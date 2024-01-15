JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede has confirmed the commencement of the 2024/2025 UTME registration

Ensuring thorough accreditation of CBT centres, Oloyede said candidates for the UTME 2024 are required to undergo a unique registration process

JAMB, in efforts to curb extortion, mandates a cashless payment system for the N3,500 registration fee, implementing a stringent procedure to avoid multiple charges

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) registration, running from Monday, January 15, today until Saturday, February 24, 2024.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede made this known during a meeting with media executives in Lagos state on Sunday, January 14.

JAMB gives update on the 2024 UTME registration process

Oloyede assured of a seamless registration process, emphasizing the accreditation exercise to verify the suitability of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

As reported by The Punch, candidates are required to create a profile using their National Identity Number at authorized CBT centres, generating their profile through JAMB USS codes 55019 or 66019. Only one sort code is permitted to prevent multiple charges.

The registration fee is set at N3,500, and JAMB emphasises a cashless payment system to deter extortion.

A total of 747 accredited CBT centres have been announced, reflecting a notable increase from the 613 approved centres in 2023.

The geographical distribution of accredited CBT centres for UTME 2024 reveals Lagos leading with 80 centres, followed by Ogun with 44, and Oyo with 42.

Zamfara reports the lowest count with 6 centres, while Ebonyi and Kebbi have 8 each, BusinessDay report added.

At the meeting, Oloyede said:

“Prior to the commencement of the registration exercise, the Board conducts an accreditation exercise to check the suitability of each CBT Centre for the conduct of its examination.”

