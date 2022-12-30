101 affirmations for self-love to help you find confidence

Affirmations are short positive statements that can help you to challenge and overcome self-sabotaging and negative thoughts. They can be spoken out aloud or printed on cards to read when you need a boost. For affirmations to work, they must be in the present tense, positive, personal and specific. Affirmations for self-love can be a helpful tool for personal development and growth.

Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Self-love affirmations are positive statements about yourself that help to build self-esteem and confidence. Repeating these affirmations can help you reprogram your mind to think more positively about yourself.

Positive affirmations for self-love

These self-love affirmations will help grow your self-esteem and worth and, most importantly, give you the love you deserve. They will also help you stay motivated, even in tough times.

I am deserving of a happy and fulfilling life.

I love myself unconditionally.

I fully love the person I am, both inside and out.

I can choose self-love whenever I desire.

I let my love for myself grow every day.

I am not less for making mistakes. I am more because I learn from them.

I love the person that I am and the person I am becoming.

It’s okay not to be okay. I allow myself to feel whatever I need to.

I am courageous and brave for trying, even when it’s hard.

I am strong, beautiful, and confident.

I deserve a peaceful and loving life.

I allow myself to accept love, prosperity, and abundance.

Loving myself means I am able to love others more.

One bad day does not make me a bad person. It makes me human.

I live my life for me. Not for what others think.

I forgive myself and learn from my mistakes.

I am exactly who I need to be.

I am compassionate with myself when I fail.

I choose to think positively about myself.

My feelings deserve to be expressed. I allow them to flow.

I follow my own heart, not the expectations of others.

I am my best source of motivation.

I allow myself to love who I am, not who I think I should be.

I accept my fears and doubts and try anyways.

I am grateful for this body, this mind, and this soul.

I am deeply loved and carry myself in this way.

I love myself and my uniqueness.

I love every part of what makes me who I am.

Self-worth affirmations

Photo: pexels.com, @padrinan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Self-worth cultivation is the first step toward success. If you have dreams to achieve, believing in yourself can give you the perseverance needed to keep moving. Affirmations for self-worth will help you fight anxiety and concerns related to low self-worth and help you start thinking positively.

I am worthy of happiness.

I am worthy and deserving of a lifetime filled with happiness and joy.

I am worthy and deserving of my beautiful dreams.

I stand tall in my undeniable worthiness.

I am worthy of unconditional respect and acceptance.

I am worthy of living the life of my dreams.

Every day, I become more confident, compassionate, and courageous.

I have an incredible gift to offer this world.

I confidently and fearlessly believe in myself.

I am worthy, powerful, and more than enough.

I choose to love my imperfect self perfectly.

I have what it takes to be successful in all that I do.

I believe I am worthy enough to manifest my dreams, and my heart is open to receiving everything I desire.

I know my value and will not lessen or shrink myself for anything or anyone.

My mistakes don’t make me a bad person.

I am strong and can stand up for myself and others when needed.

I am enough, and I don’t need to change.

I am worthy of being praised and rewarded for my efforts.

I am capable, strong, worthy, and always enough.

I approve of myself, and that’s the only approval I need.

My worthiness is not defined by my achievements.

My opinion is important, and people genuinely care about it.

I am willing to learn, grow, and continuously evolve.

Everything I'm looking for, I can find within me.

I strive to do my best every day, and that’s enough.

My very existence makes this world a better place.

I am just as worthy as anyone else.

I am worthy, and my worth isn’t affected by someone else’s opinion.

Positive self-confidence affirmations

Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Self-confidence affirmations are just positive statements that will help you overcome negative thoughts and be more confident about yourself and your abilities.

The road to improvement is paved with challenges; I can overcome all of them.

I celebrate and reward myself for every win, no matter how small it may seem.

When I set my mind on something, I won’t stop until I reach it.

I radiate with confidence; people around me can feel it.

I am motivated to become the best version of myself.

I see myself walking confidently into every situation.

I am grateful for everything I’ve accomplished so far.

Every day is an opportunity to be better.

Every challenge I overcome is a success.

I don’t have to stay around people that don’t make me happy.

I learn something from every experience.

I am stronger than my fears.

I don't need validation from others to know how good I am.

I am in complete control of my emotions.

I don’t have to apologize for my emotions and attitudes.

I don’t have to waste time on people whose company I don’t enjoy.

I am capable of reaching my goals.

I am a good person who deserves to be treated with respect.

Positive affirmations for self-esteem

Photo: pexels.com, @felixmittermeier (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you sometimes struggling with loving and accepting yourself? Positive self-esteem affirmations will definitely boost your self-esteem.

I am a beautiful, smart, and fun person.

I am brave and strong.

I am thankful for my body, mind, and spirit.

I am confident in my own skin.

The more I practice loving myself, the more lovable I become.

My life is a place of balance and harmony.

Nothing can stop me from achieving my dreams.

I let go of that which no longer serves me.

I treat others with kindness and compassion.

I deserve the compliments that I receive.

I love every part of what makes me who I am.

People want to hear my thoughts and opinions. My voice is important.

I have always and will always try my best.

I respect my own boundaries.

There’s absolutely nothing out of my reach.

I deserve acceptance and love the way I am.

A lot of people respect and admire me.

I can say no when something does not serve me.

I let go of my past and live in the present.

I love and accept myself exactly as I am.

Loving myself comes easily and naturally.

Everything I need is within me.

I respect myself, and others appreciate me.

I embrace my unique individuality.

I love my body and all it does for me.

I value the effort and work I put into all aspects of my life.

The love I give myself is reflected in all areas of my life.

Self-love affirmations remind you of your goals and worth. When you repeat self-love affirmations, you are programming your mind for success. Reciting the above affirmations for self-love at the beginning of your day can lead to more productive thoughts and a positive attitude and ultimately change how you approach daily challenges.

READ ALSO: 100+ inspirational you are amazing quotes to lift someone up

Legit.ng recently published an article about 100+ inspirational you are amazing quotes. Looking for the perfect words to show appreciation to someone special in your life? "You are amazing" quotes are a significant source of motivation and inspiration.

Cement your bond with your loved ones and friends by remembering to appreciate everything they do. Send them inspirational "you are amazing" quotes whenever you can to lift them up. You will have established a healthy relationship that will last forever.

Source: Legit.ng