Top 10 types of cosmetics and their uses explained with images

Most people use cosmetics for purely emotional reasons. These products keep one clean and enhance their appearance. They also build people's self-esteem and confidence. Discover 10 types of cosmetics and their uses from this article.

A collection of skincare products. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Sonia Roselli

Source: UGC

There are many types of cosmetic products, but you only need essential ones. Some beauty products people use today are modifications of cosmetics that have been existing for centuries.

10 types of cosmetics and their uses

Beauty products and decorative makeup goods are available in these forms:

Solutions Lotions Suspensions Ointments Creams or emulsions Gels Sticks Powders Tablets Aerosols

Examples of cosmetics and their uses

Quality cosmetics help one look young by protecting their bodies (especially the skin and hair) from environmental and internal damage. Taking time to look nice is therapeutic. Below is a list of cosmetics with a detailed explanation of their uses:

1. Solutions

Liquid cosmetic product. Photo: unsplash.com, @Christin Hume

Source: UGC

Solutions have been known since the most ancient times. They are the base of the majority of cosmetics nowadays. All the liquid means like shampoos, shower gels, liquid soap, lotions, and so on are solution types of cosmetics.

They all are made out of soluble ingredients, which are evenly mixed with each other in some basic diluent. In most cases, this diluent is water.

If you want, you can always create a necessary beauty care product this way. In ancient times, diluting aromatic oils and essences in water for washing hands, face, or hair was a regular procedure.

You can dissolve the same ingredients in water or manufactured skin products before use. The process enriches a shampoo or lotion with oils and vitamins.

2. Lotions

Body lotion. Photo: unsoalsh.com, @Deepal Tamang

Source: UGC

Lotions are a form of a beauty cream (this cosmetic formula will be described below) that has a lighter texture. Sometimes, due to some reasons, beauty creams cannot be applied because they are often too heavy or too greasy.

Lotions feel more watery when applied to the skin. Examples of lotions are hair conditioners that require no final rinsing, diverse moisturizers for the body and face, or makeup removers.

The main advantage of body lotions compared to creams is that they cause no acne breakouts or pore blockage as certain thick cosmetic creams do. So, they can be used on oily skin without fear and this is why it’s the most favorite formula for both cosmetic and medical means for such skin types.

3. Suspensions

Face scrub products. Photo: unsolash.com, @Vya Naturals

Source: UGC

In suspensions, some incompatible elements are mixed. The most vivid examples of suspensions are scrubs, in which particles of insoluble components can be seen.

Besides that, cosmetic suspensions are often used as a form of diverse beauty care products, which supposedly carry some super active ingredients. These are different anti-ageing serums, shampoos with active granules, and so on.

You just can see the tiny gelatin or polymer clay balls floating in the transparent basic liquid keeping inside the active agents that cannot be diluted at once.

4. Ointments

Curology ointments. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Curology

Source: UGC

Ointments (sometimes, pastes) are more popular as hair styling and medical care products. They are very thick, based on lanolin, dimethicone or petrolatum.

The thick and sticky texture of cosmetic ointments is great for hair styling because it can keep hair in place, especially if it’s necessary to create a smooth style.

Unlike gels, hair pastes are usually not able to provide strong fixation of hair that is done upwards. Yet, they can hold soft forms or waves and are also great if it’s necessary to tame stubborn locks.

Medical ointments usually contain no water, just the base, and highly concentrated medical components. This feature makes them effective as they are more powerful than cosmetic creams and lotions.

5. Creams

A collection of skincare beauty creams. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Alexandra Tran

Source: UGC

Creams or emulsions are the most popular form of beauty care products. These are moisturizers and nourishing agents, sunscreens, makeup foundations and primers, and a lot more.

No matter what the effect of a cream or an emulsion must be, they consist of three components or phases: oil, water, and emulsifier.

These components are heated up separately from each other, then combined while hot, stirred thoroughly, enriched with all the necessary active ingredients, and left to cool down.

The oil and water phases help the atomic particles of active ingredients get dispersed evenly, and the emulsifier helps the mass to gain the creamy texture.

The thicker the emulsifier, the heavier the cosmetic cream. Thick ones are normally used in very thick creams that are meant for rough skin on heels, hands, elbows, or knees.

6. Gels

Photo: unsplash.com, @Arthur Pereira

Source: UGC

Gels are a special form of cosmetic products that are based on water and special gelling agents. The trick is that cosmetic gels stay thick until you apply force and make them thinner. This is why gels are popular for hair styling and for toothpastes.

7. Sticks

Cosmetics powder, pens, brushes, lip sticks, concealer and palette; flat lay Photo: unsplash.com, @Dmytro Lopatin

Source: UGC

Cosmetic or beauty sticks are used for the goods that should not be touched by hands, for example, a lipstick. These are also solid deodorants, eye and brow pencils, concealers, etc.

Their main feature is being solid within their containers but giving off their active ingredients after they are rubbed against a surface.

8. Powders

Face ponds and brushed. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Raphael Lovaski

Source: UGC

Powders are the most common form of makeup materials that are meant to give off colors or create a thin hygroscopic layer on a surface.

Hygienic beauty powders include baby products and agents that are used on feet in order to absorb moisture and unpleasant smells. Facial powders are meant to absorb skin oils and give the face a matte look.

Colored powders include blushes, eyeshadows, sparkling goods for hair and body, and so on. Sometimes, body and face bronzers and highlighters are also sold as powders.

9. Tablets

Pills and capsules. Photo: unsplash.com, @Michał Parzuchowski

Source: UGC

Tablets are usually the same powders mixed with other ingredients that are pressed into a tablet shape. These are compact pressed facial powders, blushes, eyeshadows.

Today, with the modern technologies, pressed cosmetic tablets can be additionally baked in order to give the product special characteristics.

For example, popular eyeshadows are baked to give the colors extra brightness and prevent the tablet from breaking in case the container is dropped on a solid surface.

10. Aerosols

Perfume. Photo: unsplash.com, @Jeroen den Otter

Source: UGC

Aerosols are considered to be a form of cosmetic type. Aerosol cosmetics are liquid agents that are packed in cans under the pressure. These are deodorants, mostly, and some medical means used for nose or throat conditions.

Aerosols contain elements, which damage the ozone layer of the atmosphere, their usage and production have been reduced significantly within recent years.

What are the advantages of cosmetics?

Cosmetics can improve one's mood, enhance their appearance, and boost their self-esteem. People also use these products for social expression. Cosmetics help them showcase their fashion taste and styles.

What are the disadvantages of cosmetics?

Some side effects of cosmetics are clogged pores, untimely ageing, skin breakouts, oily/dry skin, allergic skin reactions, eye infections, skin cancer, etc.

How can you prevent skin damage from makeup?

Buy the right product for your skin to prevent skin allergies, and use moisturizers and sunscreen to prevent dry skin and sunburns. Do not use cosmetics with formaldehyde (a preservative used in cosmetics and baby lotions) because it will put you at a higher risk of developing cancers.

Do not wear makeup that has expired or work out with a face full of cosmetics. Clean and sterilize your brushes regularly, wash off your makeup before going to bed, and do not share your makeup kits and products. These precautions will prevent skin breakouts and clogged pores.

Now, when you know the difference between the most popular types of beauty care and makeup products, you can easily choose exactly what you need for a certain beauty care purpose.

