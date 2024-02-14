60+ The Lorax quotes from the Dr. Seuss’ famous franchise

If you are a fan of Dr. Seuss’ movies and books, you have probably come across The Lorax. The franchise has numerous fictional characters, but the most outstanding one is The Lorax, who presents himself as the defender of the environment. What makes the franchise memorable are the quotes from different characters. While most of The Lorax quotes champion environmental conservation, others are funny and will make you giggle.

The Lorax quotes are popular, especially among people who care about the environment. The franchise was not all about entertainment because it educated children and adults about the importance of taking good care of the world. Its quotes remain relevant and popular today, with many people drawing motivation from them.

The Lorax quotes about the environment

Environmental conservation is one of the most discussed topics in the world today. In the franchise, it is a major theme, and there are numerous Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax quotes reminding people to protect the environment.

For the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.

If you would like to know strength and patience, welcome to the company of trees.

What I want more than anything in the whole world is to see a real living tree growing in my backyard.

Unspoiled wilderness is a thing to treasure.

In nature, every action has a reaction.

I am the Lorax who speaks for the trees, which you seem to be chopping as fast as you please!

In no time at all, I had built a small shop. Then I chopped down a Truffula Tree with one chop.

Which way does a tree fall? A tree falls the way it leans. Be careful which way you lean.

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.

That’s not just a seed any more than you’re not just a boy.

Look, everyone here needs trees, and you’re chopping them down! So, we’ve got a big problem.

You're glumping the pond where the Humming-Fish hummed! No more can they hum, for their gills are all gummed.

Plant a new Truffula. Treat it with care. Give it clean water. And feed it fresh air.

Those are trees. Real ones. They used to grow all around here. And people said that the touch of their tufts was softer than anything, even silk. And they smelled like butterfly milk. – Audrey

I speak for the trees! Let them grow! Let them grow! – The Lorax

Grow a forest. Protect it from axes that hack. Then The Lorax and all of his friends may come back. – The Once-ler.

Try not to allow insatiability to obliterate the magnificence of nature.

You are responsible for the final Truffula seed. Everybody needs, furthermore, Truffula Trees.

And first I saw the trees! The Truffula trees! The bright-coloured tufts of the Truffula trees! Mile after mile in the fresh morning breeze.

Inspirational The Lorax quotes

Looking for inspiration from The Lorax movie quotes? The quotes from the animated franchise will uplift your spirit and encourage you to overcome various hurdles.

It’s not about what it is. It’s about what it can become.

I meant no harm. I most truly did not. But I had to grow bigger. So bigger I got.

Things may happen and often do to people as brainy and footsy as you.

They say I'm old-fashioned and live in the past, but sometimes I think progress progresses too fast!

We're all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them, fall into mutually satisfying weirdness, and call it love, true love.

I'm afraid that sometimes you'll play lonely games too. Games you can't win because you'll play against you.

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.

Sometimes, the questions are complicated, and the answers are simple.

Just tell yourself, Duckie, you're really quite lucky!

I went right on biggering, selling more thneeds. And I biggered my money, which everyone needs.

Nothing is going to change unless someone does something soon.

Leave! Vacate the premises! Take your axe and get out! – The Lorax

Who are you, and what are you doing here? – The Once-ler

That’s it. The very last one. That may stop you. – The Lorax

Sir! You are crazy with greed. There is no one on earth that would buy that fool Thneed! – The Lorax.

That was long, long ago. But each day since that day, I’ve sat here and worried and worried away. – The Lorax.

I felt a great leaping of joy in my heart. – The Lorax.

And he spoke with a voice that was sharpish and bossy. – The Lorax.

Way back in the days when the grass was still green, the pond was still wet, and the clouds were still clean. – The Lorax

Then he pulls up the pail and makes a most careful count to see if you’ve paid him the proper amount.

Funny The Lorax quotes

There are numerous hilarious instances from the franchise that will leave you laughing. The characters are undoubtedly funny, and these The Lorax quotes from different characters will make you smile.

Who invited the giant, furry peanut? – Aunt Grizelda

You callin’ me a peanut, huh? I’ll go right up your nose! – The Lorax

I’m Frankenstein’s head on a spider’s body! – O’Hare

Oh! How nice to see someone so undisturbed by reality. – The Once-ler

Breakfast is overrated. – The Lorax

I’m going to eat this, but I’m highly offended by it. – The Lorax

Exactly, and sleeping is the body’s way of telling other people to go away!

You’ve got a beautiful town here, Ted. Lots of fun stuff to occupy your short attention span. I can’t think of any reason you’d ever wanna go outside of town again. Ever. – O’Hare

This tree comes in all four seasons. Winter, summer, fall, and disco! - Ted’s mom

Our research shows that people will buy anything if you put it in a plastic bottle!

All right. Sounds ridiculous, but I mean, that’s cool. – Ted

Why do you even own this? You don’t have a moustache. – The Lorax

I’m going to eat this, but I am highly offended by it. – The Lorax

I'm sorry to yell, but my dander is up! Let me say a few words about gluppity-glupp. Your machinery chugs on, day and night without stop, making gluppity-glupp and also schloppity-schlopp! – The Lorax

And on special dank midnights in August, he peeks out of the shutters, and sometimes he speaks. – The Lorax.

Cause when a guy does something stupid once, well, that’s because he’s a guy. But if he does the same stupid thing twice, that’s usually to impress some girl. – The Once-ler

Describe him? That’s hard. I don’t know if I can. – The Lorax.

On the end of a rope, he lets down a tin pail, and you have to toss in fifteen cents, a nail, and the shell of a great-great-great-grandfather snail. – The Lorax

I’m anxious about the possibility that a Gluppity-Glup of some kind, and Schloppity-Schlopp, and Whopper Dooz, may very well gulp down the entire earth!

What? No! I would never hit this little guy. On the other hand, I would gladly pound you and your moustache into the ground! – The Once-ler

So you’re telling me you didn’t magically appear from the stump with all the lightning and stuff. – The Lorax

Now that’s a thneed! Nothing unmanly about knitting. No sir! – The Once-ler

Why is he leaving town? No one ever leaves town! See what he’s up to. – O’Hare

FAQs

What is the most famous The Lorax’s line? Even though many lines from the franchise have become famous, the one considered most famous is, "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better." What is the quote at the end of The Lorax? The last quote in the book is, "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better." What is the main message of The Lorax? It encourages readers to be proactive in environmental conservation. Why did The Lorax get banned? It was banned for fear of an uprising among children against companies engaging in logging. What is the moral of The Lorax? The movie’s moral is the need to take care of the environment.

The Lorax quotes primarily emphasise the need for environmental conservation. However, some inspirational quotes can instil the right mindset to conquer your struggles. Other funny quotes can be shared with friends looking for a little giggle.

