfit designed by P-Aries Clothing featured a bedazzled blazer worn over a tunic and fitted pants.

He accessorised with sunglasses and a black Pagri - a turban mostly worn by Indian men.

Rating this look an 8/10.

2. Hermes in ruff collar

The reality TV star known for his eccentric sense of style did not disappoint in that department.

He rocked a striped suit with puffy sleeves and a cartwheel ruff collar inspired by a style trend popular in the 17th century among elites. The look was put together Tiannah Empire.

While we are not rating the look by the theme, it is rather interesting that for a futuristic take on fashion, Hermes went backwards into the 17th century - and not forward.

For this, he gets 5/10.

3. Jessica Obasi in blue dress

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker kept things safe by opting for a classic Nigerian red carpet look.

She sported a dress that featured embellishments and sheer infusion with feather detailing around the back of the neckline.

The look was put together by House of Ama.

Rating this look 6/10.

4. Teniola Aladese in pink and black look

This is one Nollywood star with an enviable body that fans love to see in stylish garb.

However, for an actress who was a member of the cast, Teniola didn't seem to put much thought into her look for the premiere.

She dressed in a pink top with a plunging neckline tucked into a pair of black leggings, looking like one ready to hit the club!

As glam as she looked, it was a misfit for the red carpet and thus earned her a 3/10.

5. Allysyn in black and white look

The BBNaija reality TV star is another person who understands how to rock dramatic looks.

Here, she dressed in a black top with a dramatic neckline and sleeves, which she paired with a tulle maxi skirt. Her dramatic makeup look also complemented her garb.

Rating this look 8/10 for the pizzazz!

7. Chinonso Arubayi in bridal look

The Nollywood actress attended the movie premiere dressed as a bride.

She rocked a skater mini dress with off-shoulder sleeves and white fish nets.

Chinonso completed the look with a veil pulled to the back and some sleek dark sunnies. The ensemble was put together by @dogbanibi_rtw.

Rating this look a 7/10 for elegance.

8. Lucy Edet in black latex

The reality TV star brought a witchy vibe in her futuristic take on fashion.

She donned a black latex maxi pencil dress with inflatable shoulders and a wide-brimmed hat.

Rating this Nonnistics look a 7/10 for the drama.

9. Chioma Okafor in pink

The actress gave her take on futuristic Nolly in Barbicore style.

She rocked a pant set featuring some upcycled designs, matching the two-toned pink look with a pink pixie.

However, the fitting wasn't quite right on her, and for this, she earns a 5/10.

10. Deyemi Okanlawon in transparent agbada

Videos of the Nollywood actor posing for photos on the red carpet sees him dressed in a white two-piece underneath a clear plastic piece.

He accessorised with a plastic hat, clear glasses and a pair of white sneakers.

However, not everyone got his attempt at a different agbada look. Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to troll the actor.

He may have understood the assignment, but the actor definitely did not execute it well.

Rating this look a 2/10.

11. Mariam Timmer in red dress

The Real Housewives of Lagos star owned the show with her stunning look at the event.

She sported a gorgeous spiral red mono-sleeve floor-length dress, red gloves, and a sleek glam look to match.

Rating this Tiannah Empire design a 9/10.

