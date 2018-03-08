Universities in Nigeria that do not require JAMB result

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams can be a major hurdle for many Nigerian students seeking university admission. The pressure to perform well can be immense. Luckily, there are alternative pathways to a university degree in Nigeria. This article explores universities in Nigeria that do not require JAMB results, including private universities, pre-degree programs, and special considerations.

In Nigeria, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has long been the standard route for university admission. However, several universities have emerged in recent years with alternative admission processes, offering hope to students who may not have performed well in the JAMB exams.

Private universities in Nigeria that do not require JAMB

Private educational institutions function according to their own rules, so many do not need the results of the JAMB examination. If you do not want to go through this test or did not score the required number of points, a private university can be your chance. Below is the list, including private universities in Lagos without JAMB that accept direct entry.

Pan-Atlantic University

Benson Idahosa University

Redeemers University

Bowen University

Ajayi Crowther University

Caleb University

Babcock University

Al-Hikmah University

Al-Qalam University

Covenant University

Bells University of Technology

Lead City University

Crawford University

Medical schools in Nigeria without JAMB

Medical schools are among the most competitive to get into, and applicants who perform poorly on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam may find it particularly difficult to gain admission into one of these programmes. Below is a list of universities that give admission without JAMB.

Abia State University

Babcock University

Bingham University

Bowen University

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Enugu State University of Science and Technology

Gregory University

Novena University

Madonna University, Okija

University of Calabar

Poly that offer admission without JAMB

Below is a list of the polytechnics that offer admission with or without JAMB.

Federal Polytechnic

Osun State Polytechnic Iree

Osun State College of Technology

The Polytechnic Ibadan

Oke Ogun Polytechnic

Ibarapa Polytechnic

Kwara State Polytechnic

The Polytechnic Ibadan

Cheap private universities in Nigeria without JAMB

Tuition increases are frustrating for many parents struggling to make ends meet. Fortunately, financial strain is not an issue for several private universities.

Oduduwa University

Ajayi Crowther University

Al-Hikmah University

Igbinedion University

Adeleke University

Lead City University

Caritas University

Veritas University

Paul University

South Western University

Other admission considerations beyond JAMB

Here are other alternatives if you want to avoid going through any JAMB processes or seeking alternative admission pathways.

Pre-degree programs

Pre-degree or foundation programs are one-year intensive courses designed to prepare students for university studies. These programs can be a valuable option for those who haven't met JAMB cut-off marks, lack the required O'Levels and need additional academic support.

National Open University of Nigeria

NOUN is a university that accepts students without JAMB. This institution was created to provide education for people of all age categories. Even adults who have a permanent job can study there.

This institution's campuses exist in almost every major Nigerian city. The simplicity of the application makes them quite popular and in demand.

Interim Joint Admission Matriculation Board (IJMB)

This is another popular way to get admission into university without JAMB. This program lasts one to two years and is accepted by most educational institutions in the north of the country.

There are also several suitable universities in the West and East. For example, these are Ekiti State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the University of Ilorin.

JUPEB

This is another convenient option which will allow you to avoid JAMB. JUPEB is the national examination body responsible for assessing the knowledge of students who want to get direct entries. This program operates in some of the best Nigerian institutions.

Successful candidates start at level 200. You need to have at least 5 O'level credits for registration. As a rule, the program lasts one year.

Foreign universities

JAMB is a purely Nigerian exam that you do not have to take in any other country. Your WAEC or GCE results will be quite enough. However, it should be borne in mind that you must pass other tests such as TOEFL, GMAT, IELTS, etc.

How to pass JAMB

For students preparing for JAMB or seeking alternative admission pathways, here are some tips for success:

Develop effective study habits and strategies to improve your performance in examinations.

Begin studying for JAMB well in advance, familiarizing yourself with the exam format and past questions.

Seek guidance from teachers, mentors, or academic counsellors who can support and assist your academic journey.

Identify and address areas where you struggle the most.

Develop a study schedule that allows you to cover all topics thoroughly.

Does a private university require a JAMB?

In Nigeria, most private universities generally do not require JAMB for admission. However, some programs within a private university might still require JAMB.

Is JAMB needed at the Open University?

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) accepts students without JAMB. This university focuses on flexible and distant learning, with admission based on qualifications.

While JAMB remains a standard route for gaining admission into universities in Nigeria, several institutions offer alternative pathways for prospective students. You can explore any of the alternatives above for universities in Nigeria that do not require JAMB result.

