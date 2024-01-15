The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has formally announced the commencement of registration for the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME)

Legit.ng understands that the registration period, set to begin today, Monday, January 15, will run until February 24, 2024

JAMB said the sale of the direct entry (DE) application documents and E-PIN vending will begin on Wednesday, February 28 and close by Thursday, March 28, 2024

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has started the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) registration process for all interested candidates across Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, January 15, JAMB disclosed that UTME candidates would register first before the direct entry (DE) candidates.

DE registration

The agency added that the sale of DE application documents and e-pin vending will begin on Wednesday, February 28 and close by Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Legit.ng presents things to know before applying. Check them out below:

You must have a National Identification Number (NIN). JAMB DE form is different from the JAMB UTME form. Direct admission is when you don't need to write UTME. In general, candidates who gain admission into the university through direct entry begin from the 200 level except for a few departments/courses in some institutions. The JAMB DE form is an online application form. You need to complete and submit it on JAMB's portal. Statement of result is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award. Upgrade from UTME to DE is available only to candidates whose DE results have not been released at the point of UTME registration and those who indicated at the point of registration that he/she is awaiting Advanced Level (A-level) results. JAMB only recognises and accepts 12 qualifications/certificates. You can only register at JAMB offices. You cannot apply for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year. The DE fee for the 2024/2025 session is pegged at N3,500. Other payments include N700 for the computer-based test (CBT) Centre registration service charge, N1,500 for the CBT Centre service charge for mock/UTME and N500 for bank charges/commission.

This totals N6,200 for candidates who are not sitting for the MOCK examination and N7,700 will be paid by those who would sit for the MOCK examination.

You can pay through the bank, online, or point of sale (POS) at any accredited CBT or JAMB office.

How to register for 2024 JAMB DE

To register for the 2024 JAMB DE, kindly follow the steps below:

Create your JAMB profile.

To create your JAMB profile, send your NIN to 55019 or 66019 as a text message. Write ‘NIN’ then space and add your 11-digit NIN number and send to 55019 or 66019.

For example, NIN 00123456789

It is noteworthy that there should be space between the word NIN and your 11-digit NIN. Thereafter, you will receive a confirmation code.

The mobile phone number used for sending NIN to 55019 or 66019 is automatically tied to the candidate’s name supplied by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and will be used in all communications related to his/her 2023 application and examination.

2. Log into the JAMB portal with the code.

3. Visit any accredited commercial bank, CBT Centre or embassy (for candidates in foreign countries) to get the JAMB e-PIN. You will need your confirmation code and pay the required fee to get the e-PIN.

4. After sending a message to 55019 or 66019, you will receive:

– 10-digit profile code

– Registered name with NIMC

– Total cost for UTME with mock and without mock

5. Present the profile code at the point of procurement of form (Banks, MFBs, MMOs, Switches, and USSD Partners). The ePIN is then sent to you as SMS.

6. Proceed to present the ePIN at any JAMB-accredited CBT centre for registration.

DE admissions: Certificate verification is important

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB directed all A-level candidates who applied for the 2023 admissions into higher institutions through the DE to contact their former institutions for prompt verification of their certificates.

JAMB warned candidates that it would not process any DE admission without certificate verification, adding that the admission process for the academic year (2023) would soon be concluded.

Tips towards preparation for purchase of UTME form

Meanwhile, in November 2023, JAMB announced that the registration for its 2024 UTME would begin on Monday, January 15, 2024.

In anticipation of the JAMB registration’s start date, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, told Legit.ng that parents and schools who desire success for their wards in the coming examination “have a big role to play”.

'Parents need to get UTME past questions'

Legit.ng also reported that Ogungbayi advised parents of candidates seeking entry into Nigerian universities to obtain the UTME past questions.

Ogungbayi stated that intending candidates for the 2024 JAMB must treat the past questions thoroughly.

