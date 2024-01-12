The quest to rehabilitate Nigeria's public tertiary institutions is taking a new shape following a recent decision by the presidency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, January 12, approved N683 billion as intervention funds for public tertiary education institutions

This intervention fund will spread across all public universities, polytechnics and education colleges

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the green light to allocate N683 billion as Intervention Funds for public tertiary education institutions in the nation for the year 2024.

This development was confirmed on Friday, January 12, via a statement issued by the president's special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun.

The newly approved fund will allow all public universities to access N1.9 billion each, while polytechnics get N1.1 billion and colleges N1.3 billion each. Photo Credit: The Presidency

The statement states that public universities will receive N1.9 billion each, polytechnics will get N1.1 billion each, and federal government-owned colleges of education will receive N1.3 billion each.

It was that the 2024 intervention funds for public tertiary education institutions of N683 billion surpassed the N320 billion earmarked by the previous administration in 2023.

Student loan to kick off later in January

According to Olusegun, the student loan scheme is expected to kick off later in January as the President has earmarked N50 billion to start off the scheme.

The statement reads:

"It is important to note that this year’s intervention is significantly higher than 2023’s own, which was capped at N320 billion.

"A reminder that the much-awaited student loan initiative is expected to kick off later this month."

