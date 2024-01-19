A Nigerian woman has shared a video showcasing her husband's relentless devotion to praying for their children

The emotional footage captured her husband's night routine of waking up at 3 am to pray for their little ones

The woman, moved by her husband's commitment, recorded the touching moment and shared it on her TikTok page

The woman revealed how she woke up around 4 am to find her husband praying in the sitting room.

Overwhelmed with emotions, she shed tears of gratitude, realising how blessed she was to have him as her partner.

She reiterated that her husband's devotion extends beyond his prayers, as he ensured that his children received his blessings every night.

In the video, her husband was seen in their children’s room, kneeling and praying for their well-being.

The woman expressed her gratitude for being a part of a loving and Godly marriage.

She wrote;

“My Husband Sleeps and wakes up at 3 am to pray Every Night! Once he is done with his prayers He Enters the kid's room to pray for them. This particular day I woke up at 4:00 am and saw him praying in the sitting room.

"I went to the kitchen to check something and went back to my room. Only to come out at 4 am and meet him praying for the kids as usual. I shed a tear.

"To how blessed I am to have this man as Mine! I for the first time recorded him doing this, and watching this video shows how blessed I am. Every day he lays his hands on our heads and prays for us in our sleep. He drills us in the place of prayers, and I'm strengthened each passing day!

"God is still in the business of giving his children the best sons! And YES Godly men and Marriages still exist. I'm grateful to be living in one. He still ensures his kids wear ironed uniforms to school everyday! THANK YOU JESUS! For This Precious Gift.”

In her caption, she appreciated God for bringing her man into her life.

She wrote;

“When I say I'm Blessed, I mean I'm Blessed not with money only, but with the Gift of Men! Honestly speaking I don't think I'd be where I am today if I'd missed the part of marrying this Amazing man! Our Journey in marriage has consistently shown me that not all that glitters is gold.

"Because if I had looked at his very past, I'd have never gotten married to him! But today, God has Blessed us! I pray each passing day that singles get to marry their own spouse and experience the joy in a peaceful home. This man has been my rock, my priest, my peace, my joy, my laughter, my happiness, and my Love for the past 11 years of being together. Married for 6plus years now.

"He Makes Marriage, so easy! Aby Naturals would have NEVER Gotten here if not for his constant push and support! Dear Hubby, I'll do this life with you over and over again! I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH..P.S.: He Never even knew I was there talk more of recording him. And he doesn't even know about this video until he sees it later on.”

Reactions as woman praises husband

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the video

@manjeri5 said:

“Mine can't even pray for food.”

Oluwapemisire said:

“You will not lose him in Jesus' name.”

Tolu reacted:

“Sisters, this is to let you know that God still has Sons. regardless of what is happening around us.”

Empress reacted:

“My mum and dad always did this but I give kudos more to my mom that woman no dey sleep she would stay up all night to pray for us.”

@shielah reacted:

“I decree and declare that my husband is going to be just like that in Jesus mighty name. Amen.”

King Humble Smocks said:

“Alhamdullilah I saw this and ties Rolle down not the man praying mood but how appreciative you are for him most have such husband or wife's.”

Rachael said:

“Una Don marry good husband finish.”

Caring husband blesses wife with two tricycles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

