70+ aesthetic blue quotes to use for your captions

Blue is one of the primary colours associated with the clear sky and the ocean. Often, blue symbolises wisdom, stability, serenity, and reliability. It also represents depth as well as sad emotions or melancholy. These blue quotes are a creative way to appreciate the fabulous colour.
Blue is a versatile colour associated with trust, wisdom and loyalty in the human culture. The colour is popular in art, fashion and design as it comes in bold and mild shades. If you love the colour, you will enjoy these blue quotes.
Aesthetic blue quotes
Blue is an aesthetically pleasing colour, making it a top choice in home decoration, branding, clothing and accessories. Below are great blue quotes for the blue colour fans.
- The true person is not anyone in particular, but like the deep blue colour of the limitless sky, it is everyone, everywhere in the world. — Dōgen, 'The True Person.'
- Somewhere over the rainbow, the skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream do come true. — Judy Garland.
- The sea and sky blend, creating the perfect blue aesthetic.
- But the sky was never quite the same shade of blue again. — Anne Rice
- If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields has the power to move you, if the simple things of nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive. — Eleanora Duse.
- Like clear days, good things are associated with blue more than singing the blues. Just the word 'blue' in the singular brings optimism and positive connotations to most people. — David Carson.
- If you see a tree as blue, then make it blue. — Paul Gauguin.
- Blue is, therefore, the most suitable colour for the interior life. — William H. Gass
- Blue has no dimensions; it is beyond dimensions. — Yves Klein.
- The Earth is a tiny blue speck in a universe of unfriendly options. — Sylvia Earle
- The deity everlastingly appointed the blue colour to be a source of delight. — John Ruskin
- Preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known. — Carl Sagan
- Blue suggests the sea and sky, and they are, in actual, visible nature, what is most abstract. — Yves Klein
- Almost without exception, blue refers to the domain of abstraction and immateriality. — Wassily Kandinsky.
Blue quotes for Instagram
If you are a fan of blue, you want to showcase your favourite colour on social media. Blue-themed photos can be attractive and emotive. Whether you are posting an ocean, skyline or a blue outfit, here are some great quotes for your Instagram caption.
- Blue is not just a colour; it's a state of mind.
- Never underestimate the power of a blue moment.
- I am finding happiness in every shade of blue.
- Blue sky hits differently.
- Don't be afraid of the midnight blue skies.
- Life under the blue sky is a beautiful ride.
- Feeling blue, but in the most beautiful way.
- The best blue view comes after the most challenging climb.
- Your blue vibe attracts your tribe.
- The good in every day comes from the blue above.
- No water, no life. No blue, no green. — Sylvia Earle
- Green calm below, blue quietness above. — John Greenleaf Whittier
Blue quotes about life
Blue is a colour that represents life as it is associated with the sky, water, ice and nature. The colour inspires peace and tranquillity and can bring out the creativity in life. Below are memorable quotes about life represented by the colour blue.
- Visualise the thing you want, see, feel, and believe in. Make your mental blueprint, and begin to build. — Robert Collier
- You find great shades of blue in nature. They're all magic. — Bryan Batt
- If people don't vote, everything stays the same. You can protest until the sky turns yellow or the moon turns blue, which won't change anything if you don't vote. — Dolores Huerta
- Sometimes, quite out of the blue, the sport will throw up a tender moment when hostility ceases and an opponent is acknowledged. — Harsha Bhogle
- Everyone can enjoy the blue sky. The world is fair. — Jukô Nishimura
- Life is simple; it's either cherry red or midnight blue. — Lou Gramm
- Your story matters, who you are matters, tonight matters, and none of it is an accident. You were born for the blue skies. — Jon Foreman
- Freedom is the primary condition for you to touch life, the blue sky, the trees, the birds, the tea, and the other person. — Nhat Hanh
- Our great blue world is a house of leaves, moments before the wind. — Mark Z. Danielewski
- When the moon is large at night, the world spreads blue in every direction. — Lynda Barry
- When life gives you blues, make it your masterpiece.
- Dark economic clouds are dissipating into an emerging blue sky of opportunity. — Rick Perry
- Life has loveliness to sell, all beautiful and splendid things, blue waves whitened on a cliff, soaring fire that sways and sings, and children's faces looking up, holding wonder like a cup. — Sara Teasdale
- Patience is the blue vitriol to control the fungal emotions of life. — Munia Khan
Blue quotes about love
There is more to the colour blue than just being a beautiful shade. Most people associate it with emotion, contentment, happiness and love. If your partner loves the colour blue, you can share these quotes to express your feelings.
- When you love a man, he becomes more than a body. His physical limbs expand, and his outline recede and vanishes. He is rich and sweet and right. He is part of the world, the atmosphere, the blue sky and the blue water. — Gwendolyn Brooks
- The blue of your love is a beacon that guides me through even the darkest of nights.
- Your love is a blue fire that burns bright and hot but never consumes.
- The blue of your eyes sparkles like the ocean's depth, and I am lost in their beauty.
- Knightly love is blent with reverence as heavenly air is blent with cosmic blue. — George Eliot
- I am drawn to you like a sailor to the blue horizon in a sea of people.
- The blue skies remind you of your love, always present and uplifting.
- You are an ocean of tranquillity, and I am a sailor who has finally found his safe harbour.
- Blue is the colour of my love for you, deep, endless, and forever.
- Your love is like a tranquil blue lake, reflecting the beauty of the world around us.
- Your blue touch melts my heart like the warmth of the summer sun.
- Let the waves of blue wash away your worries.
Blue quotes for a girl
Although blue is popularly known as a boy's colour, some girls love the colour. If you love blue or know a girl who loves blue, share these quotes and make them smile.
- Women who wear blue have bright thoughts!
- Find beauty in every blue sky.
- If you're feeling blue, try painting yourself a different colour. — Hannah Cheatem
- Stay humble and kind, and remember to look at the sky.
- She dreams in shades of blue.
- Be true to the deep blue in you. — Anthony T. Hincks
- Feeling a little blue in January is normal. — Marilu Henner
- Be like the bluebird who never is blue, for he knows what singing can do from his upbringing. — Cole Porter
- Let the blue sky meet the blue sea; all is blue for a time. — Moncy Barbour
- The sun is up; the sky is blue. It's beautiful, and so are you. — John Lennon
- You can never be lost when you learn to get lost in the blue of the sea. — Munia Khan
- Stars are the daisies that begem; The blue fields of the sky. — David Macbeth Moir
- Midnight blue is the only colour that can ever compete with black. — Christian Dior
- Let the blue of the sky and ocean take your blue away when you feel blue. — Munia Khan
Short blue quotes
Expressing your love for the colour blue does not need many words. They can be short and sweet quotes. Below are short quotes for the colour blue.
- Even the darkest blues have their own beauty.
- A mechanic is just an engineer in blue jeans. — Daniel H. Wilson
- Money always ends up making you blue. — J. D. Salinger
- Twilight is the refuge of the blue souls! — Mehmet Murat ildan
- The world is blue. — Yves Klein
- Don't worry, be blue!
- The sky, the sky beyond the door, is blue. — Ryan Stiles
- A cloudless, plain blue sky is like a flowerless garden. — Terri Guillemets
- Blue was never so beautiful blue. — Petra Hermans
- Blue eyes wash off sometimes. — Anne Sexton
- Blue is the confident purple.
- Blue is the closest colour to the truth. — Steven Tyler
- Dive deep into the calming hues of blue.
What is a good quote about blue?
A good quote about blue could be anything, mentioning the colour creatively. For example, "In the age of consumerism and materialism, I traffic in the blue sky and coloured air." — James Turrell
What is a poetic quote about blue?
There are several poetic quotes about the colour. Good examples of poetic blue quotes include:
- Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true. – Judy Garland1.
- Blue colour is everlastingly appointed by the deity to be a source of delight. – John Ruskin2.
- But never have I been a blue calm sea. I have always been a storm. – Stevie Nicks
Blue is a beautiful colour that is associated with peace and tranquillity. The blue shades are great for fashion, accessories, decoration, and branding. If you love the colour, the above blue quotes will brighten your day.
