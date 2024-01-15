JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, emphasises the board's commitment to inclusivity by providing free application documents for all categories of PLWD

As a digital adaptation, JAMB introduces audiobooks in popular formats for blind candidates, enhancing accessibility during the examination preparation

The support extends beyond blindness, covering various disabilities like down syndrome, autism, dyslexia disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

In a significant move towards inclusivity, The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has offered free registration and support for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in the upcoming 2024/2025 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.

Why JAMB approved free registration for people with disabilities

Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, made this known on Sunday, January 14, during a meeting with media executives in Lagos state, The Punch reported.

He noted that this move was part of the efforts to support individuals facing various disabilities.

The JAMB registrar also rolled out the registration process for interested candidates across the country, adding that the board remains focused on maintaining a fair and efficient examination process for all candidates, Business Day reported.

“To support the PLWD, JAMB will issue free application documents to all categories of Persons Living with Disabilities in the advertisement for the 2024 UTME/DE,” he said.

Oloyede who disclosed that measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth exercise for all candidates, said audio books will now be provided for all blind candidates.

“The following categories of candidates will now be listed under the disability group: Down syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),” he added.

