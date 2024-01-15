Prophet Odedoyin, who has his church within the same environs as SCOAN, has reacted to controversial BBC reports on TB Joshua

He affirmed all the key issues raised in the BBC controversial documentary while noting that he had once delivered a message to TB Joshua on the issues

He spoke to Legit.ng while revealing his prophecies for Nigeria and nine other countries for 2024

Ikotun, Lagos - Nigerians continue to react to the three-hour documentary aired by the BBC about the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, mostly referred to as TB Joshua.

The latest reaction comes from Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel, the spiritual leader of Christ for All Souls Ministries, whose church is within the same environment as SCOAN.

Prophet Odedoyin believes BBC documentary on Joshua Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Legit.ng, the cleric claimed that the BBC documentary on TB Joshua only confirmed what he knows.

He revealed that he and his members had met with the church and confronted them about the issues.

His words:

"We have once delivered a message to him on this trending issues, BBC only confirmed the truth, I am telling you categorically.

"Let me tell you, there some certain set of people, they will keep kicking against this that is because they are in boundage.

"Last year the Lord showed me that there was a lot of popular men of God who are enjoying fame but are not really serving God but the devil/

"Recently, the Lord took me to a particular church with a large crowd, and I saw people. The Lord told me that most of the people there had died four years , and their spirits came back to the church."

He further advised Christians to be careful where they worship, have a discerning spirit, and allow God to direct them.

He added:

"There are certain people who knew about TB Joshua, but they packaged him when he was alive for the world and use the media to clean is image.

"I want to tell you fact, BBC are not lying, it is what they saw they reported. When you meet people one by one they will tell you more on their experience."

Prophesies for 2024

Speaking further, Prophet Ezekiel revealed his prophecies for 2024, which cut across nine countries, Africa and Nigeria.

For Nigeria, he noted that the emergence of President Bola Tinubu was for positive and negative reasons.

Part of the prophecy reads:

"This current government is full of many Men of darkness but I have my representatives there. I will remove some in position of authority. The world cannot behold my sword, that is why there will be lots of disgrace and disappointment."

Full details of his prophesy for Nigeria and others in 2024 can be seen here.

Source: Legit.ng