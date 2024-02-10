35 baptism quotes and bible verses for the special day

The baptismal day is undeniably a precious occasion for the person being baptised and their family. Watching your loved one get baptised and begin their journey through faith is an emotional and beautiful experience. These baptism quotes will help you express how you feel about the momentous event in the life of your loved one.

Bsignifiess signifies forgiveness and cleansing from sin that comes through faith in Jesus Christ. Photo: @huy-tran, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christians believe that baptism and communion are ways that unite them with Christ through his suffering and resurrection. It is also a way to profess faith in Christ publicly and commit yourself to Him and his people. What do you say when a child gets baptized?

Baptism quotes from the Bible

In the Bible, baptism identifies with Christ's death and resurrection. Several verses in the Bible talk about baptism. Below is a collection of baptism verses to guide you on what to say or write on a baptism card.

Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. - Matthew 28:19

For we were all baptized by one Spirit so as to form one body—whether Jews or Gentiles, slave or free—and we were all given the one Spirit to drink. - 1 Corinthians 12:13

And now, what are you waiting for? Get up, be baptized and wash your sins away, calling on his name. – Acts 22:16

But when they believed Philip as he proclaimed the good news of the kingdom of God and the name of Jesus Christ, they were baptized, both men and women. – Acts 8:12

So in Christ Jesus, you are all children of God through faith, for all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. – Galatians 3:26-27

Peter replied, 'Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. – Acts 2:38

And so John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness, preaching a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. – Mark 1:4

Happy baptism quotes for cards

Happy baptism quotes. Photo: pexels.com, @william-fortunato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many people attend the baptism ceremony, bringing christening cards and gifts. Here are some beautiful quotes to guide you on what to put down on the card.

To obtain religion that will save us in the presence of God, we must obtain the Holy Ghost; we must believe in the Lord Jesus, then repent of our sins, that is, forsake them, then go forward and be immersed in water for the remission of sins, then receive the laying on of hands. –Lorenzo Snow

When we were baptized, we took upon us not only the name of Christ but also the law of obedience. – Robert D. Hales

May your baptism serve as a beautiful reminder of God's unwavering love for you.

Wishing you a baptism filled with love, joy, and the promise of a bright future.

May the love and grace of God shine upon you on this blessed day of your baptism.

To be baptized into the Lord's home and heart is a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

Short baptism quotes

The primary reason for a believer to be baptised is obedience to Christ. Have a look at some of the cute baptism quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Baptism is an outward expression of an inward faith. – Watchman Nee

God brings men into deep waters not to drown them but to cleanse them. – John H. Aughey

Baptism is bowing before the Father and letting Him do his work. – Max Lucado

Jesus made saving repentance possible, and He made baptism meaningful. – John H. Groberg

We are called to live our baptism daily as new creatures clothed in Christ. – Pope Francis

Baptism is the catalyst to spiritual maturity, not the sign of having attained it. – J.D. Greer

Baptism quotes for a girl

Baptism quotes for a girl. Photo: pexels.com, @amponsah-nii-davidson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Welcoming your daughter to the Christian world may appear easy, but when the time comes, you may be at a loss for words and wonder what to say on such an occasion. Here are some of the best baptism blessings quotes you can choose from.

I am so grateful for your decision to be baptized, my daughter. I welcome you and ask that you take the time to get to know us as a spiritual family.

Happy baptism day, my daughter. You are everything a parent wants in a child. I can’t wait to nurture you in God’s love.

There will always be a reason to be thankful for my daughter. On your baptism, we hand you over to God to guide you throughout your life.

Baptism is a special and significant moment in your life, my girl; it brings you into the family.

It’s the baptism day for my special little girl. Happy baptism, my daughter; the good Lord will never leave or forsake you.

Baptism is a significant moment in life; I am happy you followed this faith. Congratulations on your baptism, my daughter.

Catholic baptism quotes

Having your baby baptized in the Catholic Church is not optional. Below are some of the best baptism quotes to help you express how you feel about the momentous event in the life of your loved one.

Baptism is a sacred and immutable testimony of the grace of God, though the devil administered it. Still, all who may partake of it were ungodly and polluted as to their own persons. Baptism ever retains its own character and is never contaminated by the vices of men.

Through baptism, we are clothed with Christ and become his disciples, following in his footsteps and doing his will.

Baptism is the door of the Church, the gateway to the Christian life, and the sign of our entrance into God’s family.

Baptism is a sacrament of hope, a sign that God’s promises of life, forgiveness, and salvation are real and trustworthy.

Through baptism, we are united with the Body of Christ, the Church, and we are called to work together for the common good of all people.

Baptism quotes for a baby boy

Baptism quotes for baby boys. Photo: @truthvisual, pexels.com

Source: UGC

What is a good baptism quote? The following are christening quotes for your baby boy that express the miraculous gift from God he is.

After being buried with Christ by baptism, you’re set free to live a new life that is as rich, joyful and fulfilling as His life was. Enjoy it, son.

Today, on the occasion of my son’s Baptism, I’d like to share with you a few thoughts about friendship. Friendship is a beautiful thing. Ezoic

Our sweetest blessings upon the moments of our lives are those that bring us closer to others. Your Baptism has blessed Nana, Papa, and the whole family with a connection to you. With all our love, Mummy and Daddy.

This baby boy, born unto us and brought to the waters of Baptism, is signed with the mark of the Cross and sealed with the grace of God.

You are buried with Christ by baptism into death, like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, so you also should walk in newness of life, dear son.

Above are some of the baptism quotes that symbolise God's forgiveness, renewal, and hope for his children. You can share them with your loved ones during the day of the sacred ceremony.

Legit.ng recently published an article about 33 you are stronger than you think quotes. Life is not always a bed of roses. When tough times come, you better be ready to weather the storm. The "you are stronger than you think quotes" will make you believe in yourself to overcome any situation.

"You are stronger than you think quotes" come from people, including famous personalities who have endured trying times and become successful. A little motivation goes a long way in helping you surmount any obstacle. Learn how to overcome challenges through the, you are stronger than you think quotes.

Source: Legit.ng