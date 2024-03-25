JAMB subject combination for Psychology for 2024/2025 admission

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is an entry exam conducted in Nigeria. JAMB subject combinations are the list of subjects that are related that students should have taken in UTME to qualify for certain courses. One of the most marketable courses in Nigerian universities is Psychology. Discover the JAMB subject combination for Psychology for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Psychology is one of the best university courses in Nigeria. The course is competitive, so students must have the minimum cut-off for the subject combinations needed. The JAMB subject combination for psychology sets the guidelines for who gets administered for the course. If you are curious about the JAMB subject combination for psychology for 2024/2025, this guide is for you.

JAMB subject combination for Psychology

Knowing the right JAMB subjects combination is one of the vital requirements for UTME. Below are the different JAMB and WAEC subjects for Psychology.

Psychology subject combination

Psychology is one of the most popular courses in the world. The course falls under the discipline of Social Sciences. Four core subjects are mandatory for Psychology in all Nigerian universities. All applicants must have attained a credit passe (minimum of C6) in these four subjects:

English Language

Mathematics

Biology

Economics

In addition to the four main subjects, there are various combinations of elective subjects in Psychology to consider. The elective Psychology subject combinations are listed below.

Chemistry

Physics

Geography

Government

Literature-in-English

Commerce

Statistics

Agric Science

Further Mathematics

Arts, Social Science or Science subject

Some good combinations for Psychology are as follows.

English, Biology, Economics, Mathematics, Government

English, Biology, Economics, Mathematics, Geography

English, Biology, Economics, Mathematics, Literature-in-English

English, Biology, Economics, Mathematics, Commerce

JAMB subject combination for Psychology in UI

The University Of Ibadan (UI) offers Psychology. The institution published its admission requirements, including O'level, JAMB UTME subject combinations, and the psychology departmental cut-off marks. The requirements are as follows.

JAMB UTME subject combination: The prospective students will write the following four subjects in JAMB—English and three subjects other than Social Sciences and Sciences.

The prospective students will write the following four subjects in JAMB—English and three subjects other than Social Sciences and Sciences. UI JAMB cut-off mark: Students who want to be admitted into the University Of Ibadan (UI) for Psychology must attain 200 and above in JAMB. The University Of Ibadan (UI) minimum entry requirement is 200.

JAMB subject combination for psychology in UNIZIK

Another university reputable institution offering Psychology courses is Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK). The JAMB subject combination for Psychology at UNIZIK is:

English

Biology

Any two other social science or Arts subjects.

Additionally, in the psychology program at UNIZIK, students need to meet the O-level subject combination for psychology. They should have five (5) credit passes in the below subjects:

English Language

Mathematics

Biology

Any two relevant subjects from Arts, Social Sciences, or Science

JAMB subject combination for Psychology in UNIUYO

The University Of Uyo, known as UNIUYO, is one of the best institutions offering the course. It boasts an environment that encourages competitiveness, critical thinking, and creativity in its students. The course takes four years to complete. Here is the JAMB subject combination for Psychology in UNIUYO.

English

Any three (3) subjects from Arts or Social Science

Can I study Psychology without biology in JAMB?

If you're interested in studying for a degree in Psychology in Nigeria, biology is one of the mandatory subjects needed.

Is maths compulsory for Psychology in JAMB?

No, math is not compulsory for students pursuing Psychology. However, the student must attain at least a pass in math at O'level WAEC.

The JAMB subject combination for Psychology comprises English, Mathematics, Biology and Economics. Other elective subjects are in the Arts, Social Science or Science category. If you want to study the course, check out the combination of the abovementioned subjects.

