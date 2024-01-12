JAMB has vowed that it would not process any DE admissions without certificate verification for the advanced level (A-level) candidates who applied for the 2023 admissions

JAMB said the candidates should contact their former institutions for swift verification of their certificates because it would not consider all affected students of non-responsive institutions for admissions for the academic year

The examination board disclosed that the admission process for the academic year (2023) would soon end

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all A-level candidates who applied for the 2023 admissions into higher institutions through direct entry (DE) to contact their former institutions for prompt verification of their certificates.

JAMB on Friday, January 12, warned candidates that it would not process any DE admission without certificate verification, adding that the admission process for the academic year (2023) would soon be concluded.

JAMB asks DE candidates to immediately verify their certificates. Photo credit: Olalekan Biliamin Oba

DE admissions: Certificate verification is important

JAMB’s statement which was shared on his official X handle fully reads:

“This is to inform all A-Level candidates that applied for the 2023 admissions through Direct Entry (DE) to contact their former institutions for prompt verification of their certificates.

“To expedite the verification process, the Board on its part has written to all tertiary institutions that issued the certificates and a significant number of them have responded positively, while others have been lackadaisical.

“You are to hereby note that the Board would not process any DE admission without certificate verification and that admission process for the academic year would soon be concluded.

“As such, the Board would not consider all affected students of nonresponsive institutions for admissions for the academic year.”

Kindly click on to access the list of nonresponsive institutions.

