The general overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has come under fire over his viral prayer for his congregation

During a service, he prayed for worshippers that their colleagues would be coming to them for food and refreshments before January 2025

Reacting, a fearless Nigerian lady faulted the viral prayer on X with reasons and made new declarations

A Nigerian lady, @torty_mercy, has rejected the viral prayer by RCCG's general overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye.

In a now-deleted video shared by @RCCG_PR, the cleric made declarations to worshippers that did not sit well with many netizens.

She rejected Adeboye's prayer. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, X/@torty_mercy

Praying for his congregation, he said their colleagues would be coming to them for refreshments and food before January 2025.

He also prayed they would become the go-to people in their families. Adeboye's prayer went thus:

"Before this time next year, your colleagues would be coming to you for food.

"They would be coming to you for refreshments.

"I decree that in your family, you will be the go to person in Jesus name."

Lady rejects Adeboye's prayer

Countering Adeboye's prayer, a lady, @torty_mercy, made fresh declarations for herself and her family.

According to her, a rich man surrounded by 10 poor people is a poor man in waiting. She tagged the prayer a selfish mindset. Her lengthy thread on X read in part:

"In my family, I will not be the only go to person, we all shall blossom! Anybody coming to me for refreshment will be for leisure, my colleagues will prosper as I prosper, my friends will succeed as I succeed.

"I reject this prayer in my life Jesus name!

"One rich person surrounded by 10 poor people, is a poor man in wait. Even the wealthiest of persons would not survive heavy and consistent black tax. If it doesn’t impact your wealth, it will impact your health.

"Except you decide to blackout everyone and face your life. If not, the consistent calls for help will give you high blood pressure.

"Then, the envy, the strife, the complaint, the frustration..."

See her tweet below:

People reacted to her take on Adeboye's prayer

@MzMusings said:

"Good take. One of the reasons I stopped singing lonely at the top by Asake. It won't be lonely at my own top. We win together."

@DigitNovaya said:

"Even in their prayers, you see their sadistic nature. They want people around you to be hungry and then running to you. Nonsense men of satan."

@phlgmatic1 said:

"This is how I feel too when there is an accident and only one person survives and they go to thank God for killing the other people."

@Tenny_0240 said:

"I'm the firstborn in my family of orientation. I pray every day for my siblings to be successful in whatever they lay their hands on. Every of their heart's desire will be given to them. I don't want anybody to look up to the other before he/she eats.

@ratio_199 said:

"Thank you for speaking up mercy cos I didn’t understand the reason for that kind of prayer point."

