Nigerians began 2024 with a series of prophecies from different pastors, as usual. However, some of the prophecies appeared to be coming to pass in just the first month of the new year.

This is due to the fact that some unfolding events in January 2024 appeared to be in accordance with the predictions of at least three pastors.

The pastors' predictions and current events:

Tough time for churches, Prophet Iginla and Bishop Edoro

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja and Bishop Joseph Edoro, the founder of A Touch From Heaven International Ministry in Lagos, predicted tough times for the churches in 2024.

Iginla and Edoro, in the 2024 prophecies, predicted that churches would be divided between 2024 and 2026 and pastors would hate each other as they hated the devil.

In just 2024, at least two big churches or pastors, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Synagogue of All Nations (SCOAN), and iReign Christian Ministry, have faced criticism from the public in January, a trend that, if continued, could have a ripple effect on the church.

One would think that the late Pastor TB Joshua, the founder of Synagogue, appeared to have overcome the hurdles of life following his death in 2021. Still, the BBC documentary was a resurrection of a tough time for the late cleric.

The sexual assaults and other abuses are damaging to the image of the church and can have ripple effects on the population size of the church.

Also in January, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG was dragged on social media for praying that all Redeem churchgoers, coworkers, friends, and family members would come and beg them for food and refreshments in 2024.

This saw the church being questioned by the youths even though the reality of life implies that some people will have more than others. However, the development went in line with Prophet Igin's prophecy that youths would go against the churches in 2024.

The recent life sentence handed over to Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels is another event that could affect the church in 2024, as it appeared to be in accordance with the prophecies of Prophet Iginla and Bishop Edoro.

See Prophet Iginla's prophecy here:

Kidnapping will take on a new dimension, Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele was one of the controversial clerics in Nigeria known for releasing prophecies almost every day.

In his 2024 prophecies released on the eve of Christmas in December 2023, the cleric predicted that "the spirit of God says kidnapping will take another dimension. Let us pray for all governors in Nigeria that none of them will be bedridden.’’

Barely a month into the new year, a large number of people have been kidnapped, including the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Philip Aivoj. He was released four days later by his abductors.

Political prophecies that came to pass in 2023

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu emerged as the number one Nigerian leader through the miseries of prophecies in favour and against him. 2023 was another year where many clerics made different prophecies, particularly about the February 25 presidential election.

While some prophecies came to pass, others did not manifest, and some religious leaders were criticised for releasing false prophecies on social media.

Before the 2023 presidential election, many of the prophecies were in support of Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party, while some were for Tinubu. A fraction of the prophecies predicted the victory of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

