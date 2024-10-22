Nigerian content creator Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux made the frontline of blogs lately

The Tanzanian celebrity revealed his plans to finalise marital rites on the young social media influencer

A recent video saw Juma in a phone conversation when he made known his plans

Nigerian content creator Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood superstar Iybao Ojo, has fans and netizens wishing for her beautiful union with Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux.

A video went viral online showing the moment Juma Jux announced plans to host his wedding celebration with Priscilla Ojo.

Priscilla Ojo’s Tanzanian fiancé talks about their 2025 wedding date. Credit: @its.priscyojo

The Tanzanian singer was spotted on a video call with one of Priscilla Ojo's family friends, during which they discussed his relationship with the young influencer.

Juma revealed that he was working on his wedding with Priscilla to be held in 2025.

However, Priscilla was spotted in the background during the call. She was seen carrying the late singer Mohbad's son as she giggled over the conversation.

Watch the video below:

Priscilla Ojo and boo trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

heart_2_heart_with_sammy:

"If only you guys know that there is an attack that always follows publicizing some things if you don’t understand the mysticism in this life you go Dey use everything about your life do cruise and content . Thanks."

luscious_temitemii:

"Awww the big sis energy from chioma tho."

udpatience:

"See me blushing as if I'm the one they are talking about."

akpajosephine:

"I wish them all the best 🙌🙌🙌I love the union and pray it grows and stays old."

slim_luchiz:

"Aww this information just dropped the price of fuel love it."

Priscilla Ojo and Mohbad's son

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla and late singer Mohbad’s son had a fun playdate to the joy of fans.

Priscilla shared a series of short clips of herself with Liam after she visited their home.

The video showed Mohbad’s son playing with Priscy and eating some snacks, which were eventually scattered around the floor in a proper toddler fashion.

