150+ Funny boat names that will surely make your friends laugh
Looking for funny boat names for your newly acquired vessel? A funny name elicits a smile from your friends and makes your boat recognisable among other vessels. Choosing a name can be a cumbersome task, but with these suggestions, you can settle for one that will give your vessel an unmatched identity.
If you love a touch of humour in everything you do, you will like the idea of finding funny boat names for your vessels. Lots of names are available, but picking a suitable one can be daunting if you do not have an idea. The suggestions below offer a good starting point for picking a name for your vessel.
Funny boat names
No one likes boring stuff, and even though the boat or ship is yours, you should pick a hilarious name that makes people laugh, bringing vibrancy. These funny names for ships will make it get the attention it deserves.
- The Wind Ranger
- Seas the Day
- Jolly Rancher
- Buoyant Buoy
- Serendipity
- Aqua Life
- Mizu Boto
- Beyond the Abyss
- The Prawn Star
- Fish and Ships
- Rubber Boat
- Snail Pace
- The Boat Life
- Midlife Crisis
- Anchorless
- Scotch Mist
- Usain Boat
- Dolphin Dancer
- Wicked Woman
- Dream Quest
- Achieving Average
- Around the World in 79 Days
- Shelter from the Storm
- Gingersnap
- Veronica
- Great Escape
- Committed
- Caribbean Queen
- Mad Shark
- Giggling Penguins
- Symphony
- Life’s Too Short
- Knot Even
- Seaclusion
- Crews Inn
- Ice Breaker
- Bait, Sweat n Beers
- Shady Business
- Got Wind?
- Summer’s Child
- November Star
- Common Sense
- The Codfather
- Hail Mary
- Bald Eagle
- Slap Shot
- Marlin Monroe
- Bonnie
- Rebel
Witty boat names
Witty names for boats show brilliance and bring out a funny meaning. People reading the boat’s name will be left in stitches while also thinking about the meaning of the words. Here are some you can use for your vessel.
- Eggs-ta-Sea
- Liquid Asset
- Grounds for Divorce
- What’s up Dock?
- Berth Control
- Knot Paid For
- A-Loan at Last
- Unfathomable
- Amy’s Wine-House
- Knot On Call
- Sea-duction
- Miss Conduct
- Tax Sea-vation
- Aquaholic
- Reel Deal
- Chrome Dancer
- Deadliest Catch
- Shack-a-tack
- Miss Treated
- Adam’s refuge
- Error 404: Fish Not Found
- 5 O’Clock Somewhere
- Thirst N’ Howl
- Claire Buoyant
- Sink Oar Swim
- Debaitable
- Sea Señor
- Tip Sea McStagger
- Boatweiser
- O. I. Sea
- Easy Breezy
- The Bass and the Furious
- Fishful Thinking
- Off Da Hook
- Baiter Late Than Never
- Fishy Business
- The Last Ship
- One Step Closer
- Dancing in the Storm
- Co-motion
- Gliding on Waves
- Almost Heaven
- Smoke On The Water
- Pier Pressure
- Fantasea
- Sail La Vie
- Hydro Therapy
- New Kid on the Dock
- Liquid Limo
Cool boat names
Who does not like to be associated with something nice and trendy? Having a cool name is inevitable if you intend to give your boat a nice appearance. Choose any boat title from the list below to fulfil that intent.
- Hakuna Matata
- Quest Jetter
- Pillar of Autumn
- Mystic of Time
- Top of the Hour
- Rooster Cruiser
- Heart of the Dragon
- Starry Ice
- Water Horse
- Zodiac Pisces
- Yellow Whale
- First Edition
- Happy Ending
- Tall Goddess
- Wind Song
- Treasure Girl
- Wave Runner
- Ocean Quiet
- Better Days
- Aquamarine
- Anchor Management
- Sea Liquor
- Viking God
- First In Business
- Courtship
- Sounds Of The Night
- Area 51
- Star Of The Runway
- 34Th Street
- Silver Lining
- Life Of Leisure
- Liberty Meadows
- Brass Monkey
- One Day Gain
- Wooden Tiger
- Velvet Morning
- Paci Fire
- Event Horizon
- Second Glance
- Family Affair
- Cloud Nine
- Weekend Edition
- Waterfront Bar
- Flash Dance
- Riff Raff
- White Pearl
- Spartacus
- A Treasure Found
- Dreamweaver
Unique boat names
Want a boat whose name does not resemble the many common phrases used on other vessels? A unique name makes your boat stand out among other vessels and shows how much you value it. These are some of the best boat names not commonly used that you can try out.
- Great White
- Shark Bait
- Unsinkable
- The Kraken
- On a Roll
- Mimosa
- Party’s over
- Mistified
- Status Qua
- One more toy
- No Rules
- Fanci Nanci
- Second thoughts
- Off the grid
- Impulsive
- Shameless
- Rewind
- Never Say Never
- Jus Chill’n
- Double Dawn
- Heartbeat
- Triple Treat
- Sweet & Salty
- Anaconda
- Cynderella
- Sunday Money
- Halftime
- Sea The Moment
- The Office
- Ironman
- Fun Size
- Bet On It
- Vitamin Sea
- At Eaze
- Boatox
- Notta-Yachta
- Pepsea
- Far Fetched
- Fish Tank
- Fish Tales
- For Sail
- Atlantis
- Amazonite
- Flying Dutchman
- Blue blood
- Sea-battical
- Riptide
- Nausea
- All Aboard
- Reel Love
Nautical puns
Nautical puns are an interesting way of cheering up everyone aboard your vessel. They are funny and leave people thinking about them, making your boat trip amazing. Here are some of the puns you can try.
- The boat race team should show some sportsman-ship.
- Leaving boating school is sad. I hated saying bye to my piers.
- This boat tells really good stories. They always have a ferry-tail ending.
- Did you guys hear about the boat stuck in the Suez canal? Waterway to get stuck!
- I won the rowing championship, canoe believe it?
- I shouted hello at this fancy-looking ship. "Yacht do you want?" it asked.
- We had a party on our boat the other day. It was a sail-abration.
- A rope asked if it was getting a Christmas present. 'Depends if you're knotty or nice,' the sailor replied.
- This poor barge feels sick. It'll have to go to the dock.
- Did you hear about the yacht builder that had to work from home? His sails went through the roof.
Guide for the best boat name ideas
Picking a boat name is a daunting task for most new boat owners. Here are things you should look into when choosing a boat name to make your work easier.
Keep it short: Many people can easily pronounce a short name. On the other hand, most people will not remember a lengthy boat name.
Fun: The name should have some funny aspects attached because everyone likes interesting things. Your boat name can be inspired by many things, such as movies, weather, food, or animals.
Consider loved ones: What do your loved ones think about the boat’s name? Instead of struggling with naming your boat alone, you can get interesting naming ideas from your friends and relatives.
Business and pleasure: Whether using the boat for business or not, do not forget the sea is beautiful, and you can always have time for pleasure. Come up with a name that reflects the boat's easy side.
Originality: Put your creativity to use, and do not go for the commonly used names. Originality makes your boat name unique, grabbing the attention it requires.
Funny boat names can be difficult to find, but with the suggestions above, you can make your friends laugh whenever they read your boat’s name. Additionally, the guide on choosing a name can help you find a unique one.
