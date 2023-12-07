33 funny rap lyrics that will definitely make your day

Rap music is one of the most popular music genres in the world. It is an artistic way of tackling heavy subjects and showcasing creativity. Top rappers possess a sharp wit and a hand for funny wordplay. These are funny rap lyrics from great rappers that will make your day.

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Listening to goofy rap lyrics is one of the best ways to brighten your day if you are a rap fan. Throughout the years, rappers have composed some of the funniest lines in music. Whether you're an old-school or modern rap fan, there are plenty of funny quotes and lyrics to listen to. Here are funny rap song lyrics to make you smile.

33 funny rap lyrics

Rappers have a knack for clever wordplay, resulting in some laugh-out-loud rap lyrics. From clever puns to weird one-liners, below are 33 funny rap lyrics guaranteed to crack you up.

1. Got so many chains, they call me Chaining Tatum

Artist : Drake

: Drake Song : Pop Style

: Released: 2016

No, Drake didn't accidentally misspell Channing Tatum. He used fun wordplay to explain just how many chains he has.

2. When I was a Geisha, he was a Samurai; somehow, I understood him when he spoke Thai

Artist : Nicki Minaj

: Nicki Minaj Song : Your Love

: Released: 2010

The words Samurai and Thai rhyme well. But Geisha and Samurai are Japanese and can't speak Thai.

3. I'm like a struggling doctor, no patience

Artist: Fort Minor feat. John Legend

Fort Minor feat. John Legend Song: High Road

Released: 2005

This is one of the funniest hip-hop quotes. Mike Shinoda, aka Fort Minor, cleverly compares his impatience to a doctor who doesn't get patients.

4. Why is the sky blue? Why is water wet?

Artist : GZA

: GZA Song : 4th Chamber

: Released: 1995

Ghostface Killah's questions are profound. However, it is funny nobody has the answers. There is also the complete 180 of the following line, 'Why did Judas rat to the Romans while Jesus slept?'.

5. Girl, you're hot and cold; that makes you warm

Artist : Tyga

: Tyga Song : Temperature

: Released: 2017

This line sounds like the obvious, but it's not realistic. Putting the hot and cold adjectives together does not make someone warm, Tyga. Kindly give specific temperatures!

6. Now why did they make yoo-hoo? Pippity-kaka-poo-poo

Artist : Eminem

: Eminem Song : Big Weenie

: Released: 2004

While the whole track itself is quite ridiculous, this line in particular just takes the cake when it comes to funny freestyle lyrics.

7. I'm hot 'cause I'm fly, you ain't 'cause you not

Artist : MIMS

: MIMS Song : This Is Why I'm Hot

: Released: 2007

Mims' funny line is not a compelling argument. It's pretty much stating the obvious, in the simplest way possible.

8. I'm like a fly Malcolm X, buy any jeans necessary

Artist : Kanye West

: Kanye West Song : Good Morning

: Released: 2007

This is one of Kanye West's funny rap bars. He uses the famous Malcolm X quote ("by any means necessary") to showcase his love for expensive fashion.

9. My paragraph alone is worth five mics; a twelve-song LP, that's thirty-six mics

Artist : KRS-One

: KRS-One Song : 5 Boroughs

: Released: 1998

Redman brings out some of the most funny bars and his creativity is seen in this line. However, that line alone shows he may have failed elementary math because it doesn't add up.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne perform on Friday, October 20, 2023. Photo by: Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

10. You'll never catch an Adam without Eve; you'll never catch a Blue without a Steve

Artist : Demi Lovato feat. Iggy Azalea

: Demi Lovato feat. Iggy Azalea Song : Kingdom Come

: Released: 2015

This hilarious line references the Bible and Blue's Clues in the same sentence. It simply means everyone has their soul mate.

11. I'm a venereal disease, like a menstrual bleed

Artist : Lil Wayne

: Lil Wayne Song : A Milli

: Released: 2008

Lil Wayne's lyrics comparing himself to a venereal disease and menstrual bleeding is one of the most weird rap lyrics. It's also a funny way to emphasise his mark on rap music.

12. Rappin' as I'm mockin' deaf rock stars, wearin' synthetic wigs made of Anwar's dreadlocks

Artist : Tyler, the Creator

: Tyler, the Creator Song : Yonkers

: Released: 2011

While the lyric itself might not be particularly funny, it's Anwar Carrot's annotation in response that makes it awesome.

13. She got a big booty, so I call her Big Booty

Artist : 2 Chainz feat. Kanye West

: 2 Chainz feat. Kanye West Song : Birthday Song

: Released: 2012

2 Chainz sounds almost like Mark Twain with this quote. It must have been a real feat to come up with a lyric so profound.

14. I let you feel like you the sh, but boy, you can't out-fart me

Artist : J. Cole

: J. Cole Song : Dollar And A Dream III

: Released: 2011

This lyric is equal parts hilarious and smart. The wordplay, the crass humour, this bar is simply god-tier.

15. I'm hungry for the cheese like Hungry Hungry Hippo

Artist : Project Pat feat. Gangsta Boo

: Project Pat feat. Gangsta Boo Song : Ballers

: Released: 1999

Project Pat's line is one of the funny rapper quotes. He compares himself to the Hungry Hungry Hippos game, but does his neck extend just as far?

16. Baby, you the whole package, plus you pay your taxes

Artist : B.o.B feat. Bruno Mars

: B.o.B feat. Bruno Mars Song : Nothin On You

: Released: 2010

Once again, Genius annotations are funnier than the lyric itself:

Either way, B.o.B. has come out as a flat-earth theorist, so he himself is not eligible to determine who is the whole package because he is not the whole package.

Gucci Mane performs during Gucci Mane's "Breath of Fresh Air" Album Release Show at Tabernacle on October 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

17. Thirty-eight revolve like the Sun around the Earth

Artist : Jay-Z

: Jay-Z Song : It's Hot

: Released: 1999

This lyric would be quite poetic, comparing the gun cartridge to a celestial body, if only it was scientifically accurate. As we all know, it's the Earth that revolves around the Sun.

18. Little bit of humble, little bit of cautious, somewhere between like Rocky and Cosby

Artist : Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton Song : Can't Hold Us

: Released: 2011

Macklemore's 2012 line would be alarming if it were done in 2023. Nobody wants to compare themselves to Bill Cosby today.

19. Ooo, I got so much swag that the people at the airport don't even wanna touch my bag

Artist : Wiz Khalifa

: Wiz Khalifa Song : Fall Asleep

: Released: 2012

Wiz Khalifa is apparently so rich, and his stuff so expensive, that the airport workers are too scared to touch anything, lest they break it and have to pay for it.

20. Oh yeah, yeah I think she like me, ass high up like a mountain, I ain't scared no, I'm go hiking

Artist : Gucci Mane

: Gucci Mane Song : I Be Everywhere

: Released: 2009

Gucci Mane is confident enough in himself that he will conquer that peak. Hopefully, he is well-hydrated, and he has snacks for the long road ahead.

21. I turn into the paraplegic, from X-Men. You ain't get it? I'm all about the brain

Artist : Logic

: Logic Song : Nothing But A Hero RMX

: Released: 2010

This lyric can be read two ways. Either Logic is the kind of guy who puts brains before beauty, or he is using the idiom 'getting brain' in a more lewd manner.

50 Cent performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on November 09, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

22. I love you like a fat kid love cake

Artist : 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg

: 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg Song : 21 Questions

: Released: 2003

This is one of the funny rap quotes. The line sounds like a hallmark card, not rap. However, 50 Cent actually hid some deeper meaning here, saying that, similarly to cake, too much of someone is not healthy.

23. Gas tank on E, but all drinks on me

Artist : Boosie Badazz

: Boosie Badazz Song : Wipe Me Down

: Released: 2007

Boosie is a real G; he can't fill his own gas tank, but he is generous enough to pay for other people's drinks. He'll probably have to pay for a tow truck later.

24. Walking my walk, thugged out orthopedic

Artist : N.O.R.E.

: N.O.R.E. Song : Banned From TV

: Released: 1998

This is a clever line from the American rapper N.O.R.E. It's great that he is not sacrificing his foot health for the looks.

25. I exchange v-cards with retards

Artist : Young Money

: Young Money Song : Every Girl

: Released: 2009

Even though at first glance this lyric sounds very offensive, it actually isn't (not really). Young Money just wants people to know that as long as his partner is down, he is down, no matter the disability.

26. Never let me slip, 'cause if I slip, then I'm slippin'

Artist : Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

: Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg Song : Nuthin But A "G" Thang

: Released: 1992

This line is often considered to be one of the worst in rap history. Dr. Dre wanted to stay perfect so badly that he, in fact, didn't catch himself slippin' when writing this lyric (in an otherwise excellent track).

27. I like them black, white, Puerto Rican or Haitian, like Japanese, Chinese, or even Asian

Artist : Chingy

: Chingy Song : Balla Baby

: Released: 2004

Chingy decided to take a line from Electric Relaxation by A Tribe Called Quest and add his own spin to it. Too bad he is not great at geography.

28. Lemonade was a popular drink and it still is

Artist : Gang Star feat. Nice & Smooth

: Gang Star feat. Nice & Smooth Song : DWYCK

: Released: 1992

The track itself is an all-time classic, but when you hear this lyric, you are guaranteed to go 'Huh?'. Well, Guru isn't wrong, but huh?

29. There's three of us, but we're not the Beatles

Artist : Run–DMC

: Run–DMC Song : King of Rock

: Released: 1985

For some reason, Rev Run was not aware that The Beatles were a four-person band. The nickname 'Fab Four' did not give him any indication of that.

30. She said, 'Do you love me?' I tell her, "Only partly, I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry"

Artist : Drake

: Drake Song : God's Plan

: Released: 2018

At least Drake is honest about where his priorities lie. Must hurt to be #3 in someone's life, especially when #1 is a bed.

31. Double R, that's a Rolls, paint it yellow like it's dairy

Artist : Drake feat. Young Thug & 2 Chainz

: Drake feat. Young Thug & 2 Chainz Song : Sacrifices

: Released: 2017

The lyrics are funny and confusing at the same time. Cheese is the only dairy that's yellow, but you don't think of cheese when you see a yellow car.

32. Standing at my podium, I'm tryin' to watch my sodium

Artist : Kanye West feat. Jeezy

: Kanye West feat. Jeezy Song : Amazing

: Released: 2008

Jeezy uses art and science to carve memorable punchlines. The word podium rhymes well with sodium, and the line can have multiple meanings, depending on who you ask.

33. Always been about them horizontal lines through them 'S's, that's a dollar sign.

Artist : Chamillionaire feat. Slim Thug

: Chamillionaire feat. Slim Thug Song : Still Tippin 2

: Released: 2004

Chamillionaire, that wouldn't look anything like a dollar sign. It looks like you don't know the difference between horizontal and vertical lines.

Rap music has, over the years, provided creative lines infused with messages for the fans. Many of them are funny and full of clever metaphors. However, some, though goofy, come off as downright outrageous. This article provides over 30 funny rap lyrics delivered creatively.

