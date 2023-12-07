33 funny rap lyrics that will definitely make your day
Rap music is one of the most popular music genres in the world. It is an artistic way of tackling heavy subjects and showcasing creativity. Top rappers possess a sharp wit and a hand for funny wordplay. These are funny rap lyrics from great rappers that will make your day.
Listening to goofy rap lyrics is one of the best ways to brighten your day if you are a rap fan. Throughout the years, rappers have composed some of the funniest lines in music. Whether you're an old-school or modern rap fan, there are plenty of funny quotes and lyrics to listen to. Here are funny rap song lyrics to make you smile.
33 funny rap lyrics
Rappers have a knack for clever wordplay, resulting in some laugh-out-loud rap lyrics. From clever puns to weird one-liners, below are 33 funny rap lyrics guaranteed to crack you up.
1. Got so many chains, they call me Chaining Tatum
- Artist: Drake
- Song: Pop Style
- Released: 2016
No, Drake didn't accidentally misspell Channing Tatum. He used fun wordplay to explain just how many chains he has.
2. When I was a Geisha, he was a Samurai; somehow, I understood him when he spoke Thai
- Artist: Nicki Minaj
- Song: Your Love
- Released: 2010
The words Samurai and Thai rhyme well. But Geisha and Samurai are Japanese and can't speak Thai.
3. I'm like a struggling doctor, no patience
- Artist: Fort Minor feat. John Legend
- Song: High Road
- Released: 2005
This is one of the funniest hip-hop quotes. Mike Shinoda, aka Fort Minor, cleverly compares his impatience to a doctor who doesn't get patients.
4. Why is the sky blue? Why is water wet?
- Artist: GZA
- Song: 4th Chamber
- Released: 1995
Ghostface Killah's questions are profound. However, it is funny nobody has the answers. There is also the complete 180 of the following line, 'Why did Judas rat to the Romans while Jesus slept?'.
5. Girl, you're hot and cold; that makes you warm
- Artist: Tyga
- Song: Temperature
- Released: 2017
This line sounds like the obvious, but it's not realistic. Putting the hot and cold adjectives together does not make someone warm, Tyga. Kindly give specific temperatures!
6. Now why did they make yoo-hoo? Pippity-kaka-poo-poo
- Artist: Eminem
- Song: Big Weenie
- Released: 2004
While the whole track itself is quite ridiculous, this line in particular just takes the cake when it comes to funny freestyle lyrics.
7. I'm hot 'cause I'm fly, you ain't 'cause you not
- Artist: MIMS
- Song: This Is Why I'm Hot
- Released: 2007
Mims' funny line is not a compelling argument. It's pretty much stating the obvious, in the simplest way possible.
8. I'm like a fly Malcolm X, buy any jeans necessary
- Artist: Kanye West
- Song: Good Morning
- Released: 2007
This is one of Kanye West's funny rap bars. He uses the famous Malcolm X quote ("by any means necessary") to showcase his love for expensive fashion.
9. My paragraph alone is worth five mics; a twelve-song LP, that's thirty-six mics
- Artist: KRS-One
- Song: 5 Boroughs
- Released: 1998
Redman brings out some of the most funny bars and his creativity is seen in this line. However, that line alone shows he may have failed elementary math because it doesn't add up.
10. You'll never catch an Adam without Eve; you'll never catch a Blue without a Steve
- Artist: Demi Lovato feat. Iggy Azalea
- Song: Kingdom Come
- Released: 2015
This hilarious line references the Bible and Blue's Clues in the same sentence. It simply means everyone has their soul mate.
11. I'm a venereal disease, like a menstrual bleed
- Artist: Lil Wayne
- Song: A Milli
- Released: 2008
Lil Wayne's lyrics comparing himself to a venereal disease and menstrual bleeding is one of the most weird rap lyrics. It's also a funny way to emphasise his mark on rap music.
12. Rappin' as I'm mockin' deaf rock stars, wearin' synthetic wigs made of Anwar's dreadlocks
- Artist: Tyler, the Creator
- Song: Yonkers
- Released: 2011
While the lyric itself might not be particularly funny, it's Anwar Carrot's annotation in response that makes it awesome.
13. She got a big booty, so I call her Big Booty
- Artist: 2 Chainz feat. Kanye West
- Song: Birthday Song
- Released: 2012
2 Chainz sounds almost like Mark Twain with this quote. It must have been a real feat to come up with a lyric so profound.
14. I let you feel like you the sh, but boy, you can't out-fart me
- Artist: J. Cole
- Song: Dollar And A Dream III
- Released: 2011
This lyric is equal parts hilarious and smart. The wordplay, the crass humour, this bar is simply god-tier.
15. I'm hungry for the cheese like Hungry Hungry Hippo
- Artist: Project Pat feat. Gangsta Boo
- Song: Ballers
- Released: 1999
Project Pat's line is one of the funny rapper quotes. He compares himself to the Hungry Hungry Hippos game, but does his neck extend just as far?
16. Baby, you the whole package, plus you pay your taxes
- Artist: B.o.B feat. Bruno Mars
- Song: Nothin On You
- Released: 2010
Once again, Genius annotations are funnier than the lyric itself:
Either way, B.o.B. has come out as a flat-earth theorist, so he himself is not eligible to determine who is the whole package because he is not the whole package.
17. Thirty-eight revolve like the Sun around the Earth
- Artist: Jay-Z
- Song: It's Hot
- Released: 1999
This lyric would be quite poetic, comparing the gun cartridge to a celestial body, if only it was scientifically accurate. As we all know, it's the Earth that revolves around the Sun.
18. Little bit of humble, little bit of cautious, somewhere between like Rocky and Cosby
- Artist: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton
- Song: Can't Hold Us
- Released: 2011
Macklemore's 2012 line would be alarming if it were done in 2023. Nobody wants to compare themselves to Bill Cosby today.
19. Ooo, I got so much swag that the people at the airport don't even wanna touch my bag
- Artist: Wiz Khalifa
- Song: Fall Asleep
- Released: 2012
Wiz Khalifa is apparently so rich, and his stuff so expensive, that the airport workers are too scared to touch anything, lest they break it and have to pay for it.
20. Oh yeah, yeah I think she like me, ass high up like a mountain, I ain't scared no, I'm go hiking
- Artist: Gucci Mane
- Song: I Be Everywhere
- Released: 2009
Gucci Mane is confident enough in himself that he will conquer that peak. Hopefully, he is well-hydrated, and he has snacks for the long road ahead.
21. I turn into the paraplegic, from X-Men. You ain't get it? I'm all about the brain
- Artist: Logic
- Song: Nothing But A Hero RMX
- Released: 2010
This lyric can be read two ways. Either Logic is the kind of guy who puts brains before beauty, or he is using the idiom 'getting brain' in a more lewd manner.
22. I love you like a fat kid love cake
- Artist: 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg
- Song: 21 Questions
- Released: 2003
This is one of the funny rap quotes. The line sounds like a hallmark card, not rap. However, 50 Cent actually hid some deeper meaning here, saying that, similarly to cake, too much of someone is not healthy.
23. Gas tank on E, but all drinks on me
- Artist: Boosie Badazz
- Song: Wipe Me Down
- Released: 2007
Boosie is a real G; he can't fill his own gas tank, but he is generous enough to pay for other people's drinks. He'll probably have to pay for a tow truck later.
24. Walking my walk, thugged out orthopedic
- Artist: N.O.R.E.
- Song: Banned From TV
- Released: 1998
This is a clever line from the American rapper N.O.R.E. It's great that he is not sacrificing his foot health for the looks.
25. I exchange v-cards with retards
- Artist: Young Money
- Song: Every Girl
- Released: 2009
Even though at first glance this lyric sounds very offensive, it actually isn't (not really). Young Money just wants people to know that as long as his partner is down, he is down, no matter the disability.
26. Never let me slip, 'cause if I slip, then I'm slippin'
- Artist: Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- Song: Nuthin But A "G" Thang
- Released: 1992
This line is often considered to be one of the worst in rap history. Dr. Dre wanted to stay perfect so badly that he, in fact, didn't catch himself slippin' when writing this lyric (in an otherwise excellent track).
27. I like them black, white, Puerto Rican or Haitian, like Japanese, Chinese, or even Asian
- Artist: Chingy
- Song: Balla Baby
- Released: 2004
Chingy decided to take a line from Electric Relaxation by A Tribe Called Quest and add his own spin to it. Too bad he is not great at geography.
28. Lemonade was a popular drink and it still is
- Artist: Gang Star feat. Nice & Smooth
- Song: DWYCK
- Released: 1992
The track itself is an all-time classic, but when you hear this lyric, you are guaranteed to go 'Huh?'. Well, Guru isn't wrong, but huh?
29. There's three of us, but we're not the Beatles
- Artist: Run–DMC
- Song: King of Rock
- Released: 1985
For some reason, Rev Run was not aware that The Beatles were a four-person band. The nickname 'Fab Four' did not give him any indication of that.
30. She said, 'Do you love me?' I tell her, "Only partly, I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry"
- Artist: Drake
- Song: God's Plan
- Released: 2018
At least Drake is honest about where his priorities lie. Must hurt to be #3 in someone's life, especially when #1 is a bed.
31. Double R, that's a Rolls, paint it yellow like it's dairy
- Artist: Drake feat. Young Thug & 2 Chainz
- Song: Sacrifices
- Released: 2017
The lyrics are funny and confusing at the same time. Cheese is the only dairy that's yellow, but you don't think of cheese when you see a yellow car.
32. Standing at my podium, I'm tryin' to watch my sodium
- Artist: Kanye West feat. Jeezy
- Song: Amazing
- Released: 2008
Jeezy uses art and science to carve memorable punchlines. The word podium rhymes well with sodium, and the line can have multiple meanings, depending on who you ask.
33. Always been about them horizontal lines through them 'S's, that's a dollar sign.
- Artist: Chamillionaire feat. Slim Thug
- Song: Still Tippin 2
- Released: 2004
Chamillionaire, that wouldn't look anything like a dollar sign. It looks like you don't know the difference between horizontal and vertical lines.
Rap music has, over the years, provided creative lines infused with messages for the fans. Many of them are funny and full of clever metaphors. However, some, though goofy, come off as downright outrageous. This article provides over 30 funny rap lyrics delivered creatively.
