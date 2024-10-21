A heartbroken young Nigerian man has lamented on X after losing his money to sports betting again

The young man said he invested N50k and expected to gain over N1 billion, but things didn't turn out as he envisaged

He displayed his failed betting tickets online, lamenting that he is tired and has given up on betting

A Nigerian youth, @surmasantavious, has cried out online after losing his N50k to sports betting.

On October 19 on X, he tweeted about God blessing his hustle and not wanting to engage in internet fraud.

"God abeg i no wan do yahoo 😭 bless my work abeg," he wrote while sharing his betting tickets.

In an update on October 20, @surmasantavious lamented that he lost N50k in his quest to rake in over N1 billion.

He added that he was tired and has given up. He tweeted:

"Omo 50k and over 1 billion gain all gone 😭 God how do i start from.

"Bro I am fvcking tired.

"I keep losing.

"I keep losing.

"I keep losing.

"I keep failinggggggg.

"Why tf is the universe like this.

"I am done.

"I am literally done.

"Goodbye all of you.

"Fccccckkkingg done."

Nigerians react to the man's lamentation

@Zikyboy178 said:

"You get 50k and you dy play long slip 😭.

"You are the problem to yourself."

@Ayofe450 said:

"Nobody dey do you ooo na you Dey do yourself 😂😂😂 imagine placing N30,000 on 2 odds that’s N60,000 which is 80% sure that you’ll win that almost every weekend then N5,000 for japa odds."

@Elijah_Moses10 said:

"Give up keh?

"When champions league and europa dey this week?"

@Kontrolla19 said:

"I no blame you na punters wey don make you feel say betting na source of income, imagine getting depressed your ticket didn't win.. 50k wey u for use guide for a month... I wanted to stake big this weekend but thank God i bought half bag of rice first ... #PRIORITIES."

@CyberHawk__ said:

"So this thing no be meme?

"Continue da mumu yourself. Whe you go use 25k buy foodstuffs and understand that what will be will be with the other 25k."

@One_piece_AI_ said:

"I was taking you seriously until I saw betting."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man wept in a video after losing his mum's N500k to betting.

Man loses mum's N8 million to betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out after losing his mother's N8 million to betting.

X influencer Shola shared the man's appeal on the social media platform along with the proof of his losses.

"8M gone like that and it’s not even his money. Y’all better slow down on this bet addiction p," Shola reacted.

