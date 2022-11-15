150+ Funny boat names that will surely make your friends laugh

Looking for funny boat names for your newly acquired vessel? A funny name elicits a smile from your friends and makes your boat recognisable among other vessels. Choosing a name can be a cumbersome task, but with these suggestions, you can settle for one that will give your vessel an unmatched identity.

If you love a touch of humour in everything you do, you will like the idea of finding funny boat names for your vessels. Lots of names are available, but picking a suitable one can be daunting if you do not have an idea. The suggestions below offer a good starting point for picking a name for your vessel.

Funny boat names

No one likes boring stuff, and even though the boat or ship is yours, you should pick a hilarious name that makes people laugh, bringing vibrancy. These funny names for ships will make it get the attention it deserves.

The Wind Ranger

Seas the Day

Jolly Rancher

Buoyant Buoy

Serendipity

Aqua Life

Mizu Boto

Beyond the Abyss

The Prawn Star

Fish and Ships

Rubber Boat

Snail Pace

The Boat Life

Midlife Crisis

Anchorless

Scotch Mist

Usain Boat

Dolphin Dancer

Wicked Woman

Dream Quest

Achieving Average

Around the World in 79 Days

Shelter from the Storm

Gingersnap

Veronica

Great Escape

Committed

Caribbean Queen

Mad Shark

Giggling Penguins

Symphony

Life’s Too Short

Knot Even

Seaclusion

Crews Inn

Ice Breaker

Bait, Sweat n Beers

Shady Business

Got Wind?

Summer’s Child

November Star

Common Sense

The Codfather

Hail Mary

Bald Eagle

Slap Shot

Marlin Monroe

Bonnie

Rebel

Witty boat names

Witty names for boats show brilliance and bring out a funny meaning. People reading the boat’s name will be left in stitches while also thinking about the meaning of the words. Here are some you can use for your vessel.

Eggs-ta-Sea

Liquid Asset

Grounds for Divorce

What’s up Dock?

Berth Control

Knot Paid For

A-Loan at Last

Unfathomable

Amy’s Wine-House

Knot On Call

Sea-duction

Miss Conduct

Tax Sea-vation

Aquaholic

Reel Deal

Chrome Dancer

Deadliest Catch

Shack-a-tack

Miss Treated

Adam’s refuge

Error 404: Fish Not Found

5 O’Clock Somewhere

Thirst N’ Howl

Claire Buoyant

Sink Oar Swim

Debaitable

Sea Señor

Tip Sea McStagger

Boatweiser

O. I. Sea

Easy Breezy

The Bass and the Furious

Fishful Thinking

Off Da Hook

Baiter Late Than Never

Fishy Business

The Last Ship

One Step Closer

Dancing in the Storm

Co-motion

Gliding on Waves

Almost Heaven

Smoke On The Water

Pier Pressure

Fantasea

Sail La Vie

Hydro Therapy

New Kid on the Dock

Liquid Limo

Cool boat names

Who does not like to be associated with something nice and trendy? Having a cool name is inevitable if you intend to give your boat a nice appearance. Choose any boat title from the list below to fulfil that intent.

Hakuna Matata

Quest Jetter

Pillar of Autumn

Mystic of Time

Top of the Hour

Rooster Cruiser

Heart of the Dragon

Starry Ice

Water Horse

Zodiac Pisces

Yellow Whale

First Edition

Happy Ending

Tall Goddess

Wind Song

Treasure Girl

Wave Runner

Ocean Quiet

Better Days

Aquamarine

Anchor Management

Sea Liquor

Viking God

First In Business

Courtship

Sounds Of The Night

Area 51

Star Of The Runway

34Th Street

Silver Lining

Life Of Leisure

Liberty Meadows

Brass Monkey

One Day Gain

Wooden Tiger

Velvet Morning

Paci Fire

Event Horizon

Second Glance

Family Affair

Cloud Nine

Weekend Edition

Waterfront Bar

Flash Dance

Riff Raff

White Pearl

Spartacus

A Treasure Found

Dreamweaver

Unique boat names

Want a boat whose name does not resemble the many common phrases used on other vessels? A unique name makes your boat stand out among other vessels and shows how much you value it. These are some of the best boat names not commonly used that you can try out.

Great White

Shark Bait

Unsinkable

The Kraken

On a Roll

Mimosa

Party’s over

Mistified

Status Qua

One more toy

No Rules

Fanci Nanci

Second thoughts

Off the grid

Impulsive

Shameless

Rewind

Never Say Never

Jus Chill’n

Double Dawn

Heartbeat

Triple Treat

Sweet & Salty

Anaconda

Cynderella

Sunday Money

Halftime

Sea The Moment

The Office

Ironman

Fun Size

Bet On It

Vitamin Sea

At Eaze

Boatox

Notta-Yachta

Pepsea

Far Fetched

Fish Tank

Fish Tales

For Sail

Atlantis

Amazonite

Flying Dutchman

Blue blood

Sea-battical

Riptide

Nausea

All Aboard

Reel Love

Nautical puns

Nautical puns are an interesting way of cheering up everyone aboard your vessel. They are funny and leave people thinking about them, making your boat trip amazing. Here are some of the puns you can try.

The boat race team should show some sportsman-ship.

Leaving boating school is sad. I hated saying bye to my piers.

This boat tells really good stories. They always have a ferry-tail ending.

Did you guys hear about the boat stuck in the Suez canal? Waterway to get stuck!

I won the rowing championship, canoe believe it?

I shouted hello at this fancy-looking ship. "Yacht do you want?" it asked.

We had a party on our boat the other day. It was a sail-abration.

A rope asked if it was getting a Christmas present. 'Depends if you're knotty or nice,' the sailor replied.

This poor barge feels sick. It'll have to go to the dock.

Did you hear about the yacht builder that had to work from home? His sails went through the roof.

Guide for the best boat name ideas

Picking a boat name is a daunting task for most new boat owners. Here are things you should look into when choosing a boat name to make your work easier.

Keep it short: Many people can easily pronounce a short name. On the other hand, most people will not remember a lengthy boat name.

Fun: The name should have some funny aspects attached because everyone likes interesting things. Your boat name can be inspired by many things, such as movies, weather, food, or animals.

Consider loved ones: What do your loved ones think about the boat’s name? Instead of struggling with naming your boat alone, you can get interesting naming ideas from your friends and relatives.

Business and pleasure: Whether using the boat for business or not, do not forget the sea is beautiful, and you can always have time for pleasure. Come up with a name that reflects the boat's easy side.

Originality: Put your creativity to use, and do not go for the commonly used names. Originality makes your boat name unique, grabbing the attention it requires.

Funny boat names can be difficult to find, but with the suggestions above, you can make your friends laugh whenever they read your boat’s name. Additionally, the guide on choosing a name can help you find a unique one.

