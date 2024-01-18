Pastor John Anosike has said that if any of his followers consider him a mentor or spiritual father, they must bring their full January salary to him.

In a video which was recorded during one of the church’s programmes, Pastor Anosike told worshippers that they would witness positive things in their lives if they obeyed him

After the video surfaced on the internet, several social media users have expressed their thoughts

Cape Town, South Africa - Ikechukwu John Anosike, senior pastor at the Spirit Revelation Ecclesia, Cape Town, South Africa, has told his church members that their first fruit is for him.

Legit.ng reports that tithing first fruits has been debated by many Christians over the years.

Pastor Anosike claims members' salary is his

In his speech, Pastor Anosike said he needs his followers’ January salaries for his own “welfare”.

It is not immediately clear when exactly the video was taken.

Pastor Anosike said:

“I want to challenge you by the spirit of God. I fear nobody and I fear no criticisms. If you call me your spiritual father, this month’s salary is your first fruit of the year. It is for me — not for church. It is for this altar; it is for this oracle. It is for this vessel, this one that God has prepared. It is for my welfare.

“If you honour me with the first fruit of your first year, if you don’t testify, come back, I will give it back to you. You will see wonders; covenant with my spirit.”

Check out some reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to Pastor Anosike's remarks below:

Daniel Regha wrote:

"Men of God who spread misinformation aren't the problem, it's the people who applaud their wrong teachings and shout "Amen" I blame; How on earth can a pastor boldly say that members' first month's salary belongs to him, he's even feeling entitled to their money. That's ridiculous."

@agbonite said:

"The church is now a lucrative business for many.

"Funny enough, majority of the individuals in that church have started making plans for the January salary to be remitted to him at month end. Is (sic) a pity."

@LP20964169 commented:

"Spiritual father? This is spiritual abuse twisting religious obligation into personal financial scheme."

